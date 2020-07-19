Ashford : Current report filing 0 07/19/2020 | 12:46pm EDT Send by mail :

On July 1, 2020, Lismore Capital II LLC ("Lismore"), a subsidiary of Ashford Inc. ("AINC" or the "Company") entered into the Amended and Restated Ashford Trust Agreement, effective as of April 6, 2020 (the "Amended Ashford Trust Agreement") with Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Trust"), which amends and restates their agreement to seek modifications, forbearances or refinancings of certain mortgage and mezzanine debt, dated March 20, 2020 (the "Original Agreement"). Lismore was formed in 2018 for the purpose of providing debt placement and other financial services to AINC's real estate investment trust ("REIT") clients. Pursuant to the Amended Ashford Trust Agreement, Lismore shall, during the Agreement Term (as defined below), negotiate the: (i) maturity date extension of the existing mortgage and mezzanine debt on Trust's hotels listed on Addendum Athereto (an " Extension"); (ii) forbearance, refinancing or modification of the existing mortgage and mezzanine debt on Trust's hotels listed on Addendum Aand Addendum Bthereto (other than an Extension, Principal Reduction or Debt to Equity Conversion) (a "Forbearance"); (iii) reduction in principal amount of the existing mortgage and mezzanine debt on Trust's hotels listed on Addendum Athereto (a "Principal Reduction"); and (iv) conversion of all or a portion of any existing mortgage and mezzanine debt on Trust's hotels listed on Addendum Athereto into equity or equity-like securities or other instruments of Trust (a " Debt to Equity Conversion" and, collectively with the Extension, Forbearance and/or Principal Reduction, the "Financing"). The "Agreement Term" commenced on April 6, 2020 and shall end on the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the commencement date, or upon it being terminated by Trust on not less than thirty (30) days written notice. In connection with the services provided by Lismore under the Amended Ashford Trust Agreement, Lismore shall be paid a fee of $2,571,712.87 in three equal installments of $857,237.62 per month beginning July 20, 2020, and ending on September 20, 2020. The parties acknowledge that Trust has already paid Lismore $2,571,712.87 in three equal installments of $857,237.62 pursuant to paragraph 6(ii) of the Original Agreement and Lismore shall retain those funds. Together, the payments referenced above are equal to, in the aggregate, 12.5 basis points (0.125%) of the aggregate loan obligations of Trust or its subsidiaries. In the event Trust does not complete, for any reason, Extensions or Forbearances during the term of this Agreement equal to or greater than $4,114,740,601, then Trust shall offset, against any fees owed by Trust or its affiliates pursuant to the Advisory Agreement (as defined below), a portion of the fee paid by Trust to Lismore pursuant to this paragraph equal to the product of (x) $4,114,740,601 minus the amount of Extensions or Forbearances completed during the Agreement Term multiplied by (y) 0.125%. In addition to the fee described above, the parties further acknowledge that Trust has previously paid Lismore an additional $5,143,425.75 pursuant to paragraph 6(i) of the Original Agreement and an additional $606,078.35 pursuant to paragraph 6(iii) of the Original Agreement. In each case, Lismore shall retain the paid funds. The payment pursuant to paragraph 6(i) of the Original Agreement is equal to 12.5 basis points (0.125%) of the aggregate loan obligations of Trust or its subsidiaries. The payment pursuant to paragraph 6(iii) of the Original Agreement is equal to 25 basis points (0.25%) of any Financing that has been accepted by an applicable lender. In the aggregate, $8,321,216.97 in fees have been paid to Lismore pursuant to the Original Agreement. "Advisory Agreement" means that certain Amended and Restated Advisory Agreement, effective as of June 10, 2015, by and among Trust, Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership, Ashford TRS Corporation, Ashford Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Advisors LLC, as amended. -2- In connection with a Forbearance or Extension of any loan listed on Addendum A, Lismore shall be paid a fee equal to 25 basis points (0.25%) of the amount of such loan, payable upon the acceptance by the applicable lender of any Forbearance or Extension of such loan which shall not exceed 25 basis points (0.25%) of such loan. In connection with a