ASHFORD : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $15.1 million, or $6.31 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $7.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased stock from Ashford Trust and Braemar Hotels & Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 2 February 25, 2020 Resorts that represented approximately 16% of its common shares outstanding. During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Remington Holdings' Hotel Management business.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had corporate cash of $32.3 million. COMPLETES COMBINATION WITH REMINGTON'S HOTEL MANAGEMENT BUSINESS On November 6, 2019, the Company completed the previously announced combination with Remington Holdings, LP ("Remington"). The acquisition of Remington'shigh-margin,low-capexHotel Management business immediately adds scale, diversification and an enhanced competitive position for Ashford. It also expands the breadth of services the Company offers to its advised REITs. Additionally, the Company believes the transaction represents a compelling opportunity to further diversify its earnings stream and the potential to expand business to otherthird-partyclients. To drive its next stage of growth, during the quarter, Remington appointed Sloan Dean III as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. Over the past two years, Mr. Dean served as Remington's Chief Operating Officer. Remington is an independent hotel management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Remington's Hotel Management business currently provides comprehensive and cost- effective hotel management services for both Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or "Trust") and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar"). Remington's portfolio consists of 88 hotels in 27 states across 17 brands, including 12 independent and boutique properties. Remington's Hotel Management business currently has very little third-party business outside of the Company's advised REITs, which will be an immediate growth opportunity and area of focus for the Company going forward. In the fourth quarter, Remington generated hotel management fee revenue of $4.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million. Remington recently entered into new contracts to manage three hotels on a third- party basis: the Residence Inn Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; the Sheraton Tarrytown Hotel in Tarrytown, New York; and the SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida. STOCK REPURCHASE FROM ASHFORD TRUST AND BRAEMAR On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it acquired an aggregate of 412,974 shares of its common stock owned by Ashford Trust and Braemar for $30 per share, resulting in a total cost of approximately $12.4 million. This stock purchase represented approximately 16% of the Company's common shares outstanding. Due to the parameters of the private letter rulings received by each of Ashford Trust and Braemar from the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), the Company was only able to acquire the shares held by Ashford Trust's and Braemar's taxable REIT subsidiaries. After the Company's share purchase, Ashford Trust announced that it distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata distribution. Braemar also announced that it distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata distribution. Both distributions occurred in early November. ASHFORD SECURITIES UPDATE On September 25, 2019, the Company announced that it had formed Ashford Securities LLC ("Ashford Securities") to raise capital in order to grow its existing and future platforms. Ashford Securities is a dedicated capital raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford. Types of capital raised may include, but are not limited to, preferred equity, convertible preferred equity, mezzanine debt, or non-traded REIT common equity (for future platforms). In the fourth quarter, Braemar announced that it had filed a registration statement for a non-traded preferred equity security via Ashford Securities. Additionally, Ashford Securities became a FINRA member firm in February of this Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 3 February 25, 2020 year and anticipates raising capital at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Longer term, the Company believes there is a substantial opportunity to offer different types of product structures and strategies all with the goal of providing differentiated alternative investment products to retail investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Ashford Securities is not raising common equity for the Company nor for its existing advised platforms of Ashford Trust and Braemar. PREMIER PROJECT MANAGEMENT UPDATE In August 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Premier Project Management ("Premier") for $203 million. Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective architecture, design, development, and project management services. It also provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Premier generated $6.1 million of project management fee revenue and $2.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, including $438,000 of revenue from its new architectural services initiative. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Premier signed its first contract to provide project management services on a third-party basis. JSAV UPDATE The Company owns a controlling interest in a privately-held company that conducts the business of J&S Audio Visual ("JSAV") in the United States, Mexico and internationally. JSAV provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making JSAV a leading single-source solution for their clients' meeting and event needs. In the first quarter of 2019, JSAV completed the acquisition of BAV and the operations are now reported on a combined basis. During the fourth quarter, JSAV (including BAV) had revenue growth of 36% compared to the prior-year period. Additionally, at the end of the fourth quarter, JSAV had multi-year contracts in place with 94 hotels and convention centers, in addition to regular business representing over 2,700 annual events and productions, 500 venue locations, and 750 clients. RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE RED Hospitality & Leisure ("RED Hospitality") is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands. During 2019, RED Hospitality continued as the beach and watersports services provider to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Club - the timeshare and rental property adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel, commenced ferry transportation services and beach and watersports services to the Westin St. John, and completed the acquisition of Sebago, a leading provider of watersports activities and excursion services based in Key West, Florida. Additionally, when coupled with the reopening of the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas in November 2019 as well as increased direct bookings and private charter business, RED Hospitality generated $3.0 million of revenue and $543,000 of Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter revenue growth was 131% compared to the prior-year period. Going forward, RED Hospitality has several potential avenues for future growth including opportunities to expand into other hotels at Ashford-advised REITs or non-Ashford hotels in the USVI, elsewhere in the Caribbean, and in the U.S. FINANCIAL RESULTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $15.1 million, or $6.31 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $7.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 4 February 25, 2020 For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, base advisory fee revenue was $10.6 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the fourth quarter was comprised of $8.0 million from Ashford Trust and $2.6 million from Braemar. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.9 million, reflecting a growth rate of 11.9% over the prior-year quarter. CAPITAL STRUCTURE At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $32.3 million, 5.7 million fully diluted shares, and a current fully diluted equity market capitalization of approximately $62 million. The Company's financial results include 3.0 million common shares associated with its Series D convertible preferred stock. The Company had $36.8 million of loans at December 31, 2019, of which approximately $3.6 million related to its joint venture partners' share of those loans. During the quarter, Braemar filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Series E Redeemable Preferred Equity security. "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and year-end results, which reflect the diligent execution of our operating strategy focused on accretively growing our advised platforms and acquiring growth-oriented,hospitality-related businesses," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Towards this end, our recent combination with Remington rapidly builds operating scale, increases the Company's earnings potential, facilitates additional growth from third-party hotel management business and enhances our competitive position in the hospitality industry. Importantly, by adding hotel property management to our diverse stable of hotel-related