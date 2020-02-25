ASHFORD : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS
0
02/25/2020 | 07:18pm EST
NEWS RELEASE
ASHFORD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019
RESULTS
Gross Assets Under Management $8.1 Billion at Quarter End
Total Revenue Increased 111% in the Fourth Quarter
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders was $15.1 Million in the Fourth Quarter
Adjusted EBITDA Increased 11.9% in the Fourth Quarter
Completed Acquisition of Remington's Hotel Management Business Repurchased Stock from Ashford Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts
DALLAS, February 25, 2020 - Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
STRATEGIC OVERVIEW
High-growth,fee-based business model
Diversified platform of multiple fee generators
Seeks to grow in two primary areas:
Grow our existing REIT platforms accretively and create new platforms; andoGrow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business
Highly-alignedmanagement team with superior long-term track record
Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $15.1 million, or $6.31 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in theprior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $7.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $107.6 million, reflecting a growth rate of 111% over theprior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million, reflecting a growth rate of 11.9% over theprior-year quarter.
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management.
During the quarter, the Company repurchased stock from Ashford Trust and Braemar Hotels &
February 25, 2020
Resorts that represented approximately 16% of its common shares outstanding.
During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Remington Holdings' Hotel Management business.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had corporate cash of $32.3 million.
COMPLETES COMBINATION WITH REMINGTON'S HOTEL MANAGEMENT BUSINESS On November 6, 2019, the Company completed the previously announced combination with Remington Holdings, LP ("Remington"). The acquisition of Remington'shigh-margin,low-capexHotel Management business immediately adds scale, diversification and an enhanced competitive position for Ashford. It also expands the breadth of services the Company offers to its advised REITs. Additionally, the Company believes the transaction represents a compelling opportunity to further diversify its earnings stream and the potential to expand business to otherthird-partyclients. To drive its next stage of growth, during the quarter, Remington appointed Sloan Dean III as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. Over the past two years, Mr. Dean served as Remington's Chief Operating Officer.
Remington is an independent hotel management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Remington's Hotel Management business currently provides comprehensive and cost- effective hotel management services for both Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or "Trust") and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar"). Remington's portfolio consists of 88 hotels in 27 states across 17 brands, including 12 independent and boutique properties. Remington's Hotel Management business currently has very little third-party business outside of the Company's advised REITs, which will be an immediate growth opportunity and area of focus for the Company going forward.
In the fourth quarter, Remington generated hotel management fee revenue of $4.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million. Remington recently entered into new contracts to manage three hotels on a third- party basis: the Residence Inn Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; the Sheraton Tarrytown Hotel in Tarrytown, New York; and the SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida.
STOCK REPURCHASE FROM ASHFORD TRUST AND BRAEMAR
On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it acquired an aggregate of 412,974 shares of its common stock owned by Ashford Trust and Braemar for $30 per share, resulting in a total cost of approximately $12.4 million. This stock purchase represented approximately 16% of the Company's common shares outstanding. Due to the parameters of the private letter rulings received by each of Ashford Trust and Braemar from the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), the Company was only able to acquire the shares held by Ashford Trust's and Braemar's taxable REIT subsidiaries. After the Company's share purchase, Ashford Trust announced that it distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata distribution. Braemar also announced that it distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata distribution. Both distributions occurred in early November.
ASHFORD SECURITIES UPDATE
On September 25, 2019, the Company announced that it had formed Ashford Securities LLC ("Ashford Securities") to raise capital in order to grow its existing and future platforms. Ashford Securities is a dedicated capital raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford. Types of capital raised may include, but are not limited to, preferred equity, convertible preferred equity, mezzanine debt, or non-traded REIT common equity (for future platforms). In the fourth quarter, Braemar announced that it had filed a registration statement for a non-traded preferred equity security via Ashford Securities. Additionally, Ashford Securities became a FINRA member firm in February of this
February 25, 2020
year and anticipates raising capital at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Longer term, the Company believes there is a substantial opportunity to offer different types of product structures and strategies all with the goal of providing differentiated alternative investment products to retail investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Ashford Securities is not raising common equity for the Company nor for its existing advised platforms of Ashford Trust and Braemar.
PREMIER PROJECT MANAGEMENT UPDATE
In August 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Premier Project Management ("Premier") for $203 million. Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective architecture, design, development, and project management services. It also provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Premier generated $6.1 million of project management fee revenue and $2.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, including $438,000 of revenue from its new architectural services initiative. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Premier signed its first contract to provide project management services on a third-party basis.