Forbearance of any loan listed on Addendum B, Lismore shall be paid a fee equal to 25 basis points (0.25%) of the amount of such loan, payable upon the acceptance by the applicable lender of any Forbearance of such loan. In the event one or more third-party agents or contractors engaged by Trust, its advisors or their affiliates, other than Lismore, has secured an extension of the maturity date equal to or greater than twelve (12) months of any such loan, then the amount payable to Lismore shall, instead, be 10 basis points (0.10%). In either case, the fee paid to Lismore shall in no event exceed 25 basis points (0.25%) of such loan. In connection with a Principal Reduction of any loan listed on Addendum A, Lismore shall be paid a fee upon the acceptance by any lender of any Principal Reduction of such loans equal to 75 basis points (0.75%) of the amount of any Principal Reduction (the "Principal Reduction Fee"). In connection with any Debt to Equity Conversion of any loan listed on Addendum A, Lismore shall be paid a fee upon the acceptance by any lender of any Debt to Equity Conversion of such loans equal to 150 basis points (1.50%) of the implied conversion value (but in any case, no less than 50% percent of the face value of such loan or loans) (the "Conversion Fee"). For the avoidance of doubt, Lismore may be entitled to both a Principal Reduction Fee and a Conversion Fee in certain circumstances. For example, assuming a $100 million loan, if Lismore obtains a Principal Reduction in the amount of $20 million, and simultaneously or thereafter obtains a Debt to Equity Conversion of $50 million with respect to the same loan and $30 million of the loan remains outstanding, Lismore shall be entitled to a Principal Reduction Fee of $150,000 ($20 million x 0.75%) and a Conversion Fee of $750,000 ($50 million x 1.50%). Alternatively, Lismore may not be entitled to both a Principal Reduction Fee and a Conversion Fee in certain circumstances. For example, assuming the same $100 million loan, if Trust pays down $20 million of the loan with cash on hand, and simultaneously or thereafter Lismore obtains a Debt to Equity Conversion of $50 million with respect to the same loan and $30 million of the loan remains outstanding, Lismore shall be entitled to no Principal Reduction Fee and a Conversion Fee of $750,000 ($50 million x 1.50%). The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amended Ashford Trust Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits Exhibit Number Description 10.1 Amended and Restated Ashford Trust Agreement, dated as of April 6, 2020, by and between Lismore Capital II LLC and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. -3- SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. ASHFORD INC. By: /s/ Robert G. Haiman Robert G. Haiman Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Dated: July 8, 2020 Exhibit 10.1 LISMORE CAPITAL 14185 Dallas Parkway, Suite 1100 Dallas, Texas 75254 As of April 6, 2020 Deric Eubanks Chief Financial Officer Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. 14185 Dallas Parkway, Suite 1100 Dallas, TX 75254 RE: Amended and Restated Ashford Trust Agreement Dear Deric: Lismore Capital II LLC ("Lismore") and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. ("Trust") entered into that certain loan modification/extension agreement dated March 20, 2020 (the "Original Agreement") and Lismore and Trust desire to and do hereby amend and restate the Agreement (the "Amended Agreement") as follows: Trust hereby grants Lismore the right and authority during the Agreement Term (as defined herein) to negotiate the: (i) maturity date extension of the existing mortgage debt on Trust's hotels listed on Addendum A hereto (an " Extension "); (ii) forbearance, refinancing or modification of the existing mortgage debt on Trust's hotels listed on Addendum A and Addendum B hereto (other than an Extension, Principal Reduction or Debt to Equity Conversion) (a " Forbearance "); (iii) reduction in principal amount of the existing mortgage debt on Trust's hotels listed on Addendum A hereto (a " Principal Reduction "); and (iv) conversion of all or a portion of any existing mortgage debt on Trust's hotels listed on Addendum A hereto into equity or equity-like securities or other instruments of Trust (a " Debt to Equity Conversion " and, collectively with the Extension, Forbearance and/or Principal Reduction, the " Financing "). This Amended Agreement shall commence on the date hereof and shall end on the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the date hereof, or