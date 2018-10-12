Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashmore Group    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP (ASHM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/12 11:16:55 am
345.2 GBp   0.00%
10:28aASHMORE : Q1 aum statement 2018-19
PU
10:11aASHMORE : first quarter assets up 3 percent on inflows, market gains..
RE
10/11Jupiter slides to 27-month low as outflows jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ashmore : Q1 AUM STATEMENT 2018-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:28am CEST

Ashmore Group plc 12 October 2018

FIRST QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Ashmore Group plc ("Ashmore", "the Group"), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, announces the following update to its assets under management ("AuM") in

respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2018.

Assets under management

Theme

Actual 30 June 2018 (US$ billion)

Estimated 30 September 2018

(US$ billion)

Movement

(%)

External debt

14.5

15.5

+7%

Local currency

17.0

17.2

+1%

Corporate debt

9.8

10.6

+8%

Blended debt

19.7

20.4

+4%

Equities

4.2

4.0

-5%

Alternatives

1.5

1.7

+13%

Multi-asset

1.0

1.0

-

Overlay / liquidity

6.2

6.0

-3%

Total

73.9

76.4

+3%

Assets under management increased by US$2.5 billion during the period, comprising net inflows of US$1.9 billion, positive investment performance of US$0.3 billion and acquired AuM of US$0.3 billion.

Net inflows were broadly spread across the fixed income themes of external debt, local currency, corporate debt and blended debt. Equities net flows were flat, and there were small net outflows in the overlay / liquidity, alternatives and multi-asset themes. As previously announced, in July Ashmore completed the acquisition of a 56% stake in Avenida, a Colombian real estate manager, which added US$0.3 billion to AuM in the alternatives theme.

Markets were volatile during the quarter, particularly in local currency-denominated themes, however sentiment improved towards the end of the period following positive developments in certain high profile countries. Absolute investment performance was positive in external debt, corporate debt, blended debt and multi-asset, but the strength of the US dollar meant that the local currency and equities themes experienced negative absolute performance.

Performance was flat in alternatives and overlay / liquidity.

Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, commented:

"Net inflows continued through the quarter as clients responded positively to the opportunities created by price volatility across a broad range of Emerging Markets asset classes. Ashmore's active investment processes have been selectively adding risk and relative performance remains strong. Given the likelihood for mispricing around near term events such as elections in the US and several Emerging Markets countries, we anticipate there will be more opportunities to buy attractively-valued assets and to embed long-term value into portfolios."

Notes

The investment performance figure of US$0.3 billion includes the effect of translating non-US dollar share classes or funds into US dollars for reporting purposes. Over the quarter, this resulted in a negative contribution to reported investment performance of US$0.2 billion.

Ashmore's Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 549300U3L59WB4YI2X12.

For further information please contact:

Ashmore Group plc

Paul Measday

Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3077 6278

FTI Consulting

Andrew Walton

+44 (0)20 3727 1514

Laura Ewart

+44 (0)20 3727 1160

Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:27:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASHMORE GROUP
10:28aASHMORE : Q1 aum statement 2018-19
PU
10:11aASHMORE : first quarter assets up 3 percent on inflows, market gains, deal
RE
10/11Jupiter slides to 27-month low as outflows jump
RE
10/04ASHMORE : Chief Executive Ashmore Group and delegation call on Prime Minister Im..
AQ
10/04ASHMORE : Chief Executive Ashmore Group and delegation call on Prime Minister Im..
AQ
09/13ASHMORE : Notice of AGM
PU
09/11ASHMORE : Treasury Shares
PU
09/07ASHMORE : Asset manager Ashmore says EM turmoil yet to hit client sentiment
RE
09/07ASHMORE : working on Irish subsidiary in case of no-deal Brexit
RE
09/07ASHMORE GROUP : Slide show results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Ashmore Group Plc. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/07Ashmore Group reports FY results 
02/08Ashmore Group Plc. reports 1H results 
01/19ASHMORE GROUP : Risk/Reward Is No Longer Attractive 
2017Celanese (CE) and Blackstone to Form Joint Venture in Acetate Tow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 308 M
EBIT 2019 201 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Finance 2019 468 M
Yield 2019 4,94%
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
P/E ratio 2020 12,79
EV / Sales 2019 6,46x
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
Capitalization 2 460 M
Chart ASHMORE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,08  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Gibbs Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Dame Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP-14.79%3 255
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-6.12%26 262
KKR & CO INC15.15%21 600
LEGAL & GENERAL-10.03%20 057
AMUNDI-15.27%14 393
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN2.69%12 218
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.