JSAV UPDATE
The Company owns a controlling interest in a privately-held company that conducts the business of J&S Audio Visual ("JSAV") in the United States, Mexico and internationally. JSAV provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making JSAV a leading single-source solution for their clients' meeting and event needs. In the first quarter of 2019, JSAV completed the acquisition of BAV and the operations are now reported on a combined basis. During the fourth quarter, JSAV (including BAV) had revenue growth of 36% compared to the prior-year period. Additionally, at the end of the fourth quarter, JSAV had multi-year contracts in place with 94 hotels and convention centers, in addition to regular business representing over 2,700 annual events and productions, 500 venue locations, and 750 clients.
RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE
RED Hospitality & Leisure ("RED Hospitality") is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands. During 2019, RED Hospitality continued as the beach and watersports services provider to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Club - the timeshare and rental property adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel, commenced ferry transportation services and beach and watersports services to the Westin St. John, and completed the acquisition of Sebago, a leading provider of watersports activities and excursion services based in Key West, Florida. Additionally, when coupled with the reopening of the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas in November 2019 as well as increased direct bookings and private charter business, RED Hospitality generated $3.0 million of revenue and $543,000 of Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter revenue growth was 131% compared to the prior-year period. Going forward, RED Hospitality has several potential avenues for future growth including opportunities to expand into other hotels at Ashford-advised REITs or non-Ashford hotels in the USVI, elsewhere in the Caribbean, and in the U.S.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $15.1 million, or $6.31 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $7.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.
February 25, 2020
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, base advisory fee revenue was $10.6 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the fourth quarter was comprised of $8.0 million from Ashford Trust and $2.6 million from Braemar.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.9 million, reflecting a growth rate of 11.9% over the prior-year quarter.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $32.3 million, 5.7 million fully diluted shares, and a current fully diluted equity market capitalization of approximately $62 million. The Company's financial results include 3.0 million common shares associated with its Series D convertible preferred stock. The Company had $36.8 million of loans at December 31, 2019, of which approximately $3.6 million related to its joint venture partners' share of those loans.
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS
ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS
During the quarter, Ashford Trust entered into a new franchise agreement for the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that transitioned the hotel from beingHilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels.
During the quarter, Ashford Trust announced that it had entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert its Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property.
During the quarter, Ashford Trust sold a1.65-acre parking lot adjacent to its Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for $17.5 million in total consideration which will be paid over time.
During the quarter, Ashford Trust announced the sale of the102-room SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida for $11.2 million ($109,000 per key).
BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS
During the quarter, Braemar announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, California.
During the quarter, Braemar announced that it had reopened its180-roomRitz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI on November 22, 2019.
During the quarter, Braemar announced that it had entered into a new secured credit facility that replaced a previous credit facility that was set to expire in November.
During the quarter, Braemar filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Series E Redeemable Preferred Equity security.
"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and year-end results, which reflect the diligent execution of our operating strategy focused on accretively growing our advised platforms and acquiring growth-oriented,hospitality-related businesses," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Towards this end, our recent combination with Remington rapidly builds operating scale, increases the Company's earnings potential, facilitates additional growth from third-party hotel management business and enhances our competitive position in the hospitality industry. Importantly, by adding hotel property management to our diverse stable of hotel-related businesses, we are extremely well-
February 25, 2020
positioned to continue to successfully execute on our growth strategy. Additionally, the recent formation of Ashford Securities will provide Ashford and its advised platforms an additional source of capital that is not dependent on the traditional publicly-traded capital markets. We are excited to pursue a fresh source of capital that will help us prudently grow our platforms over the long term for increased shareholder value. Ashford is a growth platform and, looking ahead to 2020, we believe the pieces are in place to significantly grow our business. We remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we look to opportunistically grow our existing REIT platforms, create new platforms as well as grow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business."
Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability and our board of directors includes these measures in reviews to determine quarterly distributions to stockholders. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Report on Form 8-K to reflect the acquisition of the Remington project management business.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any
securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.
* * * * *
Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate
February 25, 2020
and hospitality sectors.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "can," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Inc.'s control.
