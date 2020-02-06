Ashmore : INTERIM REPORT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 31.12.2019

Diluted EPS +56%, benefiting from strong seed capital returns and lower tax rate
Interim dividend +5% to 4.80p
Progress against Ashmore's growth strategy − Solid long-term investment performance, active management took advantage of volatile market conditions − Higher allocations: new and existing clients increasing allocations to Emerging Markets − Diversification: delivering outperformance in global equities products and generating client flows − Mobilise Emerging Markets capital: Ashmore Indonesia listed with premium valuation (~30x PER)
Positive outlook for Emerging Markets − Decent ongoing levels of client activity − Investors are underweight and continue to allocate more to Emerging Markets − Good environment for Emerging Markets to outperform
Financial performance overview
AuM +28% YoY, average AuM +24% YoY
Net flows +US$5.7 billion and positive investment performance +US$0.9 billion
Adjusted net revenue +20%
Net management fees +18%, reflecting diversified growth in average AuM
Figures stated on an adjusted basis, excluding FX translation and seed capital-related items; see Appendix 1
Strong growth (+18%) in net management fee income
30.7
2.8
5.7
3.8
168.3
142.3
H1 2018/19 AuM growth Large mandates Mix effects FX H1 2019/20
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
YoY
£m
£m
%
Net management fees
168.3
142.3
18
Performance fees
3.4
1.2
183
Other revenue
2.5
2.0
25
FX: hedges
3.1
2.7
15
Adjusted net revenue
177.3
148.2
20
Revenue growth driven by net management fees
Financial results
Operating costs
Non-VCoperating costs fell by 6%
Modest (+2%) increase in like-for-like other operating costs, of which half due to FX
Lower amortisation
Average headcount increased 5% YoY
Fixed staff costs +3% YoY
Impact of IFRS 16 in H1 2019/20:
Operating costs: reduced other operating costs by £1.4 million and increased depreciation charge by £1.3 million
Net finance income: lease finance expense of £0.3 million
VC = variable compensation
Figures stated on an adjusted basis, excluding FX translation and seed capital-related items; see Appendix 1
Operating cost development (£m)
28.02.2
0.3
0.3
26.3
0.1
H1 2018/19
Amortisation
IFRS 16
FX
Other
H1 2019/20
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
£m
£m
YoY %
Fixed staff costs
(13.6)
(13.2)
(3)
Other operating costs
(11.0)
(12.2)
10
Depreciation & amortisation
(1.7)
(2.6)
35
Operating costs before VC
(26.3)
(28.0)
6
Variable compensation (20%)
(30.1)
(24.8)
(21)
- adjustment for FX translation
(0.1)
0.8
nm
Adjusted operating costs
(56.5)
(52.0)
(9)
Continued disciplined control of operating costs
Financial results
Seed capital
Total seed capital programme of £274 million
Market value £255.3 million (30 June 2019: £277.8 million)
Undrawn commitments of £18.8 million
Active management delivered realised gain of £1.5 million and total profit before tax contribution of £8.4 million
Activity focused on corporate debt, equity, alternatives
˗ New investments of £15.2 million, in the corporate debt, equities and alternatives themes
˗ Successful realisations of £34.6 million, primarily from equities and local currency funds following client flows
Seed capital has supported funds representing ~14% of Group AuM (>US$13 billion)
Seed capital movement (£m)
277.8
15.2
34.6
3.1255.3
30 June 2019
Investments
Realisations Market movement 31 December
2019
Diversified across themes (% of market value)
8%
11%
Local currency
4%
Corporate debt
13%
30%
Blended debt
Equities
Alternatives
34%
Multi-asset
Active seed capital programme to support diversified AuM growth
Financial results
