News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASHFORD : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS

02/25/2020 | 07:18pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Deric Eubanks

Jordan Jennings

Joe Calabrese

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Financial Relations Board

(972) 490-9600

(972) 778-9487

(212) 827-3772

ASHFORD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019

RESULTS

Gross Assets Under Management $8.1 Billion at Quarter End

Total Revenue Increased 111% in the Fourth Quarter

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders was $15.1 Million in the Fourth Quarter

Adjusted EBITDA Increased 11.9% in the Fourth Quarter

Completed Acquisition of Remington's Hotel Management Business Repurchased Stock from Ashford Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts

DALLAS, February 25, 2020 - Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today reported the following results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • High-growth,fee-based business model
  • Diversified platform of multiple fee generators
  • Seeks to grow in two primary areas:
    1. Grow our existing REIT platforms accretively and create new platforms; andoGrow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business
  • Highly-alignedmanagement team with superior long-term track record
  • Leader in asset and investment management for the real estate & hospitality sectors

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $15.1 million, or $6.31 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in theprior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $7.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.
  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $107.6 million, reflecting a growth rate of 111% over theprior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million, reflecting a growth rate of 11.9% over theprior-year quarter.
  • At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management.
  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased stock from Ashford Trust and Braemar Hotels &

Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Page 2

February 25, 2020

Resorts that represented approximately 16% of its common shares outstanding.

  • During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Remington Holdings' Hotel Management business.
  • As of December 31, 2019, the Company had corporate cash of $32.3 million.

COMPLETES COMBINATION WITH REMINGTON'S HOTEL MANAGEMENT BUSINESS On November 6, 2019, the Company completed the previously announced combination with Remington Holdings, LP ("Remington"). The acquisition of Remington'shigh-margin,low-capexHotel Management business immediately adds scale, diversification and an enhanced competitive position for Ashford. It also expands the breadth of services the Company offers to its advised REITs. Additionally, the Company believes the transaction represents a compelling opportunity to further diversify its earnings stream and the potential to expand business to otherthird-partyclients. To drive its next stage of growth, during the quarter, Remington appointed Sloan Dean III as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. Over the past two years, Mr. Dean served as Remington's Chief Operating Officer.

Remington is an independent hotel management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Remington's Hotel Management business currently provides comprehensive and cost- effective hotel management services for both Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or "Trust") and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar"). Remington's portfolio consists of 88 hotels in 27 states across 17 brands, including 12 independent and boutique properties. Remington's Hotel Management business currently has very little third-party business outside of the Company's advised REITs, which will be an immediate growth opportunity and area of focus for the Company going forward.

In the fourth quarter, Remington generated hotel management fee revenue of $4.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million. Remington recently entered into new contracts to manage three hotels on a third- party basis: the Residence Inn Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; the Sheraton Tarrytown Hotel in Tarrytown, New York; and the SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida.

STOCK REPURCHASE FROM ASHFORD TRUST AND BRAEMAR

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced that it acquired an aggregate of 412,974 shares of its common stock owned by Ashford Trust and Braemar for $30 per share, resulting in a total cost of approximately $12.4 million. This stock purchase represented approximately 16% of the Company's common shares outstanding. Due to the parameters of the private letter rulings received by each of Ashford Trust and Braemar from the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), the Company was only able to acquire the shares held by Ashford Trust's and Braemar's taxable REIT subsidiaries. After the Company's share purchase, Ashford Trust announced that it distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata distribution. Braemar also announced that it distributed its remaining 174,983 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata distribution. Both distributions occurred in early November.

ASHFORD SECURITIES UPDATE

On September 25, 2019, the Company announced that it had formed Ashford Securities LLC ("Ashford Securities") to raise capital in order to grow its existing and future platforms. Ashford Securities is a dedicated capital raising platform to fund investment opportunities sponsored and asset-managed by Ashford. Types of capital raised may include, but are not limited to, preferred equity, convertible preferred equity, mezzanine debt, or non-traded REIT common equity (for future platforms). In the fourth quarter, Braemar announced that it had filed a registration statement for a non-traded preferred equity security via Ashford Securities. Additionally, Ashford Securities became a FINRA member firm in February of this

Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Page 3

February 25, 2020

year and anticipates raising capital at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Longer term, the Company believes there is a substantial opportunity to offer different types of product structures and strategies all with the goal of providing differentiated alternative investment products to retail investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Ashford Securities is not raising common equity for the Company nor for its existing advised platforms of Ashford Trust and Braemar.

PREMIER PROJECT MANAGEMENT UPDATE

In August 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Premier Project Management ("Premier") for $203 million. Premier provides comprehensive and cost-effective architecture, design, development, and project management services. It also provides project oversight, coordination, planning, and execution of renovation, capital expenditure or ground-up development projects. Its operations are responsible for managing and implementing substantially all capital improvements at Trust and Braemar hotels. Additionally, it has extensive experience working with many of the major hotel brands in the areas of renovating, converting, developing or repositioning hotels. Premier generated $6.1 million of project management fee revenue and $2.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, including $438,000 of revenue from its new architectural services initiative. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Premier signed its first contract to provide project management services on a third-party basis.

