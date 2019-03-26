Ashmore : Current investor presentation

EMERGING MARKETS FUNDAMENTALS UNDERPIN LONG-TERM GROWTH
•EM accounts for majority of world's population (85%), FX reserves (66%), GDP (59%)
•High growth potential: social, political and economic convergence trends with DM
•Large, liquid, diverse investment universe
•Investors are underweight, typically <10% allocations vs 10%-20% EM weight in global indices
LONG-STANDING INVESTMENT APPROACH DELIVERS OUTPERFORMANCE
•Deep understanding of EM underpins an active, value-based investment philosophy
•Inefficient markets mean volatile prices, but significant alpha opportunities
•Investment committees, not a star culture
•Performance track record extends over more than 26 years
DIVERSIFIED CLIENT BASE
•Global client base diversified by type and location
•Retail markets accessed through intermediaries
•1/3rd of AuM sourced from EM-domiciled clients
DISTINCTIVE STRATEGY & EFFECTIVE BUSINESS MODEL
•Three phase strategy to capture value from long-term EM growth trends
•Remuneration philosophy aligns interests and provides flexibility through profit cycles
•Disciplined cost control delivers a high profit margin
•High conversion of operating profits to cash (110% since IPO)
•Scalable operating platform, 300 employees in 10 countries
•Network of local EM fund management platforms
•Strong balance sheet supports commercial and strategic initiatives, e.g. seed capital
ASHMORE CHARACTERISTICS
•AuM of USD 76.7bn diversified across eight investment themes
•Strong investment performance, 97% of AuM outperforming benchmarks over three years
•High EBITDA margin (67%)
•Well-capitalised,liquid balance sheet with ~£520m of excess capital
•Alignment of interests between clients, employees and shareholders; employees own ~46% of equity
•Progressive dividend policy, more than £1bn returned to shareholders since IPO