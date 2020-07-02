Log in
Ashford : sets Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

07/02/2020 | 08:24am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Contact:

Deric Eubanks

Jordan Jennings

Joseph Calabrese

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Financial Relations Board

(972) 490-9600

(972) 778-9487

(212) 827-3772

ASHFORD SETS SECOND QUARTER

EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, July 2, 2020 -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will host a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 7, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13706010.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site,www.ashfordinc.comon Friday, July 31, 2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m.

ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford

App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

-END-

Disclaimer

Ashford Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 12:23:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Montgomery Jack Bennett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy J. Welter President & Chief Operating Officer
Deric S. Eubanks Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dinesh P. Chandiramani Independent Director
Darrell T. Hail Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHFORD INC-58.05%61
BLACKROCK, INC.8.28%82 973
UBS GROUP AG-11.49%41 047
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.21%33 284
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.1.36%27 877
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.66%21 867