JSAV UPDATE

The Company owns a controlling interest in a privately-held company that conducts the business of J&S Audio Visual ("JSAV") in the United States, Mexico and internationally. JSAV provides an integrated suite of audio visual services, including show and event services, hospitality services, creative services, and design and integration, making JSAV a leading single-source solution for their clients' meeting and event needs. In the first quarter of 2019, JSAV completed the acquisition of BAV and the operations are now reported on a combined basis. During the fourth quarter, JSAV (including BAV) had revenue growth of 36% compared to the prior-year period. Additionally, at the end of the fourth quarter, JSAV had multi-year contracts in place with 94 hotels and convention centers, in addition to regular business representing over 2,700 annual events and productions, 500 venue locations, and 750 clients.

RED HOSPITALITY & LEISURE UPDATE

RED Hospitality & Leisure ("RED Hospitality") is a leading provider of watersports activities and other travel and transportation services in the U.S. Virgin Islands. During 2019, RED Hospitality continued as the beach and watersports services provider to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Club - the timeshare and rental property adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel, commenced ferry transportation services and beach and watersports services to the Westin St. John, and completed the acquisition of Sebago, a leading provider of watersports activities and excursion services based in Key West, Florida. Additionally, when coupled with the reopening of the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas in November 2019 as well as increased direct bookings and private charter business, RED Hospitality generated $3.0 million of revenue and $543,000 of Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter revenue growth was 131% compared to the prior-year period. Going forward, RED Hospitality has several potential avenues for future growth including opportunities to expand into other hotels at Ashford-advised REITs or non-Ashford hotels in the USVI, elsewhere in the Caribbean, and in the U.S.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter totaled $15.1 million, or $6.31 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $7.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.

Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Page 4

February 25, 2020

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, base advisory fee revenue was $10.6 million. The base advisory fee revenue in the fourth quarter was comprised of $8.0 million from Ashford Trust and $2.6 million from Braemar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.9 million, reflecting a growth rate of 11.9% over the prior-year quarter.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had approximately $8.1 billion of gross assets under management from its advised platforms. The Company had corporate cash of $32.3 million, 5.7 million fully diluted shares, and a current fully diluted equity market capitalization of approximately $62 million. The Company's financial results include 3.0 million common shares associated with its Series D convertible preferred stock. The Company had $36.8 million of loans at December 31, 2019, of which approximately $3.6 million related to its joint venture partners' share of those loans.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR ADVISED PLATFORMS

ASHFORD TRUST HIGHLIGHTS

  • During the quarter, Ashford Trust entered into a new franchise agreement for the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that transitioned the hotel from beingHilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels.
  • During the quarter, Ashford Trust announced that it had entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert its Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property.
  • During the quarter, Ashford Trust sold a1.65-acre parking lot adjacent to its Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for $17.5 million in total consideration which will be paid over time.
  • During the quarter, Ashford Trust announced the sale of the102-room SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida for $11.2 million ($109,000 per key).

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS HIGHLIGHTS

  • During the quarter, Braemar announced the opening of The Maple Grove Presidential Villa at the Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville, California.
  • During the quarter, Braemar announced that it had reopened its180-roomRitz-Carlton St. Thomas hotel in St. Thomas, USVI on November 22, 2019.
  • During the quarter, Braemar announced that it had entered into a new secured credit facility that replaced a previous credit facility that was set to expire in November.
  • During the quarter, Braemar filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Series E Redeemable Preferred Equity security.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and year-end results, which reflect the diligent execution of our operating strategy focused on accretively growing our advised platforms and acquiring growth-oriented,hospitality-related businesses," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Towards this end, our recent combination with Remington rapidly builds operating scale, increases the Company's earnings potential, facilitates additional growth from third-party hotel management business and enhances our competitive position in the hospitality industry. Importantly, by adding hotel property management to our diverse stable of hotel-related businesses, we are extremely well-

Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Page 5

February 25, 2020

positioned to continue to successfully execute on our growth strategy. Additionally, the recent formation of Ashford Securities will provide Ashford and its advised platforms an additional source of capital that is not dependent on the traditional publicly-traded capital markets. We are excited to pursue a fresh source of capital that will help us prudently grow our platforms over the long term for increased shareholder value. Ashford is a growth platform and, looking ahead to 2020, we believe the pieces are in place to significantly grow our business. We remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we look to opportunistically grow our existing REIT platforms, create new platforms as well as grow our service businesses via increased AUM and third-party business."

