Ashford Hospitality Trust : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Contact: Deric Eubanks Jordan Jennings Joe Calabrese Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Financial Relations Board (972) 490-9600 (972) 778-9487 (212) 827-3772 ASHFORD TRUST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS DALLAS - July 29, 2020 - Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2020 was owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 with the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 (see discussion below). All data presented in this press release gives effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split with regards to share counts and per share data. The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release. COVID-19 UPDATE In response to the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, the Company is deploying numerous strategies and protocols to protect the health and safety of its hotel employees, guests, partners, and communities where it operates. Additionally, the Company has taken steps to ensure that it has additional financial flexibility going forward to navigate this crisis, including: Beginning on April 1, 2020, the Company did not make principal or interest payments under nearly all of its loan agreements, which constituted an "Event of Default" as such term is defined under the applicable loan agreement. The Company is actively working with its lenders to arrange mutually agreeable forbearance agreements to reduce its near-term cash burn rate and improve liquidity. To date, the Company has signed forbearance or other agreements on 6 loans secured by 24 hotels. The forbearance agreements allow the Company to defer interest on the loans for an initial period of three months and up to six months subject to certain conditions. The forbearance and other agreements also generally allow the Company to utilize lender and manager held reserve accounts, which are included in restricted cash on the Company's balance sheet, in order to fund operating shortfalls at the hotels.

third-party hotel managers, which is the Company's cash held by one of its property managers and is also available to fund hotel operating costs. Currently, operations at four of the Company's properties remain temporarily suspended. The Company's remaining 112 properties are open and operating. AHT Reports Second Quarter Results Page 2 July 29, 2020 The negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on economic activity and the hospitality industry continues to evolve. The crisis is expected to continue to impact the Company's financial results during the third quarter of 2020 and beyond. Given the severity of the COVID-19 crisis and the appointment of a new President and Chief Executive Officer, the Company anticipates doing a review of its long-term strategy after the crisis has passed, which may include material changes to its leverage, capital structure, liquidity, and investment focus. FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $215.3 million or $20.85 per diluted share for the quarter.

Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 88.3% to $16.60 during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAre was negative $56.5 million for the quarter.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was negative $12.32 per diluted share for the quarter.

Capex invested during the quarter was $9.4 million. CAPITAL STRUCTURE At June 30, 2020, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.1 billion with a blended average interest rate of 3.7%. This average interest rate does not take into account any default rates. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a reverse split of the Company's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. The reverse stock split became effective on July 15, 2020 at which time each share of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock and equivalents was converted into 1/10th of a share of the Company's common stock. The common stock commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on July 16, 2020 on the split-adjusted basis. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced on July 20, 2020 that it is commencing an offer to exchange shares of common stock for outstanding depositary shares of each series of its preferred stock. The exchange offer is subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Exchange, and the related Letter of Transmittal, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company has filed a preliminary registration statement on Form S-4, which is currently subject to SEC review. In light of the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect liquidity, the Company and its Board of Directors announced a suspension of its previously announced 2020 common stock dividend policy. