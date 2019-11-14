Log in
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

(ASH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ashland board declares quarterly dividend

0
11/14/2019 | 05:16pm EST

Covington, Kentucky, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable December 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019. As of October 31, 2019, there were 60,183,754 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland 
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,700 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more. 

™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations:                                                   Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek                                                           Joy L. Brock
+1 (302) 594-5010                                                      +1 (859) 815-3793
samrozek@ashland.com                                            jlbrock@ashland.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