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, March 3, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13697613.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ashfordinc.com on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Included in this press release are certain supplemental measures of performance which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist investors in evaluating the Company's historical or future financial performance. These supplemental measures include adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Net Income. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income provide investors and management with a meaningful indicator of operating performance. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, among other measures, to evaluate profitability and our board of directors includes these measures in reviews to determine quarterly distributions to stockholders. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. We calculate Adjusted Net Income by subtracting or adding to net income (loss): net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests, transaction costs, and other expenses. Our methodology for calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income may differ from the methodologies used by other comparable companies, when calculating the same or similar supplemental financial measures and may not be comparable with these companies. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted Net Income represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs. The Company urges investors to carefully review the U.S. GAAP financial information as shown in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, as amended and our Current Report on Form 8-K to reflect the acquisition of the Remington project management business.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any

securities. Securities will be offered only by means of a registration statement and prospectus which can be found at www.sec.gov.

* * * * *

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate

Ashford Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Page 6

February 25, 2020

and hospitality sectors.

Follow Chairman and CEO Monty Bennett on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBennettAshford or @MBennettAshford.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "can," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Inc.'s control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: adverse litigation or regulatory developments; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; the degree and nature of our competition; risks related to Ashford Inc.'s ability to complete the acquisition on the proposed terms; the possibility that competing offers will be made; risks associated with the Remington Hotel Management business combination transaction, such as the risk that the Hotel Management business will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be realized. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ashford Inc.'s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 23, 2019, and Ashford Inc.'s 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

35,349

$

51,529

Restricted cash

17,900

7,914

Restricted investment for deferred compensation

1,195

-

Accounts receivable, net

7,241

4,928

Due from affiliates

357

45

Due from Ashford Trust

4,805

5,293

Due from Braemar

1,591

1,996

Inventories

1,642

1,202

Prepaid expenses and other

7,212

3,902

Total current assets

77,292

76,809

Investments in unconsolidated entities

3,476

500

Property and equipment, net

116,190

47,947

Operating lease right-of-use assets

31,699

-

Goodwill

205,606

59,683

Intangible assets, net

347,961

193,194

Other assets

276

872

Total assets

$

782,500

$

379,005

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

38,745

$

24,880

Dividends payable

4,725

-

Due to affiliates

1,011

2,032

Deferred income

233

148

Deferred compensation plan

450

173

Notes payable, net

3,550

2,074

Finance lease liabilities

572

521

Operating lease liabilities

3,207

-

Other liabilities

19,066

8,418

Total current liabilities

71,559

38,246

Deferred income

13,047

13,396

Deferred tax liability, net

69,521

31,506

Deferred compensation plan

4,694

10,401

Notes payable, net

33,033

15,037

Finance lease liabilities

41,482

140

Operating lease liabilities

28,519

-

Other liabilities

430

-

Total liabilities

262,285

108,726

MEZZANINE EQUITY

Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 8,120,000

shares issued and outstanding, net of discount, at December 31, 2018

-

200,847

Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 19,120,000 shares issued and outstanding, net of discount, as of

December 31, 2019 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

474,060

-

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,131

3,531

EQUITY

Common stock, 100,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 and $0.01 par value, 2,202,580 and 2,391,541 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

2

24

Additional paid-in capital

285,825

280,159

Accumulated deficit

(244,084)

(214,242)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(216)

(498)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,638 shares and 0 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(131)

-

Total stockholders' equity of the Company

41,396

65,443

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

628

458

Total equity

42,024

65,901

Total liabilities and equity

$

782,500

$

379,005

7

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUE

Advisory services:

Base advisory fees

$

10,603

$

11,365

$

42,985

$

44,905

Incentive advisory fees

169

1,131

678

2,487

Other advisory revenue

132

131

521

521

Hotel management:

Base management fees

4,054

-

4,054

-

Incentive management fees

472

-

472

-

Project management fees

6,052

5,860

25,584

8,802

Audio visual

27,077

19,974

110,609

81,186

Other

6,459

2,319

21,179

13,068

Cost reimbursement revenue

52,557

10,196

85,168

44,551

Total revenues

107,575

50,976

291,250

195,520

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

Non-cashequity-based compensation

Cost of revenues for project management

Cost of revenues for audio visual

Depreciation and amortization

General and administrative

Impairment

Other

Reimbursed expenses

Total operating expenses

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

Interest expense

Amortization of loan costs

Interest income

Other income (expense)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Income tax (expense) benefit

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

Preferred dividends

Amortization of preferred stock discount

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS

$

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

Basic:

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

16,779

6,531

51,251

35,731

1,925

1,962

8,874

10,018

1,487

929

5,853

1,508

20,837

16,555

82,237

64,555

7,871

3,744

24,542

7,919

11,396

5,218

33,018

27,112

-

-

-

1,919

2,736

1,078

12,062

3,250

52,458

10,128

84,643

44,347

115,489

46,145

302,480

196,359

(7,914)

4,831

(11,230)

(839)

(177)

-

(286)

-

(861)

(366)

(2,059)

(959)

(94)

(64)

(308)

(241)

17

41

46

329

118

(496)

3

(834)

(8,911)

3,946

(13,834)

(2,544)

(111)

(1,229)

(1,540)

10,364

(9,022)

2,717

(15,374)

7,820

141

220

536

924

360

621

983

1,438

(8,521)

3,558

(13,855)

10,182

(5,944)

(2,791)

