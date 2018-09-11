Ashmore : Treasury Shares

Log in
09/11/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

Treasury Shares

Released :11/09/2018 05:04:00

RNS Number : 4678A
Ashmore Group PLC
11 September 2018

Ashmore Group PLC

11 September 2018

Transfer of treasury shares

Ashmore Group plc ( 'the Company') announces that on 10 September 2018 a transfer of 5,368,331 ordinary shares of 0.01p each ('Ordinary Shares') was made by the Company from treasury to the Trustee of the Ashmore 2004 Employee Benefit Trust in order to satisfy the future vesting of awards under the Company's Executive Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Following this transfer the Company continues to have 712,740,804 Ordinary Shares in issue, but has no shares remaining in treasury.

Enquiries to:

Ashmore Group plc

Paul Measday

Investor Relations +44 (0)20 3077 6278




Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 17:21:07 UTC
