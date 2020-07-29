Ashford Hospitality Trust : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Log in
07/29/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Deric Eubanks

Jordan Jennings

Joe Calabrese

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Financial Relations Board

(972) 490-9600

(972) 778-9487

(212) 827-3772

ASHFORD TRUST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

DALLAS - July 29, 2020 - Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2020 was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 with the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 (see discussion below). All data presented in this press release gives effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split with regards to share counts and per share data. The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

COVID-19 UPDATE

In response to the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, the Company is deploying numerous strategies and protocols to protect the health and safety of its hotel employees, guests, partners, and communities where it operates. Additionally, the Company has taken steps to ensure that it has additional financial flexibility going forward to navigate this crisis, including:

  • Beginning on April 1, 2020, the Company did not make principal or interest payments under nearly all of its loan agreements, which constituted an "Event of Default" as such term is defined under the applicable loan agreement. The Company is actively working with its lenders to arrange mutually agreeable forbearance agreements to reduce its near-term cash burn rate and improve liquidity. To date, the Company has signed forbearance or other agreements on 6 loans secured by 24 hotels. The forbearance agreements allow the Company to defer interest on the loans for an initial period of three months and up to six months subject to certain conditions. The forbearance and other agreements also generally allow the Company to utilize lender and manager held reserve accounts, which are included in restricted cash on the Company's balance sheet, in order to fund operating shortfalls at the hotels.
  • The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $165 million and restricted cash of $95 million. The vast majority of the restricted cash is comprised of lender and manager held reserves. The Company is currently working with its property managers and lenders in order to utilize lender and manager held reserves to fund operating shortfalls. At the end of the quarter, there was also $13 million in due from third-party hotel managers, which is the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs.
  • Currently, operations at four of the Company's properties remain temporarily suspended. The Company's remaining 112 properties are open and operating.

AHT Reports Second Quarter Results

July 29, 2020

The negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on economic activity and the hospitality industry continues to evolve. The crisis is expected to continue to impact the Company's financial results during the third quarter of 2020 and beyond. Given the severity of the COVID-19 crisis and the appointment of a new President and Chief Executive Officer, the Company anticipates doing a review of its long-term strategy after the crisis has passed, which may include material changes to its leverage, capital structure, liquidity, and investment focus.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $215.3 million or $20.85 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 88.3% to $16.60 during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was negative $56.5 million for the quarter.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was negative $12.32 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $9.4 million.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At June 30, 2020, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.1 billion with a blended average interest rate of 3.7%. This average interest rate does not take into account any default rates.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a reverse split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. The reverse stock split became effective on July 15, 2020 at which time each share of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock and equivalents was converted into 1/10th of a share of the Company's common stock. The common stock commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on July 16, 2020 on the split-adjusted basis.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced on July 20, 2020 that it is commencing an offer to exchange shares of common stock for outstanding depositary shares of each series of its preferred stock. The exchange offer is subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Exchange, and the related Letter of Transmittal, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company has filed a preliminary registration statement on Form S-4, which is currently subject to SEC review.

In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its previously announced 2020 common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of June 30, 2020, the portfolio consisted of 116 hotels.

  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 88.3% to $16.60 for all hotels on a 36.4% decrease in ADR and an 81.6% decrease in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than

sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic escalated into an unprecedented national emergency, we took decisive actions in order enhance our operational and financial flexibility," commented J. Robison Hays, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While these are challenging times for our country, the economy and the hospitality industry, we remain steadfast in our approach to mitigate the financial impact of economic disruptions and hotel closures. We continue to work very closely with our property managers to minimize our operating costs, and we continue to work with our lenders and special servicers to address our remaining defaults. We are focused on getting our hotels back up and running and remain committed to safeguarding the health of our associates and guests, protecting the long-term value of our hotels and establishing a path to return our hotels to profitability."