Statutory earnings
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
YoY
£m
£m
%
Profit before tax
132.4
93.0
42
Tax
(18.2)
(19.0)
4
Profit after tax
114.2
74.0
54
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
(1.3)
(1.6)
19
Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
112.9
72.4
56
Earnings per share: basic (p)
16.9
10.8
57
Earnings per share: diluted (p)
15.8
10.1
56
Dividends per share (p)
4.80
4.55
5
Effective tax rate 13.7% vs 18.5% statutory UK rate
Effect of non-operating items on diluted EPS: FX translation nil (H1 2018/19: +0.3p), seed capital +1.1p (H1
2018/19: -1.1p)
Giving adjusted diluted EPS of 14.7p (H1 2018/19: 10.9p)
Strong earnings growth and increased dividend
Financial results
Cash flow
Operations generated cash flow of £115.4 million(1)
94% of adjusted EBITDA
(H1 2018/19: 86%)
H1 cash flows include payment of final dividend and cash component of variable remuneration
Shares purchased to satisfy employee equity awards (£41.1 million)
Net realisation of seed capital investments (£19.0 million)
Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement
Cash flow (£m) (1)
115.4 37.9
87.8
463.1
41.1
3.8
19.0
0.5
17.8
417.2
Opening cash
Operations
Taxation
Dividends
EBT purchases
Net seeding
Acquisition/disposal
Interest
FX and other
Closing cash
Strong cash generation
Financial results
Balance sheet
Excess regulatory capital of £579.7 million
Capital resources of £700.7 million(2)
Pillar 2 regulatory capital requirement of £121.0 million
Excess capital equivalent to 81p/share
Balance sheet is highly liquid (82%)
£417.3 million cash & cash equivalents(1)
£255.3 million seed capital with two-thirds in funds with at least monthly dealing frequency
Consistent balance sheet structure
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1'20
Cash excluding consolidated funds (£m)
Seed capital (market value, £m)
FX exposure: cash(1) & seed capital
Capital resources of £700.7 million (2)
• FX exposure is predominantly USD
Other
currencies
˗
GBP:USD rate moved from 1.2727 to
1.3248 over the six month period
˗
£4.0 million PBT sensitivity to 5c move in
GBP:USD
Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement
Total equity less deductions for intangibles, goodwill, DAC, material holdings and interim ordinary dividend
Sterling
11%
9%
417.2
Cash and
cash
579.7
Excess
equivalents
capital
Seed
capital
177.2
- liquid
Regulatory
- illiquid
US dollar
capital
78.1
121.0
80%
requirement
53.3
Other net
assets
Maintained conservative balance sheet
Investment performance
One year
Three years
Five years
100%
100%
100%
98%
80%
80%
80%
60%
60%
75%
60%
40%
40%
40%
20%
20%
20%
24%
0%
0%
0%
External
Local
Corporate
Blended
Equities
Multi-asset
Group
External
Local
Corporate
Blended
Equities
Multi-asset
Group
External
Local
Corporate
Blended
Equities
Multi-asset
Group
Outperforming
Underperforming
Delivering strong absolute and relative global EM equities performance
One year
Three years
Five years
EM all cap equity
+31.9%
+17.9%
+9.4%
Alpha
+13.5%
+6.3%
+3.8%
EM active equity
+27.3%
+15.2%
-
Alpha
+8.9%
+3.6%
-
AuM outperforming versus benchmark on gross annualised basis
Active processes deliver long-term outperformance
See Appendix 9 for related disclosures
Emerging Markets outlook
Continued incentives to allocate to Emerging Markets
Rising growth premium: positive for currencies and equities
Attractive real rates, benign inflation and monetary policies: local currency bonds
Dovish DM central banks: supports risk assets, highlights external debt spread of ~300bps
Continuing reforms, e.g. China local currency bond index inclusion in 2020
Improvement in recent headwinds, e.g. US/China trade
Underweight investors can access higher risk-adjusted returns in Emerging Markets
Main risk to capital flows?