upon it being terminated by Trust on not less than thirty (30) days written notice (the " Agreement Term "). Lismore shall solicit proposals for the Financing (the " Financing Proposals "), which Financing Proposals shall set forth, in writing, the terms and conditions for the potential Financing. Trust retains absolute discretion to reject any Financing Proposal for any reason whatsoever, in which event it will not be liable for any fee described herein, or other compensation to Lismore on account of any such rejected Financing Proposal. Lismore shall keep Trust periodically informed as to the status of discussions concerning any Financing by regular report. Trust shall promptly provide all necessary information and documentation reasonably requested by Lismore for the purpose of securing the Financing. Lismore is acting as an independent contractor pursuant to this Agreement, is not acting as an agent of Trust or in a fiduciary capacity with respect to Trust, and is not assuming any duties or obligations other than those expressly set forth in this Agreement. Lismore shall be paid a fee of $2,571,712.86 in three equal installments of $857,237.62 per month beginning July 20, 2020, and ending on September 20, 2020. The parties acknowledge that Trust paid Lismore $2,571,712.86 pursuant to paragraph 6(ii) of the Original Agreement. Together, the payments referenced above are equal to, in the aggregate, 12.5 basis points (0.125%) of the aggregate loan obligations of Trust or its subsidiaries. In the event Trust does not complete, for any reason, Extensions or Forbearances during the term of this Agreement equal to or greater than $4,114,740,601, then Trust shall offset, against any fees owed by Trust or its affiliates pursuant to the Advisory Agreement (as defined below), a portion of the fee paid by Trust to Lismore pursuant to this paragraph equal to the product of (x) $4,114,740,601 minus the amount of Extensions or Forbearances completed during the term of this Agreement multiplied by (y) 0.125%.

"Advisory Agreement" means that certain Amended and Restated Advisory Agreement, effective as of June 10, 2015, by and among Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership, Ashford TRS Corporation, Ashford Inc. and Ashford Hospitality Advisors LLC, as amended. Lismore shall be paid a fee equal to 25 basis points (0.25%) of the amount of any loan, payable upon the acceptance by the applicable lender of any Forbearance or Extension of any loan listed on Addendum A . Any fee paid to Lismore related to any loan pursuant to this paragraph 7 shall in no event exceed 25 basis points (0.25%) of such loan. Lismore shall be paid a fee equal to 25 basis points (0.25%) of the amount of any loan, payable upon the acceptance by the applicable lender of any Forbearance of any loan listed on Addendum B ; provided, however , in the event one or more third-party agents or contractors engaged by Trust, its advisors or their affiliates, other than Lismore, has secured an extension of the maturity date equal to or greater than twelve (12) months of any such loan, then the amount payable to Lismore under this paragraph 8 shall, instead, be 10 basis points (0.10%). Any fee paid to Lismore related to any loan pursuant to this paragraph 8 shall in no event exceed 25 basis points (0.25%) of such loan. Lismore shall be paid a fee upon the acceptance by any lender of any Principal Reduction of the loans listed on Addendum A equal to 75 basis points (0.75%) of the amount of any Principal Reduction (the " Principal Reduction Fee "). Lismore shall be paid a fee upon the acceptance by any lender of any Debt to Equity Conversion of the loans listed on Addendum A equal to 150 basis points (1.50%) of the implied conversion value (but in any case, no less than 50% percent of the face value of such loan or loans) (the " Conversion Fee "). For the avoidance of doubt, Lismore may be entitled to both a Principal Reduction Fee and a Conversion Fee in certain circumstances. For example, assuming a $100 million loan, Lismore obtains a Principal Reduction in the amount of $20 million, simultaneously or thereafter under this Amended Agreement Lismore obtains a Debt to Equity Conversion of $50 million with respect to the same loan and $30 million of the loan remains outstanding, Lismore shall be entitled to a Principal Reduction Fee of $150,000 ($20m x 0.75%) and a Conversion Fee of $750,000 ($50m x 1.50%). Alternatively, Lismore may not be entitled to both a Principal Reduction Fee and a Conversion Fee in certain circumstances. For example, assuming