Ashford Hospitality Trust : Trust sets Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

07/02/2020 | 08:24am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Contact:

Deric Eubanks

Jordan Jennings

Joseph Calabrese

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Financial Relations Board

(972) 490-9600

(972) 778-9487

(212) 827-3772

ASHFORD TRUST SETS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, July 2, 2020 -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 6, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13706005.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site,www.ahtreit.comon Thursday, July 30, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

trust

(REIT)focusedonAshford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

-END-

Disclaimer

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 12:23:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 795 M - -
Net income 2020 -370 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,5 M 79,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,37 $
Last Close Price 0,76 $
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Robison Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Montgomery Jack Bennett Chairman
Jeremy J. Welter Chief Operating Officer
Deric S. Eubanks Chief Financial Officer
Archie Bennett Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC.-72.94%79
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-18.98%9 700
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-41.29%7 677
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-18.68%7 529
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-11.95%3 584
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-62.12%2 309