businesses, we are extremely well- Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 5 February 25, 2020 positioned to continue to successfully execute on our growth strategy. Additionally, the recent formation of Ashford Securities will provide Ashford and its advised platforms an additional source of capital that is not dependent on the traditional publicly-traded capital markets. We are excited to pursue a fresh source of capital that will help us prudently grow our platforms over the long term for increased shareholder value. Ashford is a growth platform and, looking ahead to 2020, we believe the pieces are in place to significantly grow our business. We remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we look to opportunistically grow our existing REIT platforms, create new platforms as well as grow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business." INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, March 3, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13697613. The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ashfordinc.com on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year. Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability and our board of directors includes these measures in reviews to determine quarterly distributions to stockholders. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Report on Form 8-K to reflect the acquisition of the Remington project management business. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov. * * * * * Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results Page 6 February 25, 2020 and hospitality sectors. Follow Chairman and CEO Monty Bennett on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBennettAshford or @MBennettAshford. Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford." Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "can," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Inc.'s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: adverse litigation or regulatory developments; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; the degree and nature of our competition; risks related to Ashford Inc.'s ability to complete the acquisition on the proposed terms; the possibility that competing offers will be made; risks associated with the Remington Hotel Management business combination transaction, such as the risk that the Hotel Management business will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be realized. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ashford Inc.'s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 23, 2019, and Ashford Inc.'s 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise. ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,349 $ 51,529 Restricted cash 17,900 7,914 Restricted investment for deferred compensation 1,195 - Accounts receivable, net 7,241 4,928 Due from affiliates 357 45 Due from Ashford Trust 4,805 5,293 Due from Braemar 1,591 1,996 Inventories 1,642 1,202 Prepaid expenses and other 7,212 3,902 Total current assets 77,292 76,809 Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,476 500 Property and equipment, net 116,190 47,947 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,699 - Goodwill 205,606 59,683 Intangible assets, net 347,961 193,194 Other assets 276 872 Total assets $ 782,500 $ 379,005 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,745 $ 24,880 Dividends payable 4,725 - Due to affiliates 1,011 2,032 Deferred income 233 148 Deferred compensation plan 450 173 Notes payable, net 3,550 2,074 Finance lease liabilities 572 521 Operating lease liabilities 3,207 - Other liabilities 19,066 8,418 Total current liabilities 71,559 38,246 Deferred income 13,047 13,396 Deferred tax liability, net 69,521 31,506 Deferred compensation plan 4,694 10,401 Notes payable, net 33,033 15,037 Finance lease liabilities 41,482 140 Operating lease liabilities 28,519 - Other liabilities 430 - Total liabilities 262,285 108,726 MEZZANINE EQUITY Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 8,120,000 shares issued and outstanding, net of discount, at December 31, 2018 - 200,847 Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 19,120,000 shares issued and outstanding, net of discount, as of December 31, 2019 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 474,060 - Redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,131 3,531 EQUITY Common stock, 100,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 and $0.01 par value, 2,202,580 and 2,391,541 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 2 24 Additional paid-in capital 285,825 280,159 Accumulated deficit (244,084) (214,242) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (216) (498) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,638 shares and 0 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (131) - Total stockholders' equity of the Company 41,396 65,443 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 628 458 Total equity 42,024 65,901 Total liabilities and equity $ 782,500 $ 379,005 7 ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE Advisory services: Base advisory fees $ 10,603 $ 11,365 $ 42,985 $ 44,905 Incentive advisory fees 169 1,131 678 2,487 Other advisory revenue 132 131 521 521 Hotel management: Base management fees 4,054 - 4,054 - Incentive management fees 472 - 472 - Project management fees 6,052 5,860 25,584 8,802 Audio visual 27,077 19,974 110,609 81,186 Other 6,459 2,319 21,179 13,068 Cost reimbursement revenue 52,557 10,196 85,168 44,551 Total revenues 107,575 50,976 291,250 195,520 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits Non-cashequity-based compensation Cost of revenues for project management Cost of revenues for audio visual Depreciation and amortization General and administrative Impairment Other Reimbursed expenses Total operating expenses OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities Interest expense Amortization of loan costs Interest income Other income (expense) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Income tax (expense) benefit NET INCOME (LOSS) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY Preferred dividends Amortization of preferred stock discount NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 16,779 6,531 51,251 35,731 1,925 1,962 8,874 10,018 1,487 929 5,853 1,508 20,837 16,555 82,237 64,555 7,871 3,744 24,542 7,919 11,396 5,218 33,018 27,112 - - - 1,919 2,736 1,078 12,062 3,250 52,458 10,128 84,643 44,347 115,489 46,145 302,480 196,359 (7,914) 4,831 (11,230) (839) (177) - (286) - (861) (366) (2,059) (959) (94) (64) (308) (241) 17 41 46 329 118 (496) 3 (834) (8,911) 3,946 (13,834) (2,544) (111) (1,229) (1,540) 10,364 (9,022) 2,717 (15,374) 7,820 141 220 536 924 360 621 983 1,438 (8,521) 3,558 (13,855) 10,182 (5,944) (2,791) (14,435) (4,466) (590) (427) (1,928) (730) (15,055) $ 340 $ (30,218) $ 4,986 (6.31) $ 0.14 $ (12.03) $ 2.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 2,202 2,381 2,416 2,170 Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (6.31) $ (1.96) $ (13.55) $ (2.11) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 2,206 2,652 2,568 2,332 8 ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDAAND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (9,022) $ 2,717 $ (15,374) $ 7,820 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling 141 220 536 924 interests Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 360 621 983 1,438 Net income (loss) attributable to the company (8,521) 3,558 (13,855) 10,182 Interest expense 811 313 1,861 826 Amortization of loan costs 80 59 277 215 Depreciation and amortization 9,257 4,788 30,047 12,330 Income tax expense (benefit) 75 1,217 1,435 (10,431) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling (29) - (54) 9 interests EBITDA 1,673 9,935 19,711 13,131 Non-cashstock-based compensation 1,894 1,960 8,824 10,013 Market change in deferred compensation plan (129) (4,904) (5,732) (8,444) Change in contingent consideration fair value (171) - 4,058 338 Transaction costs 5,161 844 11,340 11,230 Software implementation costs - - - 45 Reimbursed software costs (424) (462) (2,015) (1,627) Legal and settlement costs - - - (50) Severance and executive recruiting costs 474 3 1,186 1,319 Compensation adjustment 115 - - - Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 352 245 810 628 Other (gain) loss (43) 334 (116) 248 Impairment - - - 1,919 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,902 $ 7,955 $ 38,066 $ 28,750 9 ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (9,022) $ 2,717 $ (15,374) $ 7,820 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling 141 220 536 924 interests Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 360 621 983 1,438 Preferred dividends (5,944) (2,791) (14,435) (4,466) Amortization of preferred stock discount (590) (427) (1,928) (730) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (15,055) 340 (30,218) 4,986 Amortization of loan costs 80 59 277 215 Depreciation and amortization 9,257 4,788 30,047 12,330 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (29) - (54) 9 Preferred dividends 5,944 2,791 14,435 4,466 Amortization of preferred stock discount 590 427 1,928 730 Non-cashstock-based compensation 1,894 1,960 8,824 10,013 Market change in deferred compensation plan (129) (4,904) (5,732) (8,444) Change in contingent consideration fair value (171) - 4,058 