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations. PORTFOLIO REVPAR As of June 30, 2020, the portfolio consisted of 116 hotels. Comparable RevPAR decreased 88.3% to $16.60 for all hotels on a 36.4% decrease in ADR and an 81.6% decrease in occupancy. HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than AHT Reports Second Quarter Results Page 3 July 29, 2020 sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. "As the COVID-19 pandemic escalated into an unprecedented national emergency, we took decisive actions in order enhance our operational and financial flexibility," commented J. Robison Hays, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While these are challenging times for our country, the economy and the hospitality industry, we remain steadfast in our approach to mitigate the financial impact of economic disruptions and hotel closures. We continue to work very closely with our property managers to minimize our operating costs, and we continue to work with our lenders and special servicers to address our remaining defaults. We are focused on getting our hotels back up and running and remain committed to safeguarding the health of our associates and guests, protecting the long-term value of our hotels and establishing a path to return our hotels to profitability." INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 6, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13706005. The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2020 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Thursday, July 30, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year. We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported. * * * * * Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels. Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford." Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to AHT Reports Second Quarter Results Page 4 July 29, 2020 identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and investment strategy; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our ability to obtain future financing arrangements or restructure existing property level indebtedness; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; and the impact of technology on our operations and business. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward- looking statements. You should carefully consider this risk when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise. ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Investments in hotel properties, net $ 3,927,826 $ 4,108,443 Cash and cash equivalents 165,476 262,636 Restricted cash 95,318 135,571 Marketable securities 1,819 14,591 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,475 and $698, respectively 19,299 39,638 Inventories 3,287 4,346 Notes receivable, net 7,981 7,709 Investment in OpenKey 2,722 2,829 Deferred costs, net 2,713 2,897 Prepaid expenses 24,126 21,886 Derivative assets, net 1,852 1,691 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,368 49,995 Other assets 28,088 17,932 Intangible assets, net 797 797 Due from related parties, net 4,969 3,019 Due from third-party hotel managers 12,894 17,368 Total assets $ 4,344,535 $ 4,691,348 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Liabilities: Indebtedness, net $ 4,107,245 $ 4,106,518 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 89,152 124,226 Accrued interest payable 90,997 10,115 Dividends and distributions payable 868 20,849 Due to Ashford Inc., net 2,421 6,570 Due to third-party hotel managers 605 2,509 Intangible liabilities, net 2,297 2,337 Operating lease liabilities 45,603 53,270 Derivative liabilities, net 220 42 Other liabilities 13,161 25,776 Total liabilities 4,352,569 4,352,212 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 30,332 69,870 Equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized : Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 24 24 Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 48 48 Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 62 62 Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 38 38 Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 54 54 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 10,475,085 and 10,210,360 shares issued and outstanding at 105 102 June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively Additional paid-in capital 1,829,935 1,826,472 Accumulated deficit (1,868,968) (1,558,038) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) of the Company (38,702) 268,762 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 336 504 Total equity (deficit) (38,366) 269,266 Total liabilities and equity/deficit $ 4,344,535 $ 4,691,348 5 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE Rooms $ 37,439 $ 328,252 $ 253,246 $ 608,633 Food and beverage 1,197 67,298 49,147 128,359 Other 4,153 18,475 21,501 34,679 Total hotel revenue 42,789 414,025 323,894 771,671 Other 276 1,123 1,048 2,195 Total revenue 43,065 415,148 324,942 773,866 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses Rooms 12,642 68,179 65,108 128,826 Food and beverage 3,463 44,122 38,364 85,445 Other expenses 46,061 124,609 149,855 238,136 Management fees 4,389 14,783 14,938 27,772 Total hotel operating expenses 66,555 251,693 268,265 480,179 Property taxes, insurance and other 20,700 21,762 41,172 42,159 Depreciation and amortization 65,016 67,511 131,366 134,689 Impairment charges 27,605 6,533 55,218 6,533 Transaction costs - 2 - 2 Advisory services fee: Base advisory fee 8,557 9,362 17,474 18,351 Reimbursable expenses 1,567 3,006 3,398 5,396 Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation 92 4,549 4,643 8,838 Incentive fee - (636) - - Corporate, general and administrative: Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation 597 622 739 721 Other general and administrative 4,111 2,295 7,461 4,797 Total operating expenses 194,800 