Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashmore Group    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP

(ASHM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ashmore : Q3 AUM STATEMENT 2018-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:08am EDT

Ashmore Group plc 16 April 2019

THIRD QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Ashmore Group plc ("Ashmore", "the Group"), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, announces the following update to its assets under management ("AuM") in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Assets under management

Actual

Estimated

31 December 2018

31 March 2019

Movement

Theme

(US$ billion)

(US$ billion)

(%)

External debt

15.5

16.7

+7.7%

Local currency

17.5

19.1

+9.1%

Corporate debt

10.8

14.1

+30.6%

Blended debt

20.4

22.0

+7.8%

Equities

4.4

4.7

+6.8%

Alternatives

1.6

1.6

-

Multi-asset

0.4

0.5

+25.0%

Overlay / liquidity

6.1

6.6

+8.2%

Total

76.7

85.3

+11.2%

Assets under management increased by US$8.6 billion during the period, through net inflows of US$5.0 billion and positive investment performance of US$3.6 billion.

Client demand remains strong and broad-based across investment themes, with net inflows in the corporate debt, local currency, overlay/liquidity, blended debt and external debt investment themes. Institutional flows continue to be biased towards existing clients, including additional allocations to large mandates in the corporate debt and overlay/liquidity themes. There was ongoing momentum in mutual fund flows, particularly in Europe and the US, with continued interest in the short duration, local currency bond and blended debt strategies.

Absolute performance levels were highest in the blended debt and external debt themes, and despite US dollar strength in the latter part of the period, local currency and equities delivered good returns over the three months. Corporate debt and multi-asset also produced positive performance. Ashmore's relative investment performance remains strong over three and five years, and the consistent implementation of its investment processes means that one year performance versus benchmarks has, as expected, improved strongly over the quarter.

Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, commented:

"Client activity levels picked up through the quarter following a slight pause at the end of 2018. This reflects a number of ongoing positive factors including investors' light positioning in Emerging Markets, the significant value available across a diverse range of investment themes, and slowing growth and political challenges in the developed world. The increasing diversity of Ashmore's product range enables flows to be captured at different points in the cycle. These factors, together with the delivery of strong performance across the investment themes, mean Ashmore is well-positioned for continued growth."

Ashmore's Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 549300U3L59WB4YI2X12.

For further information please contact:

Ashmore Group plc

Paul Measday

Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3077 6278

FTI Consulting

Neil Doyle

+44 (0)20 3727 1141

Laura Ewart

+44 (0)20 3727 1160

Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASHMORE GROUP
04:08aASHMORE : Q3 aum statement 2018-19
PU
03:45aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains as financials, miners firm; Galliford sin..
RE
02:21aASHMORE : assets up 11.2 percent at end-March on inflows, market gains
RE
03/26ASHMORE : Current investor presentation
PU
03/07ASHMORE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/14ASHMORE : CEO stake sell-down plan knocks fund manager's shares
RE
01/16ASHMORE : Shares fall on slow growth
AQ
01/15ASHMORE : posts net inflows of $500 million in quarter to December 31
RE
2018ASHMORE : Current investor presentation
PU
2018ASHMORE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 305 M
EBIT 2019 197 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Finance 2019 587 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 19,52
P/E ratio 2020 17,09
EV / Sales 2019 8,71x
EV / Sales 2020 7,65x
Capitalization 3 246 M
Chart ASHMORE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,27  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Dame Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP24.56%4 250
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP19.22%41 728
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP13.68%24 795
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.17.70%17 848
AMUNDI35.62%13 799
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN16.17%13 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About