These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: adverse litigation or regulatory developments; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; the degree and nature of our competition; risks related to Ashford Inc.'s ability to complete the acquisition on the proposed terms; the possibility that competing offers will be made; risks associated with the Remington Hotel Management business combination transaction, such as the risk that the Hotel Management business will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be realized. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ashford Inc.'s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 23, 2019, and Ashford Inc.'s 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,349
$
51,529
Restricted cash
17,900
7,914
Restricted investment for deferred compensation
1,195
-
Accounts receivable, net
7,241
4,928
Due from affiliates
357
45
Due from Ashford Trust
4,805
5,293
Due from Braemar
1,591
1,996
Inventories
1,642
1,202
Prepaid expenses and other
7,212
3,902
Total current assets
77,292
76,809
Investments in unconsolidated entities
3,476
500
Property and equipment, net
116,190
47,947
Operating lease right-of-use assets
31,699
-
Goodwill
205,606
59,683
Intangible assets, net
347,961
193,194
Other assets
276
872
Total assets
$
782,500
$
379,005
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
38,745
$
24,880
Dividends payable
4,725
-
Due to affiliates
1,011
2,032
Deferred income
233
148
Deferred compensation plan
450
173
Notes payable, net
3,550
2,074
Finance lease liabilities
572
521
Operating lease liabilities
3,207
-
Other liabilities
19,066
8,418
Total current liabilities
71,559
38,246
Deferred income
13,047
13,396
Deferred tax liability, net
69,521
31,506
Deferred compensation plan
4,694
10,401
Notes payable, net
33,033
15,037
Finance lease liabilities
41,482
140
Operating lease liabilities
28,519
-
Other liabilities
430
-
Total liabilities
262,285
108,726
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 8,120,000
shares issued and outstanding, net of discount, at December 31, 2018
-
200,847
Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 19,120,000 shares issued and outstanding, net of discount, as of
December 31, 2019 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
474,060
-
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
4,131
3,531
EQUITY
Common stock, 100,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 and $0.01 par value, 2,202,580 and 2,391,541 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
2
24
Additional paid-in capital
285,825
280,159
Accumulated deficit
(244,084)
(214,242)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(216)
(498)
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,638 shares and 0 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
(131)
-
Total stockholders' equity of the Company
41,396
65,443
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities
628
458
Total equity
42,024
65,901
Total liabilities and equity
$
782,500
$
379,005
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUE
Advisory services:
Base advisory fees
$
10,603
$
11,365
$
42,985
$
44,905
Incentive advisory fees
169
1,131
678
2,487
Other advisory revenue
132
131
521
521
Hotel management:
Base management fees
4,054
-
4,054
-
Incentive management fees
472
-
472
-
Project management fees
6,052
5,860
25,584
8,802
Audio visual
27,077
19,974
110,609
81,186
Other
6,459
2,319
21,179
13,068
Cost reimbursement revenue
52,557
10,196
85,168
44,551
Total revenues
107,575
50,976
291,250
195,520
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
Non-cashequity-based compensation
Cost of revenues for project management
Cost of revenues for audio visual
Depreciation and amortization
General and administrative
Impairment
Other
Reimbursed expenses
Total operating expenses
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
Interest expense
Amortization of loan costs
Interest income
Other income (expense)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Income tax (expense) benefit
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
Preferred dividends
Amortization of preferred stock discount
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS
$
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
Basic:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
16,779
6,531
51,251
35,731
1,925
1,962
8,874
10,018
1,487
929
5,853
1,508
20,837
16,555
82,237
64,555
7,871
3,744
24,542
7,919
11,396
5,218
33,018
27,112
-
-
-
1,919
2,736
1,078
12,062
3,250
52,458
10,128
84,643
44,347
115,489
46,145
302,480
196,359
(7,914)
4,831
(11,230)
(839)
(177)
-
(286)
-
(861)
(366)
(2,059)
(959)
(94)
(64)
(308)
(241)
17
41
46
329
118
(496)
3
(834)
(8,911)
3,946
(13,834)
(2,544)
(111)
(1,229)