366,699 529,736 701,665 Gain (loss) on sale of assets and hotel properties (6) 328 3,617 561 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (151,741) 48,777 (201,177) 72,762 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (79) (867) (158) (1,930) Interest income 41 785 652 1,566 Other income (expense), net (3,149) (338) (1,627) (654) Interest expense, net of premium amortization (84,544) (60,379) (135,047) (119,287) Amortization of loan costs (3,538) (7,608) (10,120) (14,866) Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (1,935) (90) (2,030) (2,152) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 479 598 (998) 1,406 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 192 1,476 4,614 (1,518) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (244,274) (17,646) (345,891) (64,673) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,188 (3,706) 1,885 (3,301) NET INCOME (LOSS) (242,086) (21,352) (344,006) (67,974) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 120 (14) 168 12 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 37,350 5,084 55,021 13,663 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (204,616) (16,282) (288,817) (54,299) Preferred dividends (10,644) (10,644) (21,288) (21,288) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (215,260) $ (26,926) $ (310,105) $ (75,587) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (20.85) $ (2.73) $ (30.46) $ (7.67) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 10,312 9,994 10,162 9,968 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (20.85) $ (2.73) $ (30.46) $ (7.67) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,312 9,994 10,162 9,968 Dividends declared per common share: $ - $ 0.60 $ - $ 1.80 6 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (242,086) $ (21,352) $ (344,006) $ (67,974) Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net 88,082 67,987 145,167 134,153 Depreciation and amortization 65,016 67,511 131,366 134,689 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,188) 3,706 (1,885) 3,301 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 79 867 158 1,930 Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - 1,703 - 3,577 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (78) (94) (156) (209) EBITDA (91,175) 120,328 (69,356) 209,467 Impairment charges on real estate 27,605 6,533 55,218 6,533 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties 6 (328) (3,617) (561) EBITDAre (63,564) 126,533 (17,755) 215,439 Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities 59 117 108 78 (Gain) loss on insurance settlements (148) - (148) (36) Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 1,935 90 2,030 2,152 Other (income) expense, net 3,150 413 1,659 775 Transaction and conversion costs 1,794 240 2,535 686 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 40 1,399 185 1,816 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (479) (598) 998 (1,406) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (192) (1,476) (4,614) 1,518 Dead deal costs 16 18 117 50 Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation 841 5,368 5,747 9,958 Advisory services incentive fee - (636) - - Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc. - 618 - 1,531 Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 3 14 9 35 Adjusted EBITDAre $ (56,545) $ 132,100 $ (9,129) $ 232,596 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (242,086) $ (21,352) $ (344,006) $ (67,974) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities 120 (14) 168 12 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 37,350 5,084 55,021 13,663 Preferred dividends (10,644) (10,644) (21,288) (21,288) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (215,260) (26,926) (310,105) (75,587) Depreciation and amortization on real estate 64,970 67,452 131,268 134,573 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties 6 (328) (3,617) (561) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (37,350) (5,084) (55,021) (13,663) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 79 867 158 1,930 Impairment charges on real estate 27,605 6,533 55,218 6,533 Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc. - (767) - (1,402) Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (79) (96) (158) (196) FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders (160,029) 41,651 (182,257) 51,627 Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 1,935 90 2,030 2,152 (Gain) loss on insurance settlements (148) - (148) (36) Other (income) expense, net 3,150 413 1,659 775 Transaction and conversion costs 1,794 240 2,535 686 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 40 1,399 185 1,816 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (479) (598) 998 (1,406) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (192) (1,476) (4,614) 1,518 Dead deal costs 16 18 117 50 Non-cashstock/unit-based compensation 841 5,368 5,747 9,958 Amortization of loan costs 3,536 7,606 10,116 14,862 Advisory services incentive fee - (636) - - Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc. - 2,198 - 4,640 Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 3 15 9 37 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ (149,533) $ 56,288 $ (163,623) $ 86,679 Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ (12.32) $ 4.72 $ (13.57) $ 7.30 Weighted average diluted shares 12,135 