(14,435)

(4,466)

(590)

(427)

(1,928)

(730)

(15,055)

$

340

$

(30,218)

$

4,986

(6.31)

$

0.14

$

(12.03)

$

2.29

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

2,202

2,381

2,416

2,170

Diluted:

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(6.31)

$

(1.96)

$

(13.55)

$

(2.11)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

2,206

2,652

2,568

2,332

8

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDAAND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(9,022)

$

2,717

$

(15,374)

$

7,820

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

141

220

536

924

interests

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

360

621

983

1,438

Net income (loss) attributable to the company

(8,521)

3,558

(13,855)

10,182

Interest expense

811

313

1,861

826

Amortization of loan costs

80

59

277

215

Depreciation and amortization

9,257

4,788

30,047

12,330

Income tax expense (benefit)

75

1,217

1,435

(10,431)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

(29)

-

(54)

9

interests

EBITDA

1,673

9,935

19,711

13,131

Non-cashstock-based compensation

1,894

1,960

8,824

10,013

Market change in deferred compensation plan

(129)

(4,904)

(5,732)

(8,444)

Change in contingent consideration fair value

(171)

-

4,058

338

Transaction costs

5,161

844

11,340

11,230

Software implementation costs

-

-

-

45

Reimbursed software costs

(424)

(462)

(2,015)

(1,627)

Legal and settlement costs

-

-

-

(50)

Severance and executive recruiting costs

474

3

1,186

1,319

Compensation adjustment

115

-

-

-

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies

352

245

810

628

Other (gain) loss

(43)

334

(116)

248

Impairment

-

-

-

1,919

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,902

$

7,955

$

38,066

$

28,750

9

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(9,022)

$

2,717

$

(15,374)

$

7,820

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling

141

220

536

924

interests

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

360

621

983

1,438

Preferred dividends

(5,944)

(2,791)

(14,435)

(4,466)

Amortization of preferred stock discount

(590)

(427)

(1,928)

(730)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(15,055)

340

(30,218)

4,986

Amortization of loan costs

80

59

277

215

Depreciation and amortization

9,257

4,788

30,047

12,330

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(29)

-

(54)

9

Preferred dividends

5,944

2,791

14,435

4,466

Amortization of preferred stock discount

590

427

1,928

730

Non-cashstock-based compensation

1,894

1,960

8,824

10,013

Market change in deferred compensation plan

(129)

(4,904)

(5,732)

(8,444)

Change in contingent consideration fair value

(171)

-

4,058

338

Transaction costs

5,161

844

11,340

11,230

Non-cash interest from finance lease

53

-

53

-

Software implementation costs

-

-

-

45

Reimbursed software costs

(424)

(462)

(2,015)

(1,627)

Legal and settlement costs

-

-

-

(50)

Severance and executive recruiting costs

474

3

1,186

1,319

Compensation adjustment

115

-

-

-

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies

352

245

810

628

Other (gain) loss

(43)

334

(116)

248

Impairment

-

-

-

1,919

GAAP income tax expense (benefit)

75

1,217

1,435

(10,431)

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1)

(944)

1,691

(3,365)

(1,809)

Adjusted net income

$

7,200

$

9,333

$

32,893

$

26,115

Adjusted net income per diluted share available to common stockholders

$

1.27

$

2.20

$

7.07

$

8.01

Weighted average diluted shares

5,667

4,236

4,651

3,262

Components of weighted average diluted shares

Common shares

2,202

2,381

2,416

2,170

Convertible preferred stock

2,999

1,450

1,837

575

Deferred compensation plan

201

205

202

206

Stock options

-

121

22

239

Put options

173

66

129

59

Acquisition related shares

76

-

30

-

Restricted shares and units

16

13

15

13

Weighted average diluted shares

5,667

4,236

4,651

3,262

Reconciliation of income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax

(expense) benefit

GAAP income tax (expense) benefit

$

(111)

$

(1,229)

$

(1,540)

$

10,364

Less GAAP income tax (expense) benefit attributable to noncontrolling

(36)

(12)

(105)

(67)

interests

GAAP income tax (expense) benefit excluding noncontrolling interests

(75)

(1,217)

(1,435)

10,431

Less deferred income tax (expense) benefit

869

(2,908)

1,930

12,240

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (1)

$

(944)

$

1,691

$

(3,365)

$

(1,809)

  1. Income tax expense (benefit) is adjusted to exclude the effects of deferred income tax expense (benefit) because current income tax expense (benefit) (i) provides a more accurate period-over-period comparison of the ongoing operating performance of our advisory and hospitality products and services businesses, and (ii) provides more useful information to investors regarding our economic performance inclusive of the impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See Note 12 to our consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

10

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

REIT

Hospitality

Corporate/

Ashford Inc.

REIT

Hospitality

Corporate/

Ashford Inc.

