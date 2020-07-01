Apex Systems : to Partner with Simple Technology Solutions, Inc.

This partnership deepens Apex’s strengths in cloud migration and IT/Dev Ops environments, while allowing STS the ability to scale teams quickly to meet opportunity demands

Apex Systems, a world-class technology solutions and services provider, today announced that they will partner with Simple Technology Solutions, Inc., a leading small business with deep experience in bringing transformation to clients through Agile, Dev Ops, and Cloud migration. Apex is a leading provider of IT Services and Solutions and through this partnership looks forward to delivering its solutions in Cloud and DevOps by bringing scalability to the STS team.

Apex has evolved and invested in solutions and professionals to provide thought leadership, strategy recommendations and the assembling of teams to facilitate our client’s digital transformations. This partnership combines STS’s exceptional insights and track record of successful Cloud Migration automation and repeatable methodologies paired with Apex’s expertise in Cloud solutions and capability to scale teams to meet government demands.

The partnership with STS provides the opportunity for STS to pursue and support efforts that require rapidly assembling a team of advanced solutions architects and technologists at a scale typically out of the reach of small businesses, and with Apex’s solutions focus, the assurance that the team has been built to fit the purpose and deliver capabilities to the client right away.

“In STS, we have a partner that brings enviable technical results in the client space,” according to Chris Terio, Industry VP, Government Services. “We look forward to partnering with STS and developing synergies that will allow Apex to broaden its portfolio offering and expand into new areas.”

Adrian W. Rich, President STS, Inc. adds, “We are excited about the partnership with Apex Systems, whose scale and capabilities to support solutions delivery enables STS to punch above our weight class and deliver our proven methods through teams scaled to meet any of our client’s requirements.”

About Apex Systems – Apex Systems is a world class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of service from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across the US, Canada and Mexico. Apex is a segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About Simple Technology Solutions - Simple Technology Solutions (STS) is an 8(a) & HUBZone company specializing in Enterprise Cloud transformation for the federal government. STS offers a full spectrum of multi-cloud and DevSecOps engineering services. Our cloud approach emphasizes scalability, security, automation and delivering solutions that produce impactful business value for our government customers. In 2019 STS was voted a “Best Place to Work” by Washington Business Journal, #429 on the Inc 500 list and ranked #2 on G2Xchange’s list of fastest growing private companies – D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. To learn more visit www.keepitsts.com.