11,924 12,054 11,877 7 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS JUNE 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fixed- Floating- Total Indebtedness Maturity Interest Rate (1) Rate Rate Debt Debt Debt KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 3.65% $ - $ 180,720 (2) $ 180,720 KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 3.39% - 174,400 (2) 174,400 KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 3.73% - 221,040 (2) 221,040 KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 4.02% - 262,640 (2) 262,640 KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 2.73% - 160,000 (2) 160,000 KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels June 2020 LIBOR + 3.68% - 215,120 (2) 215,120 Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel July 2020 LIBOR + 4.40% - 35,200 (3) 35,200 Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels July 2020 LIBOR + 4.33% - 144,188 (3) 144,188 GACC Gateway - 1 hotel November 2020 6.26% 91,046 - 91,046 JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel November 2020 LIBOR + 2.55% - 25,000 (4) 25,000 Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels November 2020 LIBOR + 3.00% - 419,000 (5) 419,000 JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels February 2021 LIBOR + 2.92% - 395,000 (6) 395,000 BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels March 2021 LIBOR + 2.75% - 240,000 (2) 240,000 BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels April 2021 LIBOR + 3.20% - 907,030 (7) 907,030 SPT Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times Square - 1 hotel February 2022 LIBOR + 3.90% - 145,000 (8) 145,000 Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel November 2022 LIBOR + 2.00% - 97,000 97,000 BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel December 2022 LIBOR + 2.25% - 16,100 (9) 16,100 Aareal Le Pavillon - 1 hotel January 2023 LIBOR + 3.40% - 37,000 (10) 37,000 Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel May 2023 5.46% 51,582 - 51,582 Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel June 2023 LIBOR + 2.45% - 73,450 73,450 GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel January 2024 5.49% 6,727 - 6,727 GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel January 2024 5.49% 9,818 - 9,818 Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel May 2024 4.99% 6,260 - 6,260 Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel June 2024 LIBOR + 2.00% - 8,881 8,881 Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels August 2024 5.20% 64,022 - 64,022 Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels August 2024 4.85% 11,792 - 11,792 Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels August 2024 4.90% 23,578 - 23,578 BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels February 2025 4.45% 19,369 - 19,369 BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels February 2025 4.45% 50,098 - 50,098 US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel March 2025 4.66% 24,794 - 24,794 Total $ 359,086 $ 3,756,769 $ 4,115,855 Percentage 8.7% 91.3% 100.0% Weighted average interest rate (1) 5.30% 3.49% 3.65% All indebtedness is non-recourse. Interest rates do not include default or late payment rates in effect on some mortgage loans. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in July 2019. This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.25%. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in November 2019. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in February 2020. This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in April 2020. This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 1.50%. This mortgage loan has a LIBOR floor of 0.25%. This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. 8 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended June 30, Non- Non- Actual comparable Comparable Actual comparable Comparable Actual Comparable Adjustments Adjustments 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 37,388 $ - $ 37,388 $ 327,234 $ (7,603) $ 319,631 (88.57)% (88.30)% RevPAR $ 16.60 $ - $ 16.60 $ 140.58 $ 100.30 $ 141.94 (88.19)% (88.30)% Occupancy 14.91% -% 14.91% 80.90% 76.79% 81.04% (81.57)% (81.60)% ADR $ 111.34 $ - $ 111.34 $ 173.78 $ 130.62 $ 175.16 (35.93)% (36.43)% ALL HOTELS: Six Months Ended June 30, Non- Non- Actual comparable Comparable Actual comparable Comparable Actual Comparable Adjustments Adjustments 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 % Variance % Variance Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 252,164 $ (490) $ 251,674 $ 606,430 $ (11,984) $ 594,446 (58.42)% (57.66)% RevPAR $ 55.82 $ (36.61) $ 55.88 $ 131.46 $ 89.24 $ 132.72 (57.54)% (57.90)% Occupancy 36.74% (37.06)% 36.74% 76.91% 71.82% 77.06% (52.23)% (52.32)% ADR $ 151.92 $ (98.80) $ 152.08 $ 170.93 $ 124.26 $ 172.23 (11.12)% (11.70)% NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. 