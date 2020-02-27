Log in
12:42pASHMORE GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Conversion of Share Class
PU
Ashmore Global Opportunities : Conversion of Share Class

02/27/2020 | 12:42pm EST
Conversion of Share Class
Released 17:15 27-Feb-2020

Conversion of Share Class

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
('AGOL' or the 'Company')
a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.
LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Conversion of Share Class

27 February 2020

The Company announces that, in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors has resolved to convert the entire issued Sterling share class into US Dollar shares (the 'Conversion').

A further announcement will be released following the publication of the February 2020 Net Asset Value detailing the conversion ratios and the total number of US Dollar shares in issue following the Conversion.

The Conversion will be effective from 31 March 2020.

Enquiries:

www.agol.com

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


Managers
NameTitle
Richard Dunmore Napier Hotchkis Independent Chairman
Christopher Fawcus Lovell Legge Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel de la Rue Independent Director
Steve Hicks Non-Independent Director