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 6, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13706005.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2020 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Thursday, July 30, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

* * * * *

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to

identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and investment strategy; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our ability to obtain future financing arrangements or restructure existing property level indebtedness; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; and the impact of technology on our operations and business. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward- looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Investments in hotel properties, net

$

3,927,826

$

4,108,443

Cash and cash equivalents

165,476

262,636

Restricted cash

95,318

135,571

Marketable securities

1,819

14,591

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,475 and $698, respectively

19,299

39,638

Inventories

3,287

4,346

Notes receivable, net

7,981

7,709

Investment in OpenKey

2,722

2,829

Deferred costs, net

2,713

2,897

Prepaid expenses

24,126

21,886

Derivative assets, net

1,852

1,691

Operating lease right-of-use assets

45,368

49,995

Other assets

28,088

17,932

Intangible assets, net

797

797

Due from related parties, net

4,969

3,019

Due from third-party hotel managers

12,894

17,368

Total assets

$

4,344,535

$

4,691,348

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Liabilities:

Indebtedness, net

$

4,107,245

$

4,106,518

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

89,152

124,226

Accrued interest payable

90,997

10,115

Dividends and distributions payable

868

20,849

Due to Ashford Inc., net

2,421

6,570

Due to third-party hotel managers

605

2,509

Intangible liabilities, net

2,297

2,337

Operating lease liabilities

45,603

53,270

Derivative liabilities, net

220

42

Other liabilities

13,161

25,776

Total liabilities

4,352,569

4,352,212

Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

30,332

69,870

Equity (deficit):

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :

Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

24

24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

48

48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

62

62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

38

38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

54

54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 10,475,085 and 10,210,360 shares issued and outstanding at

105

102

June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

1,829,935

1,826,472

Accumulated deficit

(1,868,968)

(1,558,038)

Total shareholders' equity (deficit) of the Company

(38,702)

268,762

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

336

504

Total equity (deficit)

(38,366)

269,266

Total liabilities and equity/deficit

$

4,344,535

$

4,691,348

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

REVENUE

Rooms

$

37,439

$

328,252

$

253,246

$

608,633

Food and beverage

1,197

67,298

49,147

128,359

Other

4,153

18,475

21,501

34,679

Total hotel revenue

42,789

414,025

323,894

771,671

Other

276

1,123

1,048

2,195

Total revenue

43,065

415,148

324,942

773,866

EXPENSES

Hotel operating expenses

Rooms

12,642

68,179

65,108

128,826

Food and beverage

3,463

44,122

38,364

85,445

Other expenses

46,061

124,609

149,855

238,136

Management fees

4,389

14,783

14,938

27,772

Total hotel operating expenses

66,555

251,693

268,265

480,179

Property taxes, insurance and other

20,700

21,762

41,172

42,159

Depreciation and amortization

65,016

67,511

131,366

134,689

Impairment charges

27,605

6,533

55,218

6,533

Transaction costs

-

2

-

2

Advisory services fee:

Base advisory fee

8,557

9,362

17,474

18,351

Reimbursable expenses

1,567

3,006

3,398

5,396

Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation

92

4,549

4,643

8,838

Incentive fee

-

(636)

-

-

Corporate, general and administrative:

Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation

597

622

739

721

Other general and administrative

4,111

2,295

7,461

4,797

Total operating expenses

194,800

366,699

529,736

701,665

Gain (loss) on sale of assets and hotel properties

(6)

328

3,617

561

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(151,741)

48,777

(201,177)

72,762

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

(79)

(867)

(158)

(1,930)

Interest income

41

785

652

1,566

Other income (expense), net

(3,149)

(338)

(1,627)

(654)

Interest expense, net of premium amortization

(84,544)

(60,379)

(135,047)

(119,287)

Amortization of loan costs

(3,538)

(7,608)

(10,120)

(14,866)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

(1,935)

(90)

(2,030)

(2,152)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

479

598

(998)

1,406

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

192

1,476

4,614

(1,518)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(244,274)

(17,646)

(345,891)

(64,673)

Income tax benefit (expense)