(1,540)
10,364
(9,022)
2,717
(15,374)
7,820
141
220
536
924
360
621
983
1,438
(8,521)
3,558
(13,855)
10,182
(5,944)
(2,791)
(14,435)
(4,466)
(590)
(427)
(1,928)
(730)
(15,055)
$
340
$
(30,218)
$
4,986
(6.31)
$
0.14
$
(12.03)
$
2.29
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
2,202
2,381
2,416
2,170
Diluted:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(6.31)
$
(1.96)
$
(13.55)
$
(2.11)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
2,206
2,652
2,568
2,332
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDAAND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss)
$
(9,022)
$
2,717
$
(15,374)
$
7,820
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling
141
220
536
924
interests
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
360
621
983
1,438
Net income (loss) attributable to the company
(8,521)
3,558
(13,855)
10,182
Interest expense
811
313
1,861
826
Amortization of loan costs
80
59
277
215
Depreciation and amortization
9,257
4,788
30,047
12,330
Income tax expense (benefit)
75
1,217
1,435
(10,431)
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
(29)
-
(54)
9
interests
EBITDA
1,673
9,935
19,711
13,131
Non-cashstock-based compensation
1,894
1,960
8,824
10,013
Market change in deferred compensation plan
(129)
(4,904)
(5,732)
(8,444)
Change in contingent consideration fair value
(171)
-
4,058
338
Transaction costs
5,161
844
11,340
11,230
Software implementation costs
-
-
-
45
Reimbursed software costs
(424)
(462)
(2,015)
(1,627)
Legal and settlement costs
-
-
-
(50)
Severance and executive recruiting costs
474
3
1,186
1,319
Compensation adjustment
115
-
-
-
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
352
245
810
628
Other (gain) loss
(43)
334
(116)
248
Impairment
-
-
-
1,919
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,902
$
7,955
$
38,066
$
28,750
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss)
$
(9,022)
$
2,717
$
(15,374)
$
7,820
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling
141
220
536
924
interests
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
360
621
983
1,438
Preferred dividends
(5,944)
(2,791)
(14,435)
(4,466)
Amortization of preferred stock discount
(590)
(427)
(1,928)
(730)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
(15,055)
340
(30,218)
4,986
Amortization of loan costs
80
59
277
215
Depreciation and amortization
9,257
4,788
30,047
12,330
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(29)
-
(54)
9
Preferred dividends
5,944
2,791
14,435
4,466
Amortization of preferred stock discount
590
427
1,928
730
Non-cashstock-based compensation
1,894
1,960
8,824
10,013
Market change in deferred compensation plan
(129)
(4,904)
(5,732)
(8,444)
Change in contingent consideration fair value
(171)
-
4,058
338
Transaction costs
5,161
844
11,340
11,230
Non-cash interest from finance lease
53
-
53
-
Software implementation costs
-
-
-
45
Reimbursed software costs
(424)
(462)
(2,015)
(1,627)
Legal and settlement costs
-
-
-
(50)
Severance and executive recruiting costs
474
3
1,186
1,319
Compensation adjustment
115
-
-
-
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
352
245
810
628
Other (gain) loss
(43)
334
(116)
248
Impairment
-
-
-
1,919
GAAP income tax expense (benefit)
75
1,217
1,435
(10,431)
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1)
(944)
1,691
(3,365)
(1,809)
Adjusted net income
$
7,200
$
9,333
$
32,893
$
26,115
Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders
$
1.27
$
2.20
$
7.07
$
8.01
Weighted average diluted shares
5,667
4,236
4,651
3,262
Components of weighted average diluted shares
Common shares
2,202
2,381
2,416
2,170
Convertible preferred stock
2,999
1,450
1,837
575
Deferred compensation plan
201
205
202
206
Stock options
-
121
22
239
Put options
173
66
129
59
Acquisition related shares
76
-
30
-
Restricted shares and units
16
13
15
13
Weighted average diluted shares
5,667
4,236
4,651
3,262
Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax
(expense) benefit
GAAP income tax (expense) benefit
$
(111)
$
(1,229)
$
(1,540)
$
10,364
Less GAAP income tax (expense) benefit attributable to noncontrolling
(36)
(12)
(105)
(67)
interests
GAAP income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling interests
(75)
(1,217)
(1,435)
10,431
Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit
869
(2,908)
1,930
12,240
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1)
$
(944)
$
1,691
$
(3,365)
$
(1,809)
Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and hospitality products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance inclusive of the impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See Note 12 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
REIT
Hospitality
Corporate/
Ashford Inc.
REIT
Hospitality
Corporate/
Ashford Inc.
