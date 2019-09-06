Ashmore : Emerging market fund Ashmore profits up 10% on inflows, strong markets

The company, which invests across a range of equity, debt, multi-asset and alternative funds for institutional and retail clients, recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 201.8 million pounds.

The results compare with a company-supplied consensus forecast of 205.5 million pounds.

Markets remain relatively healthy, chief executive Mark Coombs said in a statement, though he cautioned on the U.S.-China trade spat, pointing to "the impact that confrontational trade policy and slowing domestic growth will have on the broader global economy".

Assets under management were previously reported at $91.8 billion at the end of June, up 24% from a year earlier.

The asset manager recorded net inflows of $10.7 billion over the one-year period and positive investment performance of $6.9 billion.

Ashmore said it would pay a final dividend of 12.10 pence per share.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)