2,188

(3,706)

1,885

(3,301)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(242,086)

(21,352)

(344,006)

(67,974)

(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities

120

(14)

168

12

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

37,350

5,084

55,021

13,663

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(204,616)

(16,282)

(288,817)

(54,299)

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,644)

(21,288)

(21,288)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(215,260)

$

(26,926)

$

(310,105)

$

(75,587)

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

Basic:

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(20.85)

$

(2.73)

$

(30.46)

$

(7.67)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

10,312

9,994

10,162

9,968

Diluted:

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(20.85)

$

(2.73)

$

(30.46)

$

(7.67)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

10,312

9,994

10,162

9,968

Dividends declared per common share:

$

-

$

0.60

$

-

$

1.80

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss)

$

(242,086)

$

(21,352)

$

(344,006)

$

(67,974)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net

88,082

67,987

145,167

134,153

Depreciation and amortization

65,016

67,511

131,366

134,689

Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,188)

3,706

(1,885)

3,301

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

79

867

158

1,930

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

1,703

-

3,577

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(78)

(94)

(156)

(209)

EBITDA

(91,175)

120,328

(69,356)

209,467

Impairment charges on real estate

27,605

6,533

55,218

6,533

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties

6

(328)

(3,617)

(561)

EBITDAre

(63,564)

126,533

(17,755)

215,439

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities

59

117

108

78

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements

(148)

-

(148)

(36)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

1,935

90

2,030

2,152

Other (income) expense, net

3,150

413

1,659

775

Transaction and conversion costs

1,794

240

2,535

686

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

40

1,399

185

1,816

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

(479)

(598)

998

(1,406)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(192)

(1,476)

(4,614)

1,518

Dead deal costs

16

18

117

50

Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation

841

5,368

5,747

9,958

Advisory services incentive fee

-

(636)

-

-

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc.

-

618

-

1,531

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey

3

14

9

35

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

(56,545)

$

132,100

$

(9,129)

$

232,596

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss)

$

(242,086)

$

(21,352)

$

(344,006)

$

(67,974)

(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities

120

(14)

168

12

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

37,350

5,084

55,021

13,663

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,644)

(21,288)

(21,288)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(215,260)

(26,926)

(310,105)

(75,587)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

64,970

67,452

131,268

134,573

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties

6

(328)

(3,617)

(561)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(37,350)

(5,084)

(55,021)

(13,663)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

79

867

158

1,930

Impairment charges on real estate

27,605

6,533

55,218

6,533

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc.

-

(767)

-

(1,402)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(79)

(96)

(158)

(196)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

(160,029)

41,651

(182,257)

51,627

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

1,935

90

2,030

2,152

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements

(148)

-

(148)

(36)

Other (income) expense, net

3,150

413

1,659

775

Transaction and conversion costs

1,794

240

2,535

686

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

40

1,399

185

1,816

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

(479)

(598)

998

(1,406)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(192)

(1,476)

(4,614)

1,518

Dead deal costs

16

18

117

50

Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation

841

5,368

5,747

9,958

Amortization of loan costs

3,536

7,606

10,116

14,862

Advisory services incentive fee

-

(636)

-

-

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc.

-

2,198

-

4,640

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

3

15

9

37

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

(149,533)

$

56,288

$

(163,623)

$

86,679

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

(12.32)

$

4.72

$

(13.57)

$

7.30

Weighted average diluted shares

12,135

11,924

12,054

11,877

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

JUNE 30, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Fixed-

Floating-

Total

Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate (1)

Rate

Rate

Debt

Debt

Debt

KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.65%

$

-

$

180,720

(2)

$

180,720

KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.39%

-

174,400

(2)

174,400

KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.73%

-

221,040

(2)

221,040

KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 4.02%

-

262,640

(2)

262,640

KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.73%

-

160,000

(2)

160,000

KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.68%

-

215,120

(2)

215,120

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

July 2020

LIBOR + 4.40%

-

35,200

(3)

