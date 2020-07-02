NEWS RELEASE

ASHFORD SETS SECOND QUARTER

EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, July 2, 2020 -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will host a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 7, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13706010.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site,www.ashfordinc.comon Friday, July 31, 2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m.

ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford

App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

