Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust sets Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

ASHFORD TRUST SETS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, July 2, 2020 -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 6, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13706005.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site,www.ahtreit.comon Thursday, July 30, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

(REIT)focusedonAshford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

