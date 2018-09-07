Log in
Ashmore Group    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP (ASHM)
My previous session
News 
Ashmore : Asset manager Ashmore says EM turmoil yet to hit client sentiment

09/07/2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore said clients are still looking to allocate money to its funds despite a sharp sell-off in many markets over recent weeks.

Fears a trade spat between the United States and China could escalate plus economic problems in Turkey and Argentina have pushed a broad gauge of emerging market stocks <.MSCIEF> to a 14-month low.

Weakening market sentiment has yet to translate to outflows, however, and Ashmore said the trend established in its fourth quarter has since continued, as it reported full-year results that beat some expectations.

"There's no real sign of panic... People are looking to take advantage of price weakness rather than take money off the table," Chief Financial Officer Tom Shippey told Reuters.

"We've continued to see fairly good levels of client activity over July and August, which typically we would expect to be quieter."

Assets as of the end of June were a previously reported $73.9 billion, up 26 percent on the year.

Revenues over the year rose 7 percent as record inflows of new client cash boosted management fees, although this was offset by a dip in performance fee income and currency losses as sterling strengthened against the dollar.

Pretax profits were slightly lower year on year at 191.3 million pounds, hampered by foreign exchange moves and lower profit from new funds it had seeded with its own money, although analysts said the results beat expectations.

"Management fees were closely in line with expectations after a year of record inflows, but total revenue was slightly ahead, with performance fees 1.9 million pounds above consensus and our estimates," Jefferies analyst Phil Dobbin said in a note.

"This slight beat was maintained almost throughout the P&L," he added, flagging a 'hold' rating and 375 pence price target.

At 0755 GMT, shares in Ashmore were up 1.6 percent at 350.8 pence, among the top gainers on the FTSE mid-cap index <.FTMC>.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Maiya Keidan/Keith Weir)

By Simon Jessop

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 278 M
EBIT 2018 179 M
Net income 2018 151 M
Finance 2018 445 M
Yield 2018 4,85%
P/E ratio 2018 16,23
P/E ratio 2019 14,48
EV / Sales 2018 7,19x
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
Capitalization 2 442 M
Chart ASHMORE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,12  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Gibbs Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Dame Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP-14.79%3 156
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP10.74%44 417
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP7.94%28 006
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.95%19 540
AMUNDI-11.93%14 471
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN20.48%13 446
