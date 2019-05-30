Log in
ASHMORE GLOBAL USD

(AGOU)
ASHMORE GLOBAL USD : Opportunities Ltd - Cancellation of the May 2019 Share Conversion

05/30/2019 | 10:40am EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")
a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Cancellation of the May 2019 Share Conversion
30 May 2019

The Company announces that the May 2019 Share Conversion opportunity has been cancelled.

The Board has resolved to cancel the Share Conversion opportunity due to an overlap with the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares timetable.

Enquiries:
www.agol.com

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2019