the same $100 million loan, Trust pays down $20 million of the loan with cash on hand, simultaneously or thereafter under this Amended Agreement Lismore obtains a Debt to Equity Conversion of $50 million with respect to the same loan and $30 million of the loan remains outstanding, Lismore shall be entitled no Principal Reduction Fee and a Conversion Fee of $750,000 ($50m x 1.50%). Trust, in its sole discretion, may: (i) add loans to Addendum A or Addendum B ; (ii) delete loans from Addendum A or Addendum B ; (iii) or move one or more loans from Addendum A to Addendum B or from Addendum B to Addendum A , by providing such revised addenda to Lismore and this Amended Agreement shall be deemed amended thereby without any further action required by Lismore or Trust. 2 Trust agrees to reimburse Lismore within 15 days of billing and providing copies of receipts and invoices for all reasonable third-partyout-of-pocket expenses incurred by Lismore in the performance of its duties under this Amended Agreement including, without limitation, travel, meals, lodging, market research, graphic design, printing and mailing costs. In no event shall reimbursable expenses exceed $10,000 without first receiving Trust's written consent. Trust shall: (i) refer to Lismore all inquiries regarding a possible Financing from all parties; (ii) furnish to Lismore the names of all parties with which Trust has had discussions or contacts concerning a possible Financing; and (iii) not initiate or engage in any discussions concerning a possible Financing without the participation of Lismore. Trust shall provide Lismore and any parties potentially interested in providing Financing with all appropriate available information and material concerning the applicable hotel(s). In the event that Trust accepts a Financing described in this Amended Agreement within eight (8) months following the expiration of the Agreement Term (the " Tail Period "), the fees pursuant to paragraphs 7, 8, 9 and 10 above shall be due and payable to Lismore as if the Agreement Term had not expired. Should Lismore deem it necessary or advisable or should local laws require, Lismore shall have the right to procure the cooperation of a licensed real estate broker and/or mortgage broker to assist Lismore in representing Trust. Trust shall not pay any costs related to such co-brokerage arrangement, if any. This Agreement comprises the complete and exclusive statement of agreement between us, superseding all proposals, oral or written, and all other communications between us. Any future amendments or modifications to the Agreement shall only be made in writing and executed by both parties. If any provision of this Agreement is determined to be unenforceable, all other provisions shall remain in force. This Amended Agreement, and the validity, performance and/or enforcement hereof, whether in contract or tort, shall be exclusively governed by the laws of the State of Texas. Trust represents and warrants that it has the power and authority to bind all parties defined as "Trust" hereunder and that such parties are so bound by the signature on behalf of Trust affixed hereto. There is no other person or entity whose consent is required in connection with the performance of Trust's obligations hereunder or to the contemplated transaction. All notices hereunder shall be in writing to the addresses of the parties set forth herein, and shall be deemed given if delivered by fax or email with a copy regular or express mail. [Remainder of Page Intentionally Left Blank] 3 If this is in accordance with your understanding, kindly confirm your acceptance of this Amended Agreement by executing below. Very truly yours, Lismore Capital II LLC By: /s/ Deric Eubanks Name: Deric Eubanks Its: Chief Financial Officer Date: July 1, 2020 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. By: /s/ Rob Hays Name: Rob Hays Its: Chief Executive Officer Date: July 1, 2020 4 Addendum A BAML Pool 3 GACC - Crystal Gateway MS - 17 Pack JPM 8-Pack GACC - RI Jax & RI Manchester KEYS Pool B Aareal - Hilton Alexandria BAML - Atlanta Indigo KEYS Pool A Aareal - Le Pavillon Southside Bank - Ashton US Bank - Hilton Santa Cruz Scotts Valley Key Bank - CY Manchester BAML - Nashville/Princeton BAML - Highland Portfolio Prudential - Boston Back Bay KEYS Pool E 5 Addendum B Starwood Capital - ESM JPM - La Posada MS-20 Pool C2 KEYS Pool D BAML Pool 5 MS-20 Pool C1 MS-20 Pool C3 Deutsche Bank - W Minneapolis - Foshay MS - Rockbridge Sheraton Ann Arbor KEYS Pool F MS - Rockbridge 8 Pack KEYS Pool C 6 Attachments Original document