Products
Products
Advisory
& Services
Other
Consolidated
Advisory
& Services
Other
Consolidated
REVENUE
Advisory services:
Base advisory fees - Trust
$
8,023
$
-
$
-
$
8,023
$
8,871
$
-
$
-
$
8,871
Incentive advisory fees - Trust
-
-
-
-
453
-
-
453
Base advisory fees - Braemar
2,580
-
-
2,580
2,494
-
-
2,494
Incentive advisory fees - Braemar
169
-
-
169
678
-
-
678
Other advisory revenue - Braemar
132
-
-
132
131
-
-
131
Hotel Management:
Base management fees
-
4,054
-
4,054
-
-
-
-
Incentive management fees
-
472
-
472
-
-
-
-
Project management fees
-
6,052
-
6,052
-
5,860
-
5,860
Audio visual
-
27,077
-
27,077
-
19,974
-
19,974
Other
1,113
5,346
-
6,459
310
2,009
-
2,319
Cost reimbursement revenue
8,046
43,918
593
52,557
9,038
1,158
-
10,196
Total revenues
20,063
86,919
593
107,575
21,975
29,001
-
50,976
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
-
8,266
8,642
16,908
-
3,688
7,747
11,435
Market change in deferred compensation plan
-
-
(129)
(129)
-
-
(4,904)
(4,904)
Non-cashequity-based compensation
-
110
1,815
1,925
-
4
1,958
1,962
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
20,837
-
20,837
-
16,555
-
16,555
Cost of project management revenues
-
1,487
-
1,487
-
929
-
929
Depreciation and amortization
2,467
5,351
53
7,871
169
3,458
117
3,744
General and administrative
-
4,755
6,641
11,396
-
3,171
2,047
5,218
Other
-
2,736
-
2,736
-
1,080
(2)
1,078
Reimbursed expenses
1,392
43,713
593
45,698
3,024
1,049
-
4,073
REIT non-cashequity-based compensation
6,555
205
-
6,760
5,946
109
-
6,055
Total operating expenses
10,414
87,460
17,615
115,489
9,139
30,043
6,963
46,145
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
9,649
(541)
(17,022)
(7,914)
12,836
(1,042)
(6,963)
4,831
Other
-
(836)
(161)
(997)
-
(841)
(44)
(885)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
9,649
(1,377)
(17,183)
(8,911)
12,836
(1,883)
(7,007)
3,946
Income tax (expense) benefit
(2,729)
(510)
3,128
(111)
(4,489)
116
3,144
(1,229)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
6,920
(1,887)
(14,055)
(9,022)
8,347
(1,767)
(3,863)
2,717
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
141
-
141
-
220
-
220
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
331
29
360
-
621
-
621
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
6,920
$
(1,415)
$
(14,026)
$
(8,521)
$
8,347
$
(926)
$
(3,863)
$
3,558
Interest expense
-
682
129
811
-
277
36
313
Amortization of loan costs
-
32
48
80
-
14
45
59
Depreciation and amortization
2,758
6,412
87
9,257
562
4,109
117
4,788
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,729
474
(3,128)
75
4,489
(128)
(3,144)
1,217
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
(29)
(29)
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
12,407
6,185
(16,919)
1,673
13,398
3,346
(6,809)
9,935
Non-cashstock-based compensation
-
80
1,814
1,894
-
1
1,959
1,960
Market change in deferred compensation plan
-
-
(129)
(129)
-
-
(4,904)
(4,904)
Change in contingent consideration fair value
-
(171)
-
(171)
-
-
-
-
Transaction related costs
-
93
5,068
5,161
-
6
838
844
Reimbursed software costs, net
(424)
-
-
(424)
(462)
-
-
(462)
Severance and executive recruiting costs
-
474
-
474
-
3
-
3
Compensation adjustment
-
-
115
115
-
-
-
-
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
352
-
352
-
245
-
245
Other (gain) loss
-
(43)
-
(43)
-
334
-
334
Adjusted EBITDA
11,983
6,970
(10,051)
8,902
12,936
3,935
(8,916)
7,955
Interest expense
-
(682)
(129)
(811)
-
(277)
(36)
(313)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
53
-
53
-
-
-
-
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(3,802)
(1,507)
4,365
(944)
(239)
(98)
2,028
1,691
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
8,181
$
4,834
$
(5,815)
$
7,200
$
12,697
$
3,560
$
(6,924)
$
9,333
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders (1)
$
1.44
$
0.85
$
(1.03)
$
1.27
$
3.00
$
0.84
$
(1.63)
$
2.20
Weighted average diluted shares
5,667
5,667
5,667
5,667
4,236
4,236
4,236
4,236
The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Year Ended December 31, 2018
REIT
Hospitality
Corporate/
Ashford Inc.
REIT
Hospitality
Corporate/
Ashford Inc.
