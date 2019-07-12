Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashmore Group    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP

(ASHM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/12 04:41:21 am
511.5 GBp   -1.35%
04:19aASHMORE : Emerging market manager Ashmore fourth quarter assets up 7.6%, weaker dollar helps
RE
03:40aASHMORE : Trading Statement
PU
03:35aASHMORE : Q4 aum statement 2018-19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ashmore : Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 03:40am EDT

Released :12/07/2019 07:00:00

RNS Number : 3030F
Ashmore Group PLC
12 July 2019

Ashmore Group plc
12 July 2019

FOURTH QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Ashmore Group plc ("Ashmore", "the Group"), the specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, announces the following update to its assets under management ("AuM") in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

Assets under management

Theme

Actual
31 March 2019

(US$ billion)

Estimated
30 June 2019

(US$ billion)

Movement

(%)1

External debt

16.7

19.1

+14.4%

Local currency1

19.1

19.7

+9.4%

Corporate debt

14.1

15.5

+10.0%

Blended debt1

22.0

24.3

+5.0%

Equities

4.7

4.4

-6.4%

Alternatives

1.6

1.6

-

Multi-asset

0.5

0.5

-

Overlay / liquidity

6.6

6.7

+1.5%

Total

85.3

91.8

+7.6%

1. During the period, theme reclassifications totalling US$1.2 billion were made from local currency to blended debt, reflecting a change in investment guidelines and benchmarks for those assets. The % movement in the period is stated excluding the reclassifications.

Assets under management increased by US$6.5 billion during the period, through net inflows of US$3.3 billion and positive investment performance of US$3.2 billion.

Client activity levels remain healthy and the period saw a consistent pattern of existing institutional clients increasing allocations across a broad range of strategies, coupled with continuing demand from retail clients particularly for corporate debt and local currency products. The net inflows were highest in external debt, local currency and corporate debt, with positive flows also seen in the blended debt, overlay and alternatives themes. There was a small net outflow in the equities theme.

Global market conditions improved through the quarter as US/China trade tensions eased, central banks in Europe and the US turned more dovish and the US dollar weakened. Against this backdrop, Emerging Markets delivered good returns. Investment performance was positive in local currency, blended debt, external debt and corporate debt, reflecting tighter spreads and Emerging Markets currencies appreciating against the US dollar. There was a small return of capital in the alternatives theme. Ashmore's active investment processes continue to generate strong relative investment performance over one, three and five years.

Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, commented:

"Ashmore has delivered strong growth in assets under management of 24% over the past year, through net inflows of US$10.7 billion and positive performance of US$6.9 billion. The consistent implementation of Ashmore's active investment processes is delivering outperformance for clients, and the Group's focused strategy is successfully driving higher allocations to Emerging Markets and diversifying Ashmore's business. The outlook for Emerging Markets remains positive, with supportive economic fundamentals, attractive valuations in fixed income and equities, limited opportunities in Developed Markets and a clear opportunity to continue raising investor allocations to higher, more representative levels."

Notes

The investment performance figure of US$3.2 billion includes the effect of translating non-US dollar share classes or funds into US dollars for reporting purposes. Over the quarter, this resulted in a positive contribution to reported investment performance of US$0.1 billion.

For the translation of US dollar-denominated balance sheet items, the GPD:USD exchange rate was 1.2727 at 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: 1.3200; 31 December 2018: 1.2736). For the translation of US dollar management fees, the average GBP:USD exchange rate for the financial year was 1.2958 (FY2017/18: 1.3464).

Ashmore will announce its results in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019 on 6 September 2019.

Ashmore's Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 549300U3L59WB4YI2X12.

For further information please contact:

Ashmore Group plc
Paul Measday
Investor Relations +44 (0)20 3077 6278

FTI Consulting
Neil Doyle +44 (0)20 3727 1141
Laura Ewart +44 (0)20 3727 1160


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
TSTLLFERDEILLIA

Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 07:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASHMORE GROUP
04:19aASHMORE : Emerging market manager Ashmore fourth quarter assets up 7.6%, weaker ..
RE
03:40aASHMORE : Trading Statement
PU
03:35aASHMORE : Q4 aum statement 2018-19
PU
04/16UK shares at six-month highs, JD Sports leaps on profit beat
RE
04/16ASHMORE : third-quarter assets jump on inflows, market gains; shares rise
RE
04/16ASHMORE : Q3 aum statement 2018-19
PU
03/26ASHMORE : Current investor presentation
PU
03/07ASHMORE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/14ASHMORE : CEO stake sell-down plan knocks fund manager's shares
RE
01/16ASHMORE : Shares fall on slow growth
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 311 M
EBIT 2019 200 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Finance 2019 482 M
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 9,66x
EV / Sales2020 7,87x
Capitalization 3 486 M
Chart ASHMORE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,89  GBP
Last Close Price 5,19  GBP
Spread / Highest target 8,00%
Spread / Average Target -5,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Dame Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP41.82%4 375
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%0
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.41%0
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC17.43%0
ARES MANAGEMENT CORP28.82%0
LEGAL & GENERAL15.37%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About