Products

Products

Advisory

& Services

Other

Consolidated

Advisory

& Services

Other

Consolidated

REVENUE

Advisory services:

Base advisory fees - Trust

$

8,023

$

-

$

-

$

8,023

$

8,871

$

-

$

-

$

8,871

Incentive advisory fees - Trust

-

-

-

-

453

-

-

453

Base advisory fees - Braemar

2,580

-

-

2,580

2,494

-

-

2,494

Incentive advisory fees - Braemar

169

-

-

169

678

-

-

678

Other advisory revenue - Braemar

132

-

-

132

131

-

-

131

Hotel Management:

Base management fees

-

4,054

-

4,054

-

-

-

-

Incentive management fees

-

472

-

472

-

-

-

-

Project management fees

-

6,052

-

6,052

-

5,860

-

5,860

Audio visual

-

27,077

-

27,077

-

19,974

-

19,974

Other

1,113

5,346

-

6,459

310

2,009

-

2,319

Cost reimbursement revenue

8,046

43,918

593

52,557

9,038

1,158

-

10,196

Total revenues

20,063

86,919

593

107,575

21,975

29,001

-

50,976

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

-

8,266

8,642

16,908

-

3,688

7,747

11,435

Market change in deferred compensation plan

-

-

(129)

(129)

-

-

(4,904)

(4,904)

Non-cashequity-based compensation

-

110

1,815

1,925

-

4

1,958

1,962

Cost of audio visual revenues

-

20,837

-

20,837

-

16,555

-

16,555

Cost of project management revenues

-

1,487

-

1,487

-

929

-

929

Depreciation and amortization

2,467

5,351

53

7,871

169

3,458

117

3,744

General and administrative

-

4,755

6,641

11,396

-

3,171

2,047

5,218

Other

-

2,736

-

2,736

-

1,080

(2)

1,078

Reimbursed expenses

1,392

43,713

593

45,698

3,024

1,049

-

4,073

REIT non-cashequity-based compensation

6,555

205

-

6,760

5,946

109

-

6,055

Total operating expenses

10,414

87,460

17,615

115,489

9,139

30,043

6,963

46,145

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

9,649

(541)

(17,022)

(7,914)

12,836

(1,042)

(6,963)

4,831

Other

-

(836)

(161)

(997)

-

(841)

(44)

(885)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

9,649

(1,377)

(17,183)

(8,911)

12,836

(1,883)

(7,007)

3,946

Income tax (expense) benefit

(2,729)

(510)

3,128

(111)

(4,489)

116

3,144

(1,229)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

6,920

(1,887)

(14,055)

(9,022)

8,347

(1,767)

(3,863)

2,717

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

141

-

141

-

220

-

220

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

331

29

360

-

621

-

621

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$

6,920

$

(1,415)

$

(14,026)

$

(8,521)

$

8,347

$

(926)

$

(3,863)

$

3,558

Interest expense

-

682

129

811

-

277

36

313

Amortization of loan costs

-

32

48

80

-

14

45

59

Depreciation and amortization

2,758

6,412

87

9,257

562

4,109

117

4,788

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,729

474

(3,128)

75

4,489

(128)

(3,144)

1,217

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

(29)

(29)

-

-

-

-

EBITDA

12,407

6,185

(16,919)

1,673

13,398

3,346

(6,809)

9,935

Non-cashstock-based compensation

-

80

1,814

1,894

-

1

1,959

1,960

Market change in deferred compensation plan

-

-

(129)

(129)

-

-

(4,904)

(4,904)

Change in contingent consideration fair value

-

(171)

-

(171)

-

-

-

-

Transaction related costs

-

93

5,068

5,161

-

6

838

844

Reimbursed software costs, net

(424)

-

-

(424)

(462)

-

-

(462)

Severance and executive recruiting costs

-

474

-

474

-

3

-

3

Compensation adjustment

-

-

115

115

-

-

-

-

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies

-

352

-

352

-

245

-

245

Other (gain) loss

-

(43)

-

(43)

-

334

-

334

Adjusted EBITDA

11,983

6,970

(10,051)

8,902

12,936

3,935

(8,916)

7,955

Interest expense

-

(682)

(129)

(811)

-

(277)

(36)

(313)

Non-cash interest from finance lease

-

53

-

53

-

-

-

-

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit

(3,802)

(1,507)

4,365

(944)

(239)

(98)

2,028

1,691

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

8,181

$

4,834

$

(5,815)

$

7,200

$

12,697

$

3,560

$

(6,924)

$

9,333

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders (1)

$

1.44

$

0.85

$

(1.03)

$

1.27

$

3.00

$

0.84

$

(1.63)

$

2.20

Weighted average diluted shares

5,667

5,667

5,667

5,667

4,236

4,236

4,236

4,236

  1. The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.

11

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2018

REIT

Hospitality

Corporate/

Ashford Inc.

REIT

Hospitality

Corporate/

Ashford Inc.

