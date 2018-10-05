Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ashland Global Holdings Inc    ASH

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (ASH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ashland Global : celebrates 40 years of methylcellulose production at Doel, Belgium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 09:08am CEST

News Release

Ashland celebrates 40 years of methylcellulose production at Doel, Belgium

DOEL, Belgium, October 4, 2018 - Ashland is celebrating 40 years of production at its Doel plant, the only Ashland facility exclusively devoted to the production of methylcellulose, a key ingredient in a wide array of products ranging from construction dry mixes (cement and gypsum based), emulsion paints, advanced ceramics to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics. You will even find it in many shampoos and shower gel products, as it boosts foaming properties, making for increased and stronger foam at bath time.

Since initiating production in 1976, the facility has churned out an estimated 1 million metric tons of methylcellulose, a versatile ingredient found in thousands of industrial and consumer end market applications.

Each year the majority of what is produced at Doel goes toward creating 10 million metric tons of dry mortar. That's the equivalent of a convoy of trucks loaded with 25 metric tons each, queueing up bumper to bumper for 8,000 kilometers.

"I'm very proud of all that our diverse family of employees and plant have achieved over the years," said Erik Vanhove, site manager. "We are always working to deliver on Ashland's brand promise of 'always solving' for our customers, and I'm excited to see what the future brings."

The plant, which employs 167 people, recently completed building a steam network that takes steam generated from a nearby waste processing plant to the Ashland facility. Ashland will use the recycled steam to heat its five reactors to support production at the site. The steam network is expected to yield emission savings of 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the energy savings of 50 wind turbines.

In recognition of the 40th anniversary, the facility is hosting an open house for over 550 employees, retirees and family on Saturday, October 6.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 6,500 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Media Relations:

Michaela Neilson +41 52 560 55 25mneilson@ashland.com

Disclaimer

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 07:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS IN
09:08aASHLAND GLOBAL : celebrates 40 years of methylcellulose production at Doel, Belg..
PU
10/03ASHLAND GLOBAL : Announces Price Increases for Composites Products in India
AQ
09/19ASHLAND GLOBAL : announces price increase for maleic anhydride in North America
AQ
09/17ASHLAND GLOBAL : announces price increase for maleic anhydride in North America
PU
09/04ASHLAND GLOBAL : opens “Composites research and development technical serv..
PU
08/30ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/28ASHLAND GLOBAL : increases prices on composites resins and gelcoats in North Ame..
PU
08/22ASHLAND GLOBAL : announces price increases for composite products in EMEA
AQ
08/16ASHLAND GLOBAL : announces price increases for composite products in EMEA
PU
08/16ASHLAND GLOBAL : Announces Price Increases for Composites Products in EMEA
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Amarin Plays Out, CBL Assets Get A Closer Look - The Idea Guide 
08/29Ashland goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
07/31Ashland Inc. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Ashland beats by $0.10, misses on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 738 M
EBIT 2018 389 M
Net income 2018 228 M
Debt 2018 2 221 M
Yield 2018 1,14%
P/E ratio 2018 23,19
P/E ratio 2019 20,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 5 182 M
Chart ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Ashland Global Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 95,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William A. Wulfsohn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Silverman Vice President-Global Operations
J. Kevin Willis Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne T. Schumann Chief Human Resources & IT Officer, Senior VP
Brendan Matthew Cummins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC16.59%5 182
DOWDUPONT-10.12%148 572
BASF-17.88%80 379
ROYAL DSM11.36%19 079
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-1.41%16 676
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-3.63%16 465
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.