9 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOTEL EBITDA (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 % Variance 2020 2019 % Variance Total hotel revenue $ 42,709 $ 412,671 (89.65)% $ 322,412 $ 768,723 (58.06)% Non-comparable adjustments (4) (9,009) (653) (14,873) Comparable total hotel revenue $ 42,705 $ 403,662 (89.42)% $ 321,759 $ 753,850 (57.32)% Hotel EBITDA $ (43,473) $ 145,327 (129.91)% $ 22,317 $ 257,236 (91.32)% Non-comparable adjustments 16 (2,350) 269 (3,972) Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (43,457) $ 142,977 (130.39)% $ 22,586 $ 253,264 (91.08)% Hotel EBITDA margin (101.79)% 35.22% (137.01)% 6.92% 33.46% (26.54)% Comparable hotel EBITDA margin (101.76)% 35.42% (137.18)% 7.02% 33.60% (26.58)% Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ (22) $ 105 (120.95)% $ 15 $ 165 (90.91)% Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (43,451) $ 145,222 (129.92)% $ 22,302 $ 257,071 (91.32)% Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (43,435) $ 142,872 (130.40)% $ 22,571 $ 253,099 (91.08)% NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020 , were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 10 Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Orlando Corporate / Ashford Hotel Total WorldQuest Hospitality Resort Allocated Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ (144,344) $ (678) $ (97,064) $ (242,086) Non-property adjustments 27,463 - (27,463) - Interest income (14) - 14 - Interest expense 8,125 - 76,419 84,544 Amortization of loan cost 547 - 2,991 3,538 Depreciation and amortization 64,812 156 48 65,016 Income tax expense (benefit) (19) - (2,169) (2,188) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (43) 2 41 - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest (43,473) (520) (47,183) (91,176) Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest 22 - (22) - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - 79 79 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - (78) (78) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ (43,451) $ (520) $ (47,204) $ (91,175) Non-comparable adjustments 16 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ (43,457) NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. 11 Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Orlando Corporate / Ashford Hotel Total WorldQuest Hospitality Resort Allocated Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 63,002 $ 50 $ (84,404) $ (21,352) Non-property adjustments 6,205 - (6,205) - Interest income (76) - 76 - Interest expense 5,165 - 55,214 60,379 Amortization of loan cost 440 - 7,168 7,608 Depreciation and amortization 67,303 159 49 67,511 Income tax expense (benefit) 63 - 3,643 3,706 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 3,225 7 (3,232) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 145,327 216 (27,691) 117,852 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (105) - 105 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - 867 867 Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - 1,703 1,703 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - (94) (94) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 145,222 $ 216 $ (25,110) $ 120,328 Non-comparable adjustments (2,350) Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 142,977 NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. 12 Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Orlando Corporate / Ashford Hotel Total WorldQuest Hospitality Resort Allocated Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ (180,163) $ (558) $ (163,285) $ (344,006) Non-property adjustments 51,453 - (51,453) - Interest income (51) - 51 - Interest expense 12,968 - 122,079 135,047 Amortization of loan cost 1,100 - 9,020 10,120 Depreciation and amortization 130,951 318 97 131,366 Income tax expense (benefit) - - (1,885) (1,885) Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 6,059 19 (6,078) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 22,317 (221) (91,454) (69,358) Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (15) - 15 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - 158 158 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - (156) (156) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 22,302 $ (221) $ (91,437) $ (69,356) Non-comparable adjustments 269 Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 22,586 NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period. All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. 13 Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Orlando Corporate / Ashford Hotel Total WorldQuest Hospitality Resort Allocated Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 101,237 $ 319 $ (169,530) $ (67,974) Non-property adjustments 5,937 - (5,937) - Interest income (152) - 152 - Interest expense 9,588 - 109,699 119,287 Amortization of loan cost 864 - 14,002 14,866 Depreciation and amortization 134,290 301 98 134,689 Income tax expense (benefit) 106 - 3,195 3,301 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 5,366 16 (5,382) - Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 257,236 636 (53,703) 204,169 Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (165) - 165 - Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities - - 1,930 1,930 Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. - - 3,577 3,577 Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey - - (209) (209) Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 257,071 $ 636 $ (48,240) $ 209,467 Non-comparable adjustments (3,972) Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 253,264 NOTES: The above comparable information assumes the 116 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at June 30, 2020, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. 