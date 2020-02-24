Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust Completes Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully amended and extended its mortgage loan which is secured by the 140-room Hotel Indigo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Additionally, the Company has also refinanced its mortgage loan for the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Hotel Indigo Atlanta loan had a final maturity in May 2022. The amended $16.1 million loan has a three-year initial term with two, one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only during the initial term with 1% annual amortization payments during the extension periods. The loan provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%, with the remaining terms of the loan essentially identical to the previous loan.

The Le Pavillon loan had a final maturity in June 2020. The new, non-recourse loan totals $37 million and has a three-year initial term with two, one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only for the first four years of the loan term with $200,000 quarterly amortization payments in the fifth year. The loan provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 3.40%.

In total, the combined loan amounts decreased from approximately $59.8 million to $53.1 million and the weighted average interest rate decreased from LIBOR + 4.51% to LIBOR + 3.05%.

"The completion of these two transactions enabled us to extend loan maturities while also reducing debt and significantly lowering interest expense," said Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is another example of our focus on being proactive in our capital markets activities and balance sheet management."

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community.