338 Transaction costs 5,161 844 11,340 11,230 Non-cash interest from finance lease 53 - 53 - Software implementation costs - - - 45 Reimbursed software costs (424) (462) (2,015) (1,627) Legal and settlement costs - - - (50) Severance and executive recruiting costs 474 3 1,186 1,319 Compensation adjustment 115 - - - Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies 352 245 810 628 Other (gain) loss (43) 334 (116) 248 Impairment - - - 1,919 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) 75 1,217 1,435 (10,431) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) (944) 1,691 (3,365) (1,809) Adjusted net income $ 7,200 $ 9,333 $ 32,893 $ 26,115 Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders $ 1.27 $ 2.20 $ 7.07 $ 8.01 Weighted average diluted shares 5,667 4,236 4,651 3,262 Components of weighted average diluted shares Common shares 2,202 2,381 2,416 2,170 Convertible preferred stock 2,999 1,450 1,837 575 Deferred compensation plan 201 205 202 206 Stock options - 121 22 239 Put options 173 66 129 59 Acquisition related shares 76 - 30 - Restricted shares and units 16 13 15 13 Weighted average diluted shares 5,667 4,236 4,651 3,262 Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax (expense) benefit GAAP income tax (expense) benefit $ (111) $ (1,229) $ (1,540) $ 10,364 Less GAAP income tax (expense) benefit attributable to noncontrolling (36) (12) (105) (67) interests GAAP income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling interests (75) (1,217) (1,435) 10,431 Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit 869 (2,908) 1,930 12,240 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1) $ (944) $ 1,691 $ (3,365) $ (1,809) Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period- over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and hospitality products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance inclusive of the impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See Note 12 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. 10 ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 REIT Hospitality Corporate/ Ashford Inc. REIT Hospitality Corporate/ Ashford Inc. Products Products Advisory & Services Other Consolidated Advisory & Services Other Consolidated REVENUE Advisory services: Base advisory fees - Trust $ 8,023 $ - $ - $ 8,023 $ 8,871 $ - $ - $ 8,871 Incentive advisory fees - Trust - - - - 453 - - 453 Base advisory fees - Braemar 2,580 - - 2,580 2,494 - - 2,494 Incentive advisory fees - Braemar 169 - - 169 678 - - 678 Other advisory revenue - Braemar 132 - - 132 131 - - 131 Hotel Management: Base management fees - 4,054 - 4,054 - - - - Incentive management fees - 472 - 472 - - - - Project management fees - 6,052 - 6,052 - 5,860 - 5,860 Audio visual - 27,077 - 27,077 - 19,974 - 19,974 Other 1,113 5,346 - 6,459 310 2,009 - 2,319 Cost reimbursement revenue 8,046 43,918 593 52,557 9,038 1,158 - 10,196 Total revenues 20,063 86,919 593 107,575 21,975 29,001 - 50,976 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits - 8,266 8,642 16,908 - 3,688 7,747 11,435 Market change in deferred compensation plan - - (129) (129) - - (4,904) (4,904) Non-cashequity-based compensation - 110 1,815 1,925 - 4 1,958 1,962 Cost of audio visual revenues - 20,837 - 20,837 - 16,555 - 16,555 Cost of project management revenues - 1,487 - 1,487 - 929 - 929 Depreciation and amortization 2,467 5,351 53 7,871 169 3,458 117 3,744 General and administrative - 4,755 6,641 11,396 - 3,171 2,047 5,218 Other - 2,736 - 2,736 - 1,080 (2) 1,078 Reimbursed expenses 1,392 43,713 593 45,698 3,024 1,049 - 4,073 REIT non-cashequity-based compensation 6,555 205 - 6,760 5,946 109 - 6,055 Total operating expenses 10,414 87,460 17,615 115,489 9,139 30,043 6,963 46,145 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 9,649 (541) (17,022) (7,914) 12,836 (1,042) (6,963) 4,831 Other - (836) (161) (997) - (841) (44) (885) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,649 (1,377) (17,183) (8,911) 12,836 (1,883) (7,007) 3,946 Income tax (expense) benefit (2,729) (510) 3,128 (111) (4,489) 116 3,144 (1,229) NET INCOME (LOSS) 6,920 (1,887) (14,055) (9,022) 8,347 (1,767) (3,863) 2,717 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - 141 - 141 - 220 - 220 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - 331 29 360 - 621 - 621 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 6,920 $ (1,415) $ (14,026) $ (8,521) $ 8,347 $ (926) $ (3,863) $ 3,558 Interest expense - 682 129 811 - 277 36 313 Amortization of loan costs - 32 48 80 - 14 45 59 Depreciation and amortization 2,758 6,412 87 9,257 562 4,109 117 4,788 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,729 474 (3,128) 75 4,489 (128) (3,144) 