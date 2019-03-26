Log in
Ashmore : Current investor presentation

0
03/26/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Ashmore Group plc

Investor presentation

March 2019

www.ashmoregroup.com

A specialist active manager of Emerging Markets assets

EMERGING MARKETS FUNDAMENTALS UNDERPIN LONG-TERM GROWTH

EM accounts for majority of world's population (85%), FX reserves (66%), GDP (59%)

High growth potential: social, political and economic convergence trends with DM

Large, liquid, diverse investment universe

Investors are underweight, typically <10% allocations vs 10%-20% EM weight in global indices

LONG-STANDING INVESTMENT APPROACH DELIVERS OUTPERFORMANCE

Deep understanding of EM underpins an active, value-based investment philosophy

Inefficient markets mean volatile prices, but significant alpha opportunities

Investment committees, not a star culture

Performance track record extends over more than 26 years

DIVERSIFIED CLIENT BASE

Global client base diversified by type and location

Retail markets accessed through intermediaries

1/3rd of AuM sourced from EM-domiciled clients

DISTINCTIVE STRATEGY & EFFECTIVE BUSINESS MODEL

Three phase strategy to capture value from long-term EM growth trends

Remuneration philosophy aligns interests and provides flexibility through profit cycles

Disciplined cost control delivers a high profit margin

High conversion of operating profits to cash (110% since IPO)

Scalable operating platform, 300 employees in 10 countries

Network of local EM fund management platforms

Strong balance sheet supports commercial and strategic initiatives, e.g. seed capital

ASHMORE CHARACTERISTICS

AuM of USD 76.7bn diversified across eight investment themes

Strong investment performance, 97% of AuM outperforming benchmarks over three years

High EBITDA margin (67%)

Well-capitalised,liquid balance sheet with ~£520m of excess capital

Alignment of interests between clients, employees and shareholders; employees own ~46% of equity

Progressive dividend policy, more than £1bn returned to shareholders since IPO

2

Emerging Markets

Current views

Emerging Markets outlook

2018 market weakness due to temporary factors

EM GDP growth is high, accelerating vs DM

Low inflation, well-controlled by central banks

Diverse asset classes with highly attractive valuations

Capital flows reflect underweight positioning, QE unwinding and poor value in DM

Elections bring uncertainty, therefore opportunities

What are the main risks?

China/US: rhetoric expected to moderate

US dollar: weakening, temporary support fading

Country-specific: requires active management

Greater risks in DM: political turmoil and high valuations

EM price weakness in 2018 inconsistent with economic backdrop

6.0

-5.7

-14.9

+9.9

+15.2

-6.2

+3.9

GBI-EM GD returns (%)

(ytd)

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018f

2019f

2020f

2021f

2022f

2023f

EM GDP growth (%)

Growth premium (%, EM-DM)

Significant value available: external debt

1000

800

600

400

200

0

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EMBI GD spread over UST, bps

4

Historical valuations relative to Developed Markets

External debt

Local currency

Index: 72 countries, 167 issuers, 733 bonds

Index: 19 countries, 19 issuers, 219 bonds

550

500

450

400

350

300

250

200

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EMBI GD spread over UST, bps

Yield (%)

8.0%

6.00%

7.0%

5.50%

6.0%

5.0%

5.00%

4.0%

4.50%

3.0%

4.00%

2.0%

1.0%

3.50%

0.0%

3.00%

2010

2013

2016

2019

JPM GBI Global (lhs)

JPM GBI-EM GD (lhs)

Yield difference: GBI-EM vs GBI Global (rhs)

Corporate debt

Equities

Index: 50 countries, 643 issuers, 1,404 bonds

5.0

110

700

4.5

100

600

4.0

90

500

3.5

80

400

300

3.0

70

2.5

60

200

100

2.0

50

0

1.5

40

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

CEMBI BD spread over UST, bps

EM vs DM growth premium (IMF, %, lhs)

MSCI EM vs DM total return (Dec2010=100, rhs) 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 17:19:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 305 M
EBIT 2019 197 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Finance 2019 587 M
Yield 2019 4,08%
P/E ratio 2019 17,91
P/E ratio 2020 15,81
EV / Sales 2019 7,83x
EV / Sales 2020 6,89x
Capitalization 2 972 M
Chart ASHMORE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Dame Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP14.06%3 922
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP6.39%23 249
FRANKLIN RESOURCES7.62%16 264
AMUNDI17.81%12 406
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-4.25%11 082
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC0.39%8 423