Products

Products

Advisory

& Services

Other

Consolidated

Advisory

& Services

Other

Consolidated

REVENUE

Advisory services:

Base advisory fees - Trust

$

32,486

$

-

$

-

$

32,486

$

35,482

$

-

$

-

$

35,482

Incentive advisory fees - Trust

-

-

-

-

1,809

-

-

1,809

Base advisory fees - Braemar

10,499

-

-

10,499

9,423

-

-

9,423

Incentive advisory fees - Braemar

678

-

-

678

678

-

-

678

Other advisory revenue - Braemar

521

-

-

521

521

-

-

521

Hotel Management:

-

Base management fees

-

4,054

-

4,054

-

-

-

-

Incentive management fees

-

472

-

472

-

-

-

-

Project management fees

-

25,584

-

25,584

-

8,802

-

8,802

Audio visual

-

110,609

-

110,609

-

81,186

-

81,186

Other

4,349

16,830

-

21,179

1,218

11,850

-

13,068

Cost reimbursement revenue

36,168

47,757

1,243

85,168

42,719

1,832

-

44,551

Total revenues

84,701

205,306

1,243

291,250

91,850

103,670

-

195,520

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

-

24,674

32,309

56,983

-

11,325

32,850

44,175

Market change in deferred compensation plan

-

-

(5,732)

(5,732)

-

-

(8,444)

(8,444)

Non-cashequity-based compensation

-

233

8,641

8,874

-

10

10,008

10,018

Cost of audio visual revenues

-

82,237

-

82,237

-

64,555

-

64,555

Cost of project management revenues

-

5,853

-

5,853

-

1,508

-

1,508

Depreciation and amortization

6,778

17,374

390

24,542

706

6,685

528

7,919

General and administrative

-

16,597

16,421

33,018

-

11,410

15,702

27,112

Impairment

-

-

-

-

1,863

-

56

1,919

Other

-

12,062

-

12,062

-

2,913

337

3,250

Reimbursed expenses

10,176

47,237

1,243

58,656

10,789

1,659

-

12,448

REIT non-cashequity-based compensation

25,467

520

-

25,987

31,726

173

-

31,899

Total operating expenses

42,421

206,787

53,272

302,480

45,084

100,238

51,037

196,359

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

42,280

(1,481)

(52,029)

(11,230)

46,766

3,432

(51,037)

(839)

Other

-

(2,224)

(380)

(2,604)

-

(1,764)

59

(1,705)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

42,280

(3,705)

(52,409)

(13,834)

46,766

1,668

(50,978)

(2,544)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(9,861)

(1,980)

10,301

(1,540)

(11,146)

(1,595)

23,105

10,364

NET INCOME (LOSS)

32,419

(5,685)

(42,108)

(15,374)

35,620

73

(27,873)

7,820

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

536

-

536

-

924

-

924

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

929

54

983

-

1,447

(9)

1,438

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

$

32,419

$

(4,220)

$

(42,054)

$

(13,855)

$

35,620

$

2,444

$

(27,882)

$

10,182

Interest expense

-

1,627

234

1,861

-

708

118

826

Amortization of loan costs

-

85

192

277

-

65

150

215

Depreciation and amortization

8,233

21,389

425

30,047

2,129

9,673

528

12,330

Income tax expense (benefit)

9,861

1,875

(10,301)

1,435

11,146

1,528

(23,105)

(10,431)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

-

(54)

(54)

-

-

9

9

EBITDA

50,513

20,756

(51,558)

19,711

48,895

14,418

(50,182)

13,131

Non-cashstock-based compensation

-

184

8,640

8,824

-

4

10,009

10,013

Market change in deferred compensation plan

-

-

(5,732)

(5,732)

-

-

(8,444)

(8,444)

Change in contingent consideration fair value

-

4,058

-

4,058

-

-

338

338

Transaction related costs

-

877

10,463

11,340

-

76

11,154

11,230

Software implementation costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

45

45

Reimbursed software costs, net

(2,015)

-

-

(2,015)

(1,627)

-

-

(1,627)

Legal and settlement costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

(50)

(50)

Severance and executive recruiting costs

-

1,177

9

1,186

-

18

1,301

1,319

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies

-

810

-

810

-

628

-

628

Other (gain) loss

-

(116)

-

(116)

-

248

-

248

Impairment

-

-

-

-

1,863

-

56

1,919

Adjusted EBITDA

48,498

27,746

(38,178)

38,066

49,131

15,392

(35,773)

28,750

Interest expense

-

(1,627)

(234)

(1,861)

-

(708)

(118)

(826)

Non-cash interest from finance lease

-

53

-

53

-

-

-

-

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit

(7,643)

(5,372)

9,650

(3,365)

(5,786)

(1,277)

5,254

(1,809)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

40,855

$

20,800

$

(28,762)

$

32,893

$

43,345

$

13,407

$

(30,637)

$

26,115

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders (1)

$

8.78

$

4.47

$

(6.18)

$

7.07

$

13.29

$

4.11

$

(9.39)

$

8.01

Weighted average diluted shares

4,651

4,651

4,651

4,651

3,262

3,262

3,262

3,262

  1. The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the segments, may differ from the consolidated total due to rounding.