1,217 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - (29) (29) - - - - EBITDA 12,407 6,185 (16,919) 1,673 13,398 3,346 (6,809) 9,935 Non-cashstock-based compensation - 80 1,814 1,894 - 1 1,959 1,960 Market change in deferred compensation plan - - (129) (129) - - (4,904) (4,904) Change in contingent consideration fair value - (171) - (171) - - - - Transaction related costs - 93 5,068 5,161 - 6 838 844 Reimbursed software costs, net (424) - - (424) (462) - - (462) Severance and executive recruiting costs - 474 - 474 - 3 - 3 Compensation adjustment - - 115 115 - - - - Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - 352 - 352 - 245 - 245 Other (gain) loss - (43) - (43) - 334 - 334 Adjusted EBITDA 11,983 6,970 (10,051) 8,902 12,936 3,935 (8,916) 7,955 Interest expense - (682) (129) (811) - (277) (36) (313) Non-cash interest from finance lease - 53 - 53 - - - - Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (3,802) (1,507) 4,365 (944) (239) (98) 2,028 1,691 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 8,181 $ 4,834 $ (5,815) $ 7,200 $ 12,697 $ 3,560 $ (6,924) $ 9,333 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders (1) $ 1.44 $ 0.85 $ (1.03) $ 1.27 $ 3.00 $ 0.84 $ (1.63) $ 2.20 Weighted average diluted shares 5,667 5,667 5,667 5,667 4,236 4,236 4,236 4,236 The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding. 11 ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 REIT Hospitality Corporate/ Ashford Inc. REIT Hospitality Corporate/ Ashford Inc. Products Products Advisory & Services Other Consolidated Advisory & Services Other Consolidated REVENUE Advisory services: Base advisory fees - Trust $ 32,486 $ - $ - $ 32,486 $ 35,482 $ - $ - $ 35,482 Incentive advisory fees - Trust - - - - 1,809 - - 1,809 Base advisory fees - Braemar 10,499 - - 10,499 9,423 - - 9,423 Incentive advisory fees - Braemar 678 - - 678 678 - - 678 Other advisory revenue - Braemar 521 - - 521 521 - - 521 Hotel Management: - Base management fees - 4,054 - 4,054 - - - - Incentive management fees - 472 - 472 - - - - Project management fees - 25,584 - 25,584 - 8,802 - 8,802 Audio visual - 110,609 - 110,609 - 81,186 - 81,186 Other 4,349 16,830 - 21,179 1,218 11,850 - 13,068 Cost reimbursement revenue 36,168 47,757 1,243 85,168 42,719 1,832 - 44,551 Total revenues 84,701 205,306 1,243 291,250 91,850 103,670 - 195,520 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits - 24,674 32,309 56,983 - 11,325 32,850 44,175 Market change in deferred compensation plan - - (5,732) (5,732) - - (8,444) (8,444) Non-cashequity-based compensation - 233 8,641 8,874 - 10 10,008 10,018 Cost of audio visual revenues - 82,237 - 82,237 - 64,555 - 64,555 Cost of project management revenues - 5,853 - 5,853 - 1,508 - 1,508 Depreciation and amortization 6,778 17,374 390 24,542 706 6,685 528 7,919 General and administrative - 16,597 16,421 33,018 - 11,410 15,702 27,112 Impairment - - - - 1,863 - 56 1,919 Other - 12,062 - 12,062 - 2,913 337 3,250 Reimbursed expenses 10,176 47,237 1,243 58,656 10,789 1,659 - 12,448 REIT non-cashequity-based compensation 25,467 520 - 25,987 31,726 173 - 31,899 Total operating expenses 42,421 206,787 53,272 302,480 45,084 100,238 51,037 196,359 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 42,280 (1,481) (52,029) (11,230) 46,766 3,432 (51,037) (839) Other - (2,224) (380) (2,604) - (1,764) 59 (1,705) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,280 (3,705) (52,409) (13,834) 46,766 1,668 (50,978) (2,544) Income tax (expense) benefit (9,861) (1,980) 10,301 (1,540) (11,146) (1,595) 23,105 10,364 NET INCOME (LOSS) 32,419 (5,685) (42,108) (15,374) 35,620 73 (27,873) 7,820 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests - 536 - 536 - 924 - 924 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - 929 54 983 - 1,447 (9) 1,438 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 32,419 $ (4,220) $ (42,054) $ (13,855) $ 35,620 $ 2,444 $ (27,882) $ 10,182 Interest expense - 1,627 234 1,861 - 708 118 826 Amortization of loan costs - 85 192 277 - 65 150 215 Depreciation and amortization 8,233 21,389 425 30,047 2,129 9,673 528 12,330 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,861 1,875 (10,301) 1,435 11,146 1,528 (23,105) (10,431) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - (54) (54) - - 9 9 EBITDA 50,513 20,756 (51,558) 19,711 48,895 14,418 (50,182) 13,131 Non-cashstock-based compensation - 184 8,640 8,824 - 4 10,009 10,013 Market change in deferred compensation plan - - (5,732) (5,732) - - (8,444) (8,444) Change in contingent consideration fair value - 4,058 - 4,058 - - 338 338 Transaction related costs - 877 10,463 11,340 - 76 11,154 11,230 Software implementation costs - - - - - - 45 45 Reimbursed