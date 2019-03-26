Ashmore : Current investor presentation

EMERGING MARKETS FUNDAMENTALS UNDERPIN LONG-TERM GROWTH

•EM accounts for majority of world's population (85%), FX reserves (66%), GDP (59%)

•High growth potential: social, political and economic convergence trends with DM

•Large, liquid, diverse investment universe

•Investors are underweight, typically <10% allocations vs 10%-20% EM weight in global indices

LONG-STANDING INVESTMENT APPROACH DELIVERS OUTPERFORMANCE

•Deep understanding of EM underpins an active, value-based investment philosophy

•Inefficient markets mean volatile prices, but significant alpha opportunities

•Investment committees, not a star culture

•Performance track record extends over more than 26 years

DIVERSIFIED CLIENT BASE

•Global client base diversified by type and location

•Retail markets accessed through intermediaries

•1/3rd of AuM sourced from EM-domiciled clients

DISTINCTIVE STRATEGY & EFFECTIVE BUSINESS MODEL

•Three phase strategy to capture value from long-term EM growth trends

•Remuneration philosophy aligns interests and provides flexibility through profit cycles

•Disciplined cost control delivers a high profit margin

•High conversion of operating profits to cash (110% since IPO)

•Scalable operating platform, 300 employees in 10 countries

•Network of local EM fund management platforms

•Strong balance sheet supports commercial and strategic initiatives, e.g. seed capital