35,200

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

July 2020

LIBOR + 4.33%

-

144,188

(3)

144,188

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

November 2020

6.26%

91,046

-

91,046

JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel

November 2020

LIBOR + 2.55%

-

25,000

(4)

25,000

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

November 2020

LIBOR + 3.00%

-

419,000

(5)

419,000

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

February 2021

LIBOR + 2.92%

-

395,000

(6)

395,000

BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

March 2021

LIBOR + 2.75%

-

240,000

(2)

240,000

BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels

April 2021

LIBOR + 3.20%

-

907,030

(7)

907,030

SPT Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times Square - 1 hotel

February 2022

LIBOR + 3.90%

-

145,000

(8)

145,000

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

November 2022

LIBOR + 2.00%

-

97,000

97,000

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

December 2022

LIBOR + 2.25%

-

16,100

(9)

16,100

Aareal Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

January 2023

LIBOR + 3.40%

-

37,000

(10)

37,000

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

May 2023

5.46%

51,582

-

51,582

Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel

June 2023

LIBOR + 2.45%

-

73,450

73,450

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

6,727

-

6,727

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

9,818

-

9,818

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

May 2024

4.99%

6,260

-

6,260

Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

June 2024

LIBOR + 2.00%

-

8,881

8,881

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

August 2024

5.20%

64,022

-

64,022

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

August 2024

4.85%

11,792

-

11,792

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

August 2024

4.90%

23,578

-

23,578

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

19,369

-

19,369

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

50,098

-

50,098

US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel

March 2025

4.66%

24,794

-

24,794

Total

$

359,086

$

3,756,769

$

4,115,855

Percentage

8.7%

91.3%

100.0%

Weighted average interest rate (1)

5.30%

3.49%

3.65%

All indebtedness is non-recourse.

  1. Interest rates do not include default or late payment rates in effect on some mortgage loans.
  2. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
  3. This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in July 2019.
  4. This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.25%.
  5. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in November 2019.
  6. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in February 2020.
  7. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in April 2020.
  8. This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.50%.
  9. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.25%.
  10. This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Non-

Non-

Actual

comparable

Comparable

Actual

comparable

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

Adjustments

Adjustments

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

37,388

$

-

$

37,388

$

327,234

$

(7,603)

$

319,631

(88.57)%

(88.30)%

RevPAR

$

16.60

$

-

$

16.60

$

140.58

$

100.30

$

141.94

(88.19)%

(88.30)%

Occupancy

14.91%

-%

14.91%

80.90%

76.79%

81.04%

(81.57)%

(81.60)%

ADR

$

111.34

$

-

$

111.34

$

173.78

$

130.62

$

175.16

(35.93)%

(36.43)%

ALL HOTELS:

Six Months Ended June 30,

Non-

Non-

Actual

comparable

Comparable

Actual

comparable

Comparable

Actual

Comparable

Adjustments

Adjustments

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

252,164

$

(490)

$

251,674

$

606,430

$

(11,984)

$

594,446

(58.42)%

(57.66)%

RevPAR

$

55.82

$

(36.61)

$

55.88

$

131.46

$

89.24

$

132.72

(57.54)%

(57.90)%

Occupancy

36.74%

(37.06)%

36.74%

76.91%

71.82%

77.06%

(52.23)%

(52.32)%

ADR

$

151.92

$

(98.80)

$

152.08

$

170.93

$

124.26

$

172.23

(11.12)%

(11.70)%

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
  3. The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

% Variance

2020

2019

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

42,709

$

412,671

(89.65)%

$

322,412

$

768,723

(58.06)%

Non-comparable adjustments

(4)

(9,009)

(653)

(14,873)

Comparable total hotel revenue

$

42,705

$

403,662

(89.42)%

$

321,759

$

753,850

(57.32)%

Hotel EBITDA

$

(43,473)

$

145,327

(129.91)%

$

22,317

$

257,236

(91.32)%

Non-comparable adjustments

16

(2,350)