software costs, net (2,015) - - (2,015) (1,627) - - (1,627) Legal and settlement costs - - - - - - (50) (50) Severance and executive recruiting costs - 1,177 9 1,186 - 18 1,301 1,319 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - 810 - 810 - 628 - 628 Other (gain) loss - (116) - (116) - 248 - 248 Impairment - - - - 1,863 - 56 1,919 Adjusted EBITDA 48,498 27,746 (38,178) 38,066 49,131 15,392 (35,773) 28,750 Interest expense - (1,627) (234) (1,861) - (708) (118) (826) Non-cash interest from finance lease - 53 - 53 - - - - Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (7,643) (5,372) 9,650 (3,365) (5,786) (1,277) 5,254 (1,809) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 40,855 $ 20,800 $ (28,762) $ 32,893 $ 43,345 $ 13,407 $ (30,637) $ 26,115 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders (1) $ 8.78 $ 4.47 $ (6.18) $ 7.07 $ 13.29 $ 4.11 $ (9.39) $ 8.01 Weighted average diluted shares 4,651 4,651 4,651 4,651 3,262 3,262 3,262 3,262 The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding. 12 ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOSPITALITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Hospitality Hospitality Remington Premier JSAV OpenKey Other (1) Products Premier JSAV OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services & Services REVENUE Hotel Management: Base management fees $ 4,054 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,054 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Incentive management fees 472 - - - - 472 - - - - - Project management fees - 6,052 - - - 6,052 5,860 - - - 5,860 Audio visual - - 27,077 - - 27,077 - 19,974 - - 19,974 Other - - - 223 5,123 5,346 - - 226 1,783 2,009 Cost reimbursement revenue 42,761 1,157 - - - 43,918 1,158 - - - 1,158 Total revenues 47,287 7,209 27,077 223 5,123 86,919 7,018 19,974 226 1,783 29,001 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 2,267 1,147 3,685 402 765 8,266 888 2,076 392 332 3,688 Non-cashequity-based compensation 71 21 13 5 - 110 - - 4 - 4 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 20,837 - - 20,837 - 16,555 - - 16,555 Cost of project management revenues - 1,487 - - - 1,487 929 - - - 929 Depreciation and amortization 2,459 2,081 524 6 281 5,351 2,740 691 7 20 3,458 General and administrative 217 470 3,051 325 692 4,755 362 1,964 523 322 3,171 Other - - (40) 53 2,723 2,736 - - 246 834 1,080 Reimbursed expenses 42,655 1,058 - - - 43,713 1,049 - - - 1,049 REIT non-cashequity-based compensation 106 99 - - - 205 109 - - - 109 Total operating expenses 47,775 6,363 28,070 791 4,461 87,460 6,077 21,286 1,172 1,508 30,043 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (488) 846 (993) (568) 662 (541) 941 (1,312) (946) 275 (1,042) Other 2 - (123) (14) (701) (836) - (823) (5) (13) (841) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (486) 846 (1,116) (582) (39) (1,377) 941 (2,135) (951) 262 (1,883) Income tax (expense) benefit (140) (489) 141 - (22) (510) (232) 415 - (67) 116 NET INCOME (LOSS) (626) 357 (975) (582) (61) (1,887) 709 (1,720) (951) 195 (1,767) (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to - - - 149 (8) 141 - - 241 (21) 220 noncontrolling interests Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling - - 176 155 - 331 - 332 289 - 621 interests NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE $ (626) $ 357 $ (799) $ (278) $ (69) $ (1,415) $ 709 $ (1,388) $ (421) $ 174 $ (926) COMPANY Interest expense - - 218 - 464 682 - 239 - 38 277 Amortization of loan costs - - 12 7 13 32 - 10 2 2 14 Depreciation and amortization 2,459 2,081 1,626 2 244 6,412 2,740 1,297 3 69 4,109 Income tax expense (benefit) 140 489 (177) - 22 474 232 (427) - 67 (128) EBITDA 1,973 2,927 880 (269) 674 6,185 3,681 (269) (416) 350 3,346 Non-cashstock-based compensation 46 21 11 2 - 80 - - 1 - 1 Change in contingent consideration fair value - - (43) - (128) (171) - - - - - Transaction related costs 13 - 92 - (12) 93 - 6 - - 6 Severance and executive recruiting costs 429 - 45 - - 474 - - 3 - 3 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 337 15 - 352 - 234 11 - 245 Other (gain) loss - - (42) - (1) (43) - 305 29 - 334 Adjusted EBITDA 2,461 2,948 1,280 (252) 533 6,970 3,681 276 (372) 350 3,935 Interest expense - - (218) - (464) (682) - (239) - (38) (277) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - 53 53 - - - - - Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1,295) (910) 213 - 485 (1,507) (704) 622 - (16) (98) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,166 $ 2,038 $ 1,275 $ (252) $ 607 $ 4,834 $ 2,977 $ 659 $ (372) $ 296 $ 3,560 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to $ 0.21 $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ (0.04) $ 0.11 $ 0.85 $ 0.70 $ 0.16 $ (0.09) $ 0.07 $ 0.84 common stockholders (2) Weighted average diluted shares 5,667 5,667 5,667 5,667 5,667 5,667 4,236 4,236 4,236 4,236 4,236 Represents RED Hospitality & Leisure LLC, Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital LLC, AINC Bar Draught LLC and Marietta Leasehold L.P. The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Hospitality Products & Services total due to rounding. 