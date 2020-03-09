Log in
ASHFORD INC

(AINC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 03/09 04:10:00 pm
15.91 USD   -12.10%
06:19pASHFORD : Sc 13g
PU
03/06ASHFORD : S-3
PU
02/25ASHFORD : Reports fourth quarter and year end 2019 results
PU
Ashford : SC 13G

03/09/2020 | 06:19pm EDT

Section 1: SC 13G (SC 13G)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )*

ASHFORD INC.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

044104107

(CUSIP Number)

February 26, 2020

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b)
  • Rule 13d-1(c)

  • Rule 13d-1(d)

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications:

Taylor H. Wilson, Esq.

Haynes and Boone, LLP

2323 Victory Avenue, Suite 700

Dallas, Texas 75219-7673

(214) 651-5000

CUSIP No. 044104107

  1. Names of Reporting Persons.
    Webb C Clark
  2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions)

(a) (b)

  1. SEC Use Only
  2. Citizenship or Place of Organization
    United States of America
    5. Sole Voting Power

Number of

207,741

6.

Shared Voting Power

Shares

Beneficially

0

Owned by

Each

7.

Sole Dispositive Power

Reporting

Person

207,741

With:

8.

Shared Dispositive Power

0

9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person

207,741

10. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (9) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions)

11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (9)

9.4% (1)

12. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

IN

(1) Based upon 2,202,580 shares of common stock of the issuer outstanding as of December 31, 2019, as disclosed in the Form S-3 filed on March 5, 2020 by the issuer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Item 1.

  1. Name of Issuer Ashford Inc.
  2. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 14185 Dallas Parkway, Suite 1100, Dallas, Texas 75254

Item 2.

  1. Name of Person Filing Webb C Clark
  2. Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence 8214 Westchester Drive, Suite 950, Dallas, Texas 75225
  3. Citizenship
    United States of America
  4. Title of Class of Securities
    Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share
  5. CUSIP Number 044104107

Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to §§240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is:

  1. A broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o);
  2. A bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);
  3. An insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);
  4. An investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-8);
  5. An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);
  6. An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with §240.13d- 1(b)(1)(ii)(F);
  7. A parent holding company or control person in accordance with §240.13d- 1(b)(1)(ii)(G);
  8. A savings associations as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);
  1. A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);
  2. A non-U.S. institution in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);
  3. A group, in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K).

If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution: ___________.

Item 4.

Ownership.

  1. Amount beneficially owned: 207,741
  2. Percent of class: 9.4%
  3. Number of shares as to which such person has:
    1. Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 207,741
    2. Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 0
    3. Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 207,741
    4. Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 0

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following .

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

Not Applicable.

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company or Control Person.

Not Applicable.

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.

Not Applicable.

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.

Not Applicable.

Item 10. Certifications.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under § 240.14a-11.

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Date: March 9, 2020

C. Clark Webb

/s/ C. Clark Webb

Disclaimer

Ashford Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 22:18:03 UTC