Products
Products
Advisory
& Services
Other
Consolidated
Advisory
& Services
Other
Consolidated
REVENUE
Advisory services:
Base advisory fees - Trust
$
32,486
$
-
$
-
$
32,486
$
35,482
$
-
$
-
$
35,482
Incentive advisory fees - Trust
-
-
-
-
1,809
-
-
1,809
Base advisory fees - Braemar
10,499
-
-
10,499
9,423
-
-
9,423
Incentive advisory fees - Braemar
678
-
-
678
678
-
-
678
Other advisory revenue - Braemar
521
-
-
521
521
-
-
521
Hotel Management:
-
Base management fees
-
4,054
-
4,054
-
-
-
-
Incentive management fees
-
472
-
472
-
-
-
-
Project management fees
-
25,584
-
25,584
-
8,802
-
8,802
Audio visual
-
110,609
-
110,609
-
81,186
-
81,186
Other
4,349
16,830
-
21,179
1,218
11,850
-
13,068
Cost reimbursement revenue
36,168
47,757
1,243
85,168
42,719
1,832
-
44,551
Total revenues
84,701
205,306
1,243
291,250
91,850
103,670
-
195,520
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
-
24,674
32,309
56,983
-
11,325
32,850
44,175
Market change in deferred compensation plan
-
-
(5,732)
(5,732)
-
-
(8,444)
(8,444)
Non-cashequity-based compensation
-
233
8,641
8,874
-
10
10,008
10,018
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
82,237
-
82,237
-
64,555
-
64,555
Cost of project management revenues
-
5,853
-
5,853
-
1,508
-
1,508
Depreciation and amortization
6,778
17,374
390
24,542
706
6,685
528
7,919
General and administrative
-
16,597
16,421
33,018
-
11,410
15,702
27,112
Impairment
-
-
-
-
1,863
-
56
1,919
Other
-
12,062
-
12,062
-
2,913
337
3,250
Reimbursed expenses
10,176
47,237
1,243
58,656
10,789
1,659
-
12,448
REIT non-cashequity-based compensation
25,467
520
-
25,987
31,726
173
-
31,899
Total operating expenses
42,421
206,787
53,272
302,480
45,084
100,238
51,037
196,359
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
42,280
(1,481)
(52,029)
(11,230)
46,766
3,432
(51,037)
(839)
Other
-
(2,224)
(380)
(2,604)
-
(1,764)
59
(1,705)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
42,280
(3,705)
(52,409)
(13,834)
46,766
1,668
(50,978)
(2,544)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(9,861)
(1,980)
10,301
(1,540)
(11,146)
(1,595)
23,105
10,364
NET INCOME (LOSS)
32,419
(5,685)
(42,108)
(15,374)
35,620
73
(27,873)
7,820
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
536
-
536
-
924
-
924
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
929
54
983
-
1,447
(9)
1,438
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
$
32,419
$
(4,220)
$
(42,054)
$
(13,855)
$
35,620
$
2,444
$
(27,882)
$
10,182
Interest expense
-
1,627
234
1,861
-
708
118
826
Amortization of loan costs
-
85
192
277
-
65
150
215
Depreciation and amortization
8,233
21,389
425
30,047
2,129
9,673
528
12,330
Income tax expense (benefit)
9,861
1,875
(10,301)
1,435
11,146
1,528
(23,105)
(10,431)
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
(54)
(54)
-
-
9
9
EBITDA
50,513
20,756
(51,558)
19,711
48,895
14,418
(50,182)
13,131
Non-cashstock-based compensation
-
184
8,640
8,824
-
4
10,009
10,013
Market change in deferred compensation plan
-
-
(5,732)
(5,732)
-
-
(8,444)
(8,444)
Change in contingent consideration fair value
-
4,058
-
4,058
-
-
338
338
Transaction related costs
-
877
10,463
11,340
-
76
11,154
11,230
Software implementation costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
45
45
Reimbursed software costs, net
(2,015)
-
-
(2,015)
(1,627)
-
-
(1,627)
Legal and settlement costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
(50)
(50)
Severance and executive recruiting costs
-
1,177
9
1,186
-
18
1,301
1,319
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
810
-
810
-
628
-
628
Other (gain) loss
-
(116)
-
(116)
-
248
-
248
Impairment
-
-
-
-
1,863
-
56
1,919
Adjusted EBITDA
48,498
27,746
(38,178)
38,066
49,131
15,392
(35,773)
28,750
Interest expense
-
(1,627)
(234)
(1,861)
-
(708)
(118)
(826)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
53
-
53
-
-
-
-
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(7,643)
(5,372)
9,650
(3,365)
(5,786)
(1,277)
5,254
(1,809)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
40,855
$
20,800
$
(28,762)
$
32,893
$
43,345
$
13,407
$
(30,637)
$
26,115
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders (1)
$
8.78
$
4.47
$
(6.18)
$
7.07
$
13.29
$
4.11
$
(9.39)
$
8.01
