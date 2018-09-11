Ashmore : Treasury Shares

Treasury Shares
Ashmore Group PLC
11 September 2018
Ashmore Group PLC
11 September 2018
Transfer of treasury shares
Ashmore Group plc ( 'the Company') announces that on 10 September 2018 a transfer of 5,368,331 ordinary shares of 0.01p each ('Ordinary Shares') was made by the Company from treasury to the Trustee of the Ashmore 2004 Employee Benefit Trust in order to satisfy the future vesting of awards under the Company's Executive Omnibus Incentive Plan.
Following this transfer the Company continues to have 712,740,804 Ordinary Shares in issue, but has no shares remaining in treasury.
Enquiries to:
Ashmore Group plc
Paul Measday
Investor Relations +44 (0)20 3077 6278