12

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOSPITALITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Hospitality

Hospitality

Remington

Premier

JSAV

OpenKey

Other (1)

Products

Premier

JSAV

OpenKey

Other (1)

Products

& Services

& Services

REVENUE

Hotel Management:

Base management fees

$

4,054

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

4,054

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Incentive management fees

472

-

-

-

-

472

-

-

-

-

-

Project management fees

-

6,052

-

-

-

6,052

5,860

-

-

-

5,860

Audio visual

-

-

27,077

-

-

27,077

-

19,974

-

-

19,974

Other

-

-

-

223

5,123

5,346

-

-

226

1,783

2,009

Cost reimbursement revenue

42,761

1,157

-

-

-

43,918

1,158

-

-

-

1,158

Total revenues

47,287

7,209

27,077

223

5,123

86,919

7,018

19,974

226

1,783

29,001

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

2,267

1,147

3,685

402

765

8,266

888

2,076

392

332

3,688

Non-cashequity-based compensation

71

21

13

5

-

110

-

-

4

-

4

Cost of audio visual revenues

-

-

20,837

-

-

20,837

-

16,555

-

-

16,555

Cost of project management revenues

-

1,487

-

-

-

1,487

929

-

-

-

929

Depreciation and amortization

2,459

2,081

524

6

281

5,351

2,740

691

7

20

3,458

General and administrative

217

470

3,051

325

692

4,755

362

1,964

523

322

3,171

Other

-

-

(40)

53

2,723

2,736

-

-

246

834

1,080

Reimbursed expenses

42,655

1,058

-

-

-

43,713

1,049

-

-

-

1,049

REIT non-cashequity-based compensation

106

99

-

-

-

205

109

-

-

-

109

Total operating expenses

47,775

6,363

28,070

791

4,461

87,460

6,077

21,286

1,172

1,508

30,043

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(488)

846

(993)

(568)

662

(541)

941

(1,312)

(946)

275

(1,042)

Other

2

-

(123)

(14)

(701)

(836)

-

(823)

(5)

(13)

(841)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(486)

846

(1,116)

(582)

(39)

(1,377)

941

(2,135)

(951)

262

(1,883)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(140)

(489)

141

-

(22)

(510)

(232)

415

-

(67)

116

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(626)

357

(975)

(582)

(61)

(1,887)

709

(1,720)

(951)

195

(1,767)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to

-

-

-

149

(8)

141

-

-

241

(21)

220

noncontrolling interests

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

-

-

176

155

-

331

-

332

289

-

621

interests

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

$

(626)

$

357

$

(799)

$

(278)

$

(69)

$

(1,415)

$

709

$

(1,388)

$

(421)

$

174

$

(926)

COMPANY

Interest expense

-

-

218

-

464

682

-

239

-

38

277

Amortization of loan costs

-

-

12

7

13

32

-

10

2

2

14

Depreciation and amortization

2,459

2,081

1,626

2

244

6,412

2,740

1,297

3

69

4,109

Income tax expense (benefit)

140

489

(177)

-

22

474

232

(427)

-

67

(128)

EBITDA

1,973

2,927

880

(269)

674

6,185

3,681

(269)

(416)

350

3,346

Non-cashstock-based compensation

46

21

11

2

-

80

-

-

1

-

1

Change in contingent consideration fair value

-

-

(43)

-

(128)

(171)

-

-

-

-

-

Transaction related costs

13

-

92

-

(12)

93

-

6

-

-

6

Severance and executive recruiting costs

429

-

45

-

-

474

-

-

3

-

3

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies

-

-

337

15

-

352

-

234

11

-

245

Other (gain) loss

-

-

(42)

-

(1)

(43)

-

305

29

-

334

Adjusted EBITDA

2,461

2,948

1,280

(252)

533

6,970

3,681

276

(372)

350

3,935

Interest expense

-

-

(218)

-

(464)

(682)

-

(239)

-

(38)

(277)

Non-cash interest from finance lease

-

-

-

-

53

53

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit

(1,295)

(910)

213

-

485

(1,507)

(704)

622

-

(16)

(98)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

1,166

$

2,038

$

1,275

$

(252)

$

607

$

4,834

$

2,977

$

659

$

(372)

$

296

$

3,560

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to

$

0.21

$

0.36

$

0.22

$

(0.04)

$

0.11

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.16

$

(0.09)

$

0.07

$

0.84

common stockholders (2)

Weighted average diluted shares

5,667

5,667

5,667

5,667

5,667

5,667

4,236

4,236

4,236

4,236

4,236

  1. Represents RED Hospitality & Leisure LLC, Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital LLC, AINC Bar Draught LLC and Marietta Leasehold L.P.
  2. The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Hospitality Products & Services total due to rounding.