Weighted average diluted shares
4,651
4,651
4,651
4,651
3,262
3,262
3,262
3,262
The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOSPITALITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Hospitality
Hospitality
Remington
Premier
JSAV
OpenKey
Other (1)
Products
Premier
JSAV
OpenKey
Other (1)
Products
& Services
& Services
REVENUE
Hotel Management:
Base management fees
$
4,054
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,054
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Incentive management fees
472
-
-
-
-
472
-
-
-
-
-
Project management fees
-
6,052
-
-
-
6,052
5,860
-
-
-
5,860
Audio visual
-
-
27,077
-
-
27,077
-
19,974
-
-
19,974
Other
-
-
-
223
5,123
5,346
-
-
226
1,783
2,009
Cost reimbursement revenue
42,761
1,157
-
-
-
43,918
1,158
-
-
-
1,158
Total revenues
47,287
7,209
27,077
223
5,123
86,919
7,018
19,974
226
1,783
29,001
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
2,267
1,147
3,685
402
765
8,266
888
2,076
392
332
3,688
Non-cashequity-based compensation
71
21
13
5
-
110
-
-
4
-
4
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
-
20,837
-
-
20,837
-
16,555
-
-
16,555
Cost of project management revenues
-
1,487
-
-
-
1,487
929
-
-
-
929
Depreciation and amortization
2,459
2,081
524
6
281
5,351
2,740
691
7
20
3,458
General and administrative
217
470
3,051
325
692
4,755
362
1,964
523
322
3,171
Other
-
-
(40)
53
2,723
2,736
-
-
246
834
1,080
Reimbursed expenses
42,655
1,058
-
-
-
43,713
1,049
-
-
-
1,049
REIT non-cashequity-based compensation
106
99
-
-
-
205
109
-
-
-
109
Total operating expenses
47,775
6,363
28,070
791
4,461
87,460
6,077
21,286
1,172
1,508
30,043
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(488)
846
(993)
(568)
662
(541)
941
(1,312)
(946)
275
(1,042)
Other
2
-
(123)
(14)
(701)
(836)
-
(823)
(5)
(13)
(841)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(486)
846
(1,116)
(582)
(39)
(1,377)
941
(2,135)
(951)
262
(1,883)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(140)
(489)
141
-
(22)
(510)
(232)
415
-
(67)
116
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(626)
357
(975)
(582)
(61)
(1,887)
709
(1,720)
(951)
195
(1,767)
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to
-
-
-
149
(8)
141
-
-
241
(21)
220
noncontrolling interests
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
-
-
176
155
-
331
-
332
289
-
621
interests
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
$
(626)
$
357
$
(799)
$
(278)
$
(69)
$
(1,415)
$
709
$
(1,388)
$
(421)
$
174
$
(926)
COMPANY
Interest expense
-
-
218
-
464
682
-
239
-
38
277
Amortization of loan costs
-
-
12
7
13
32
-
10
2
2
14
Depreciation and amortization
2,459
2,081
1,626
2
244
6,412
2,740
1,297
3
69
4,109
Income tax expense (benefit)
140
489
(177)
-
22
474
232
(427)
-
67
(128)
EBITDA
1,973
2,927
880
(269)
674
6,185
3,681
(269)
(416)
350
3,346
Non-cashstock-based compensation
46
21
11
2
-
80
-
-
1
-
1
Change in contingent consideration fair value
-
-
(43)
-
(128)
(171)
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction related costs
13
-
92
-
(12)
93
-
6
-
-
6
Severance and executive recruiting costs
429
-
45
-
-
474
-
-
3
-
3
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
-
337
15
-
352
-
234
11
-
245
Other (gain) loss
-
-
(42)
-
(1)
(43)
-
305
29
-
334
Adjusted EBITDA
2,461
2,948
1,280
(252)
533
6,970
3,681
276
(372)
350
3,935
Interest expense
-
-
(218)
-
(464)
(682)
-
(239)
-
(38)
(277)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
-
-
-
53
53
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(1,295)
(910)
213
-
485
(1,507)
(704)
622
-
(16)
(98)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
1,166
$
2,038
$
1,275
$
(252)
$
607
$
4,834
$
2,977
$
659
$
(372)
$
296
$
3,560
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to
$
0.21
$
0.36
$
0.22
$
(0.04)
$
0.11
$
0.85
$
0.70
$
0.16
$
(0.09)
$
0.07
$
0.84
common stockholders (2)
Weighted average diluted shares
5,667
5,667
5,667
5,667
5,667
5,667
4,236
4,236
4,236
4,236
4,236
Represents RED Hospitality & Leisure LLC, Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital LLC, AINC Bar Draught LLC and Marietta Leasehold L.P.
The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Hospitality Products & Services total due to rounding.
ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOSPITALITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Hospitality
Hospitality
Remington
Premier
JSAV
OpenKey
Other (1)
Products
Premier
JSAV
OpenKey
Other (1)
Products
& Services
& Services
REVENUE
Hotel Management:
Base management fees
$
4,054
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,054
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Incentive management fees
472
-
-
-
-
472
-
-
-
-
-
Project management fees
-
25,584
-
-
-
25,584
8,802
-
-
-
8,802
Audio visual
-
-
110,609
-
-
110,609
-
81,186
-
-
81,186
Other
-
-
-
987
15,843
16,830
-
-
999
10,851
11,850
Cost reimbursement revenue
42,761
4,996
-
-
-
47,757
1,832
-
-
-
1,832
Total revenues
47,287
30,580
110,609
987
15,843
205,306
10,634
81,186
999
10,851
103,670
EXPENSES
Salaries and benefits
2,267
4,317
14,062
1,723
2,305
24,674
1,386
6,644
2,051
1,244
11,325
Non-cashequity-based compensation
71
90
34
38
-
233
-
-
10
-
10
Cost of audio visual revenues
-
-
82,237
-
-
82,237
-
64,555
-
-
64,555
Cost of project management revenues
-
5,853
-
-
-
5,853
1,508
-
-
-
1,508
Depreciation and amortization
2,459
12,494
1,995
27
399
17,374
4,358
2,221
27
79
6,685
General and administrative
217
1,561
11,260
1,325
2,234
16,597
534
7,994
1,783
1,099
11,410
Other
-
-
3,222
313
8,527
12,062
-
-
666
2,247
2,913
Reimbursed expenses
42,655
4,582
-
-
-
47,237
1,659
-
-
-
1,659
REIT non-cashequity-based compensation
106
414
-
-
-
520
173
-
-
-
173
Total operating expenses
47,775
29,311
112,810
3,426
13,465
206,787
9,618
81,414
4,537
4,669
100,238
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(488)
1,269
(2,201)
(2,439)
2,378
(1,481)
1,016
(228)
(3,538)
6,182
3,432
Other
2
-
(1,139)
(18)
(1,069)
(2,224)
-
(1,675)
(23)
(66)
(1,764)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(486)
1,269
(3,340)
(2,457)
1,309
(3,705)
1,016
(1,903)
(3,561)
6,116
1,668
Income tax (expense) benefit
(140)
(1,248)
271
-
(863)
(1,980)
(239)
76
-
(1,432)
(1,595)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(626)
21
(3,069)
(2,457)
446
(5,685)
777
(1,827)
(3,561)
4,684
73
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to
-
-
-
624
(88)
536
-
58
826
40
924
noncontrolling interests
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
-
-
247
682
-
929
-
361
1,086
-
1,447
interests
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
$
(626)
$
21
$
(2,822)
$
(1,151)
$
358
$
(4,220)
$
777
$
(1,408)
$
(1,649)
$
4,724
$
2,444
COMPANY
Interest expense
-
-
979
-
648
1,627
-
633
-
75
708
Amortization of loan costs
-
-
48
16
21
85
-
40
11
14
65
Depreciation and amortization
2,459
12,494
5,850
12
574
21,389
4,358
5,090
12
213
9,673
Income tax expense (benefit)
140
1,248
(376)
-
863
1,875
239
(143)
-
1,432
1,528
EBITDA
1,973
13,763
3,679
(1,123)
2,464
20,756
5,374
4,212
(1,626)
6,458
14,418
Non-cashstock-based compensation
46
90
30
18
-
184
-
-
4
-
4
Change in contingent consideration fair value
-
-
3,037
-
1,021
4,058
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction related costs
13
-
570
-
294
877
-
70
-
6
76
Severance and executive recruiting costs
429
106
602
20
20
1,177
-
-
3
15
18
Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies
-
-
709
101
-
810
-
587
41
-
628
Other (gain) loss
-
-
(117)
-
1
(116)
-
254
-
(6)
248
Adjusted EBITDA
2,461
13,959
8,510
(984)
3,800
27,746
5,374
5,123
(1,578)
6,473
15,392
Interest expense
-
-
(979)
-
(648)
(1,627)
-
(633)
-
(75)
(708)
Non-cash interest from finance lease
-
-
-
-
53
53
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit
(1,295)
(4,741)
(23)
-
687
(5,372)
(1,123)
259
-
(413)
(1,277)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
1,166
$
9,218
$
7,508
$
(984)
$
3,892
$
20,800
$
4,251
$
4,749
$
(1,578)
$
5,985
$
13,407
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to
$
0.25
$
1.98
$
1.61
$
(0.21)
$
0.84
$
4.47
$
1.30
$
1.46
$
(0.48)
$
1.83
$
4.11
common stockholders (2)
Weighted average diluted shares
4,651
4,651
4,651
4,651
4,651
4,651
3,262
3,262
3,262
3,262
3,262
Represents RED Hospitality & Leisure LLC, Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital LLC, AINC Bar Draught LLC and Marietta Leasehold L.P.
The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Hospitality Products & Services total due to rounding.