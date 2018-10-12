Log in
ASHMORE GROUP (ASHM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/12 09:53:21 am
349.1 GBp   +1.13%
Ashmore : first quarter assets up 3 percent on inflows, market gains, deal

10/12/2018 | 09:07am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore said assets under management rose 3 percent in its first quarter, boosted by inflows of client cash, market gains and acquired assets.

The gains follow a mixed quarter for peers across the globe as a string of political and trade-related tensions and concerns around global growth hit some markets.

Assets at the end of September were $76.4 billion, it said in a statement, after net inflows of $1.9 billion. Market moves added $300 million, while a further $300 million followed the acquisition of a stake in Colombian real estate manager Avenida.

"Net inflows continued through the quarter as clients responded positively to the opportunities created by price volatility across a broad range of Emerging Markets asset classes," Chief Executive Mark Coombs said.

"Given the likelihood for mispricing around near term events such as elections in the U.S. and several Emerging Markets countries, we anticipate there will be more opportunities to buy attractively-valued assets."

Net inflows were broadly spread across the fixed income themes of external debt, local currency, corporate debt and blended debt, Ashmore said, although equity flows were flat and its liquidity, alternatives and multi-asset themes saw outflows.

Absolute investment performance was positive in external debt, corporate debt, blended debt and multi-asset, Ashmore said, but U.S. dollar strength hit local currency and equity strategies.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Maiya Keidan/Keith Weir)

By Simon Jessop

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 308 M
EBIT 2019 201 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Finance 2019 468 M
Yield 2019 4,94%
P/E ratio 2019 14,53
P/E ratio 2020 12,79
EV / Sales 2019 6,46x
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
Capitalization 2 460 M
Chart ASHMORE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,08  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Gibbs Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Dame Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP-14.79%3 255
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-6.12%26 262
KKR & CO INC15.15%21 600
LEGAL & GENERAL-10.03%20 057
AMUNDI-15.27%14 393
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN2.69%12 218