13

ASHFORD INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOSPITALITY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDAAND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Hospitality

Hospitality

Remington

Premier

JSAV

OpenKey

Other (1)

Products

Premier

JSAV

OpenKey

Other (1)

Products

& Services

& Services

REVENUE

Hotel Management:

Base management fees

$

4,054

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

4,054

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Incentive management fees

472

-

-

-

-

472

-

-

-

-

-

Project management fees

-

25,584

-

-

-

25,584

8,802

-

-

-

8,802

Audio visual

-

-

110,609

-

-

110,609

-

81,186

-

-

81,186

Other

-

-

-

987

15,843

16,830

-

-

999

10,851

11,850

Cost reimbursement revenue

42,761

4,996

-

-

-

47,757

1,832

-

-

-

1,832

Total revenues

47,287

30,580

110,609

987

15,843

205,306

10,634

81,186

999

10,851

103,670

EXPENSES

Salaries and benefits

2,267

4,317

14,062

1,723

2,305

24,674

1,386

6,644

2,051

1,244

11,325

Non-cashequity-based compensation

71

90

34

38

-

233

-

-

10

-

10

Cost of audio visual revenues

-

-

82,237

-

-

82,237

-

64,555

-

-

64,555

Cost of project management revenues

-

5,853

-

-

-

5,853

1,508

-

-

-

1,508

Depreciation and amortization

2,459

12,494

1,995

27

399

17,374

4,358

2,221

27

79

6,685

General and administrative

217

1,561

11,260

1,325

2,234

16,597

534

7,994

1,783

1,099

11,410

Other

-

-

3,222

313

8,527

12,062

-

-

666

2,247

2,913

Reimbursed expenses

42,655

4,582

-

-

-

47,237

1,659

-

-

-

1,659

REIT non-cashequity-based compensation

106

414

-

-

-

520

173

-

-

-

173

Total operating expenses

47,775

29,311

112,810

3,426

13,465

206,787

9,618

81,414

4,537

4,669

100,238

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(488)

1,269

(2,201)

(2,439)

2,378

(1,481)

1,016

(228)

(3,538)

6,182

3,432

Other

2

-

(1,139)

(18)

(1,069)

(2,224)

-

(1,675)

(23)

(66)

(1,764)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(486)

1,269

(3,340)

(2,457)

1,309

(3,705)

1,016

(1,903)

(3,561)

6,116

1,668

Income tax (expense) benefit

(140)

(1,248)

271

-

(863)

(1,980)

(239)

76

-

(1,432)

(1,595)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(626)

21

(3,069)

(2,457)

446

(5,685)

777

(1,827)

(3,561)

4,684

73

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to

-

-

-

624

(88)

536

-

58

826

40

924

noncontrolling interests

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

-

-

247

682

-

929

-

361

1,086

-

1,447

interests

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE

$

(626)

$

21

$

(2,822)

$

(1,151)

$

358

$

(4,220)

$

777

$

(1,408)

$

(1,649)

$

4,724

$

2,444

COMPANY

Interest expense

-

-

979

-

648

1,627

-

633

-

75

708

Amortization of loan costs

-

-

48

16

21

85

-

40

11

14

65

Depreciation and amortization

2,459

12,494

5,850

12

574

21,389

4,358

5,090

12

213

9,673

Income tax expense (benefit)

140

1,248

(376)

-

863

1,875

239

(143)

-

1,432

1,528

EBITDA

1,973

13,763

3,679

(1,123)

2,464

20,756

5,374

4,212

(1,626)

6,458

14,418

Non-cashstock-based compensation

46

90

30

18

-

184

-

-

4

-

4

Change in contingent consideration fair value

-

-

3,037

-

1,021

4,058

-

-

-

-

-

Transaction related costs

13

-

570

-

294

877

-

70

-

6

76

Severance and executive recruiting costs

429

106

602

20

20

1,177

-

-

3

15

18

Amortization of hotel signing fees and lock subsidies

-

-

709

101

-

810

-

587

41

-

628

Other (gain) loss

-

-

(117)

-

1

(116)

-

254

-

(6)

248

Adjusted EBITDA

2,461

13,959

8,510

(984)

3,800

27,746

5,374

5,123

(1,578)

6,473

15,392

Interest expense

-

-

(979)

-

(648)

(1,627)

-

(633)

-

(75)

(708)

Non-cash interest from finance lease

-

-

-

-

53

53

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit

(1,295)

(4,741)

(23)

-

687

(5,372)

(1,123)

259

-

(413)

(1,277)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

1,166

$

9,218

$

7,508

$

(984)

$

3,892

$

20,800

$

4,251

$

4,749

$

(1,578)

$

5,985

$

13,407

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to

$

0.25

$

1.98

$

1.61

$

(0.21)

$

0.84

$

4.47

$

1.30

$

1.46

$

(0.48)

$

1.83

$

4.11

common stockholders (2)

Weighted average diluted shares

4,651

4,651

4,651

4,651

4,651

4,651

3,262

3,262

3,262

3,262

3,262

  1. Represents RED Hospitality & Leisure LLC, Pure Wellness, Lismore Capital LLC, AINC Bar Draught LLC and Marietta Leasehold L.P.
  2. The sum of the adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share available to common stockholders, as calculated for the subsidiaries, may differ from the Hospitality Products & Services total due to rounding.

14

Disclaimer

Ashford Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:17:09 UTC