269

(3,972)

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

(43,457)

$

142,977

(130.39)%

$

22,586

$

253,264

(91.08)%

Hotel EBITDA margin

(101.79)%

35.22%

(137.01)%

6.92%

33.46%

(26.54)%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

(101.76)%

35.42%

(137.18)%

7.02%

33.60%

(26.58)%

Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

(22)

$

105

(120.95)%

$

15

$

165

(90.91)%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

(43,451)

$

145,222

(129.92)%

$

22,302

$

257,071

(91.32)%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

(43,435)

$

142,872

(130.40)%

$

22,571

$

253,099

(91.08)%

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
  3. The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
  4. See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Orlando

Corporate /

Ashford

Hotel Total

WorldQuest

Hospitality

Resort

Allocated

Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

(144,344)

$

(678)

$

(97,064)

$

(242,086)

Non-property adjustments

27,463

-

(27,463)

-

Interest income

(14)

-

14

-

Interest expense

8,125

-

76,419

84,544

Amortization of loan cost

547

-

2,991

3,538

Depreciation and amortization

64,812

156

48

65,016

Income tax expense (benefit)

(19)

-

(2,169)

(2,188)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

(43)

2

41

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

(43,473)

(520)

(47,183)

(91,176)

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

22

-

(22)

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

79

79

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

(78)

(78)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

(43,451)

$

(520)

$

(47,204)

$

(91,175)

Non-comparable adjustments

16

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

(43,457)

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Orlando

Corporate /

Ashford

Hotel Total

WorldQuest

Hospitality

Resort

Allocated

Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

63,002

$

50

$

(84,404)

$

(21,352)

Non-property adjustments

6,205

-

(6,205)

-

Interest income

(76)

-

76

-

Interest expense

5,165

-

55,214

60,379

Amortization of loan cost

440

-

7,168

7,608

Depreciation and amortization

67,303

159

49

67,511

Income tax expense (benefit)

63

-

3,643

3,706

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

3,225

7

(3,232)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

145,327

216

(27,691)

117,852

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(105)

-

105

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

867

867

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

1,703

1,703

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

(94)

(94)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

145,222

$

216

$

(25,110)

$

120,328

Non-comparable adjustments

(2,350)

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

142,977

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Orlando

Corporate /

Ashford

Hotel Total

WorldQuest

Hospitality

Resort

Allocated

Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

(180,163)

$

(558)

$

(163,285)

$

(344,006)

Non-property adjustments

51,453

-

(51,453)

-

Interest income

(51)

-

51

-

Interest expense

12,968

-

122,079

135,047

Amortization of loan cost

1,100

-

9,020

10,120

Depreciation and amortization

130,951

318

97

131,366

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

-

(1,885)

(1,885)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

6,059

19

(6,078)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

22,317

(221)

(91,454)

(69,358)

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(15)

-

15

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

158

158

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

(156)

(156)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

22,302

$

(221)

$

(91,437)

$

(69,356)

Non-comparable adjustments

269

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

22,586

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Orlando

Corporate /

Ashford

Hotel Total

WorldQuest

Hospitality

Resort

Allocated

Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

101,237

$

319

$

(169,530)

$

(67,974)

Non-property adjustments

5,937

-

(5,937)

-

Interest income

(152)

-

152

-

Interest expense

9,588

-

109,699

119,287

Amortization of loan cost

864

-

14,002

14,866

Depreciation and amortization

134,290

301

98

134,689

Income tax expense (benefit)

106

-

3,195

3,301

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

5,366

16

(5,382)

-

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

257,236

636

(53,703)

204,169

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(165)

-

165

-

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

-

-

1,930

1,930

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

-

-

3,577

3,577

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

-

-

(209)

(209)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

257,071

$

636

$

(48,240)

$

209,467

Non-comparable adjustments

(3,972)

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

253,264

NOTES:

  1. The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
  2. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

Disclaimer

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 20:35:09 UTC