13 ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES HOSPITALITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Hospitality Hospitality Remington Premier JSAV OpenKey Other (1) Products Premier JSAV OpenKey Other (1) Products & Services & Services REVENUE Hotel Management: Base management fees $ 4,054 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 4,054 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Incentive management fees 472 - - - - 472 - - - - - Project management fees - 25,584 - - - 25,584 8,802 - - - 8,802 Audio visual - - 110,609 - - 110,609 - 81,186 - - 81,186 Other - - - 987 15,843 16,830 - - 999 10,851 11,850 Cost reimbursement revenue 42,761 4,996 - - - 47,757 1,832 - - - 1,832 Total revenues 47,287 30,580 110,609 987 15,843 205,306 10,634 81,186 999 10,851 103,670 EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 2,267 4,317 14,062 1,723 2,305 24,674 1,386 6,644 2,051 1,244 11,325 Non-cashequity-based compensation 71 90 34 38 - 233 - - 10 - 10 Cost of audio visual revenues - - 82,237 - - 82,237 - 64,555 - - 64,555 Cost of project management revenues - 5,853 - - - 5,853 1,508 - - - 1,508 Depreciation and amortization 2,459 12,494 1,995 27 399 17,374 4,358 2,221 27 79 6,685 General and administrative 217 1,561 11,260 1,325 2,234 16,597 534 7,994 1,783 1,099 11,410 Other - - 3,222 313 8,527 12,062 - - 666 2,247 2,913 Reimbursed expenses 42,655 4,582 - - - 47,237 1,659 - - - 1,659 REIT non-cashequity-based compensation 106 414 - - - 520 173 - - - 173 Total operating expenses 47,775 29,311 112,810 3,426 13,465 206,787 9,618 81,414 4,537 4,669 100,238 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (488) 1,269 (2,201) (2,439) 2,378 (1,481) 1,016 (228) (3,538) 6,182 3,432 Other 2 - (1,139) (18) (1,069) (2,224) - (1,675) (23) (66) (1,764) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (486) 1,269 (3,340) (2,457) 1,309 (3,705) 1,016 (1,903) (3,561) 6,116 1,668 Income tax (expense) benefit (140) (1,248) 271 - (863) (1,980) (239) 76 - (1,432) (1,595) NET INCOME (LOSS) (626) 21 (3,069) (2,457) 446 (5,685) 777 (1,827) (3,561) 4,684 73 (Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to - - - 624 (88) 536 - 58 826 40 924 noncontrolling interests Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling - - 247 682 - 929 - 361 1,086 - 1,447 interests NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE $ (626) $ 21 $ (2,822) $ (1,151) $ 358 $ (4,220) $ 777 $ (1,408) $ (1,649) $ 4,724 $ 2,444 COMPANY Interest expense - - 979 - 648 1,627 - 633 - 75 708 Amortization of loan costs - - 48 16 21 85 - 40 11 14 65 Depreciation and amortization 2,459 12,494 5,850 12 574 21,389 4,358 5,090 12 213 9,673 Income tax expense (benefit) 140 1,248 (376) - 863 1,875 239 (143) - 1,432 1,528 EBITDA 1,973 13,763 3,679 (1,123) 2,464 20,756 5,374 4,212 (1,626) 6,458 14,418 Non-cashstock-based compensation 46 90 30 18 - 184 - - 4 - 4 Change in contingent consideration fair value - - 3,037 - 1,021 4,058 - - - - - Transaction related costs 13 - 570 - 294 877 - 70 - 6 76 Severance and executive recruiting costs 429 106 602 20 20 1,177 - - 3 15 18 Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies - - 709 101 - 810 - 587 41 - 628 Other (gain) loss - - (117) - 1 (116) - 254 - (6) 248 Adjusted EBITDA 2,461 13,959 8,510 (984) 3,800 27,746 5,374 5,123 (1,578) 6,473 15,392 Interest expense - - (979) - (648) (1,627) - (633) - (75) (708) Non-cash interest from finance lease - - - - 53 53 - - - - - Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1,295) (4,741) (23) - 687 (5,372) (1,123) 259 - (413) (1,277) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,166 $ 9,218 $ 7,508 $ (984) $ 3,892 $ 20,800 $ 4,251 $ 4,749 $ (1,578) $ 5,985 $ 13,407 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to $ 0.25 $ 1.98 $ 1.61 $ (0.21) $ 0.84 $ 4.47 $ 1.30 $ 1.46 $ (0.48) $ 1.83 $ 4.11 common stockholders (2) Weighted average diluted shares 4,651 4,651 4,651 4,651 4,651 4,651 3,262 3,262 3,262 3,262 3,262 Represents RED Hospitality & Leisure LLC, Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital LLC, AINC Bar Draught LLC and Marietta Leasehold L.P. The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Hospitality Products & Services total due to rounding. 14 Attachments Original document