Diverse asset classes so single-country issues typically do not impact allocations (but can affect prices in short term)
Global macro event that affects risk appetite
US election year
Geopolitical risks, e.g. Middle East
Emerging Markets growth premium
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019f
2020f
2021f
2022f
2023f
2024f
Emerging Markets
Developed Markets
EM premium
Emerging Markets inflation
5.5
EM CPI (GBI weighted)
5.0
EM CPI (GBI weighted ex-Argentina,ex-Turkey)
4.5
4.0
3.5
3.0
2.5
2.0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Positive outlook for Emerging Markets
Source: IMF, Ashmore
Summary
Strong operating and financial performance
Broad-basednet inflows of US$5.7 billion
Adjusted EBITDA +24%
Progress against Ashmore's growth strategy
Higher allocations, increased diversification, Ashmore Indonesia listed
Positive outlook for Emerging Markets − Decent ongoing levels of client activity, good environment for Emerging Markets
Appendices
Appendix 1a
Adjusted profits reconciliation
Adjusted
Adjusted
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
£m
£m
YoY %
Net revenue
176.8
152.1
16
FX translation
0.5
(3.9)
nm
Adjusted net revenue
177.3
148.2
20
Operating costs ex consolidated funds
(54.7)
(50.2)
(9)
VC on FX translation
(0.1)
0.8
nm
Adjusted operating costs
(54.8)
(49.4)
(11)
Adjusted EBITDA
122.5
98.8
24
EBITDA margin
69%
67%
Depreciation and amortisation
(1.7)
(2.6)
35
Total adjusted operating costs
(56.5)
(52.0)
(9)
Net finance income
3.7
3.8
(3)
Associates and joint ventures
(0.1)
(0.4)
75
Seed capital-related items
8.4
(9.7)
nm
Foreign exchange translation net of VC
(0.4)
3.1
nm
Profit before tax
132.4
93.0
42
Appendix 1b
Seed capital
Consolidated funds:
Line-by-lineconsolidation in financial statements
FX taken to reserves
PBT contribution of £4.6 million
Unconsolidated funds:
Market returns including FX recognised in Finance income
PBT contribution of £3.8 million
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
£m
£m
Gains/(losses) on investment securities
4.2
(18.6)
Change in third-party interests in consolidated funds
(0.5)
7.8
Operating costs
(1.1)
(1.4)
Interest and dividend income
2.0
5.8
Sub-total: consolidated funds
4.6
(6.4)
Finance income
- market return
0.6
(2.9)
- foreign exchange
3.2
(0.4)
Sub-total: unconsolidated funds
3.8
(3.3)
Total profit/(loss)
8.4
(9.7)
- realised
1.5
1.0
- unrealised
6.9
(10.7)
Seed capital included in Finance income
5.8
2.5
Interest income
3.7
3.8
Reported Finance income
9.5
6.3
Appendix 2a
Net management and performance fees by theme
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
£m
£m
US$m
US$m
External debt
31.8
27.2
40.2
34.9
Local currency
31.6
26.0
40.0
33.6
Corporate debt
29.9
23.5
37.7
30.4
Blended debt
49.1
39.2
61.8
50.5
Equities
12.4
12.7
15.7
16.3
Alternatives
7.6
7.5
9.7
9.6
Multi-asset
1.7
2.6
2.1
3.3
Overlay / liquidity
4.2
3.6
5.3
4.7
Total net management fee income
168.3
142.3
212.5
183.3
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
H1 2019/20
H1 2018/19
£m
£m
US$m
US$m
External debt
2.4
0.5
3.0
0.6
Local currency
-
-
-
-
Corporate debt
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.3
Blended debt
0.9
0.2
1.2
0.3
Equities
-
-
-
-
Alternatives
-
0.3
-
0.4
Multi-asset
-
-
-
-
Overlay / liquidity
-
-
-
-
Total performance fee income
3.4
1.2
4.3
1.6
Appendix 2b
Management fee margins
H1 2018/19
H2 2018/19
H1 2019/20
134
131127
98
80
84
72
70
68
49 4746
58 5452
50 4849
46
42 41
39 39 39
16 16 16
Group
External debt
Local currency Corporate debt
Blended debt
Equities
Alternatives
Multi-asset
Overlay
Fixed income: 45bps
(H1 2018/19: 47bps)
(H2 2018/19: 45bps)
Appendix 3a
Assets under management
AuM by theme (US$bn)
0.4
1.6 7.8 19.7
5.1
26.7
22.9
14.2
External debt
Local currency
Corporate debt
Blended debt
Equities
Alternatives
Multi-asset
Overlay/liquidity
AuM as invested (US$bn)
1.77.9
External debt
5.3
38.0 Local currency
15.9
Corporate debt
Equities
Alternatives
Overlay/liquidity
29.6
AuM by client type
13% 1%12%
Central banks
Sovereign wealth funds
3%
7%
Governments
19%
16%
Pension plans
Corporates/financial institutions
Fund/sub-advisers
29%
Intermediary retail
Foundations/endowments
AuM by client location
23%
23%
Americas
Europe ex UK
17%
UK
28%
Middle East & Africa
9%
Asia Pacific
Appendix 3b
Investment themes
External Debt
Local Currency
Corporate Debt
Equities
Alternatives
Overlay/
Liquidity
(USD 19.7bn)
(USD 22.9bn)
(USD 14.2bn)
(USD 5.1bn)
(USD 1.6bn)
(USD 7.8bn)
• Broad
• Bonds
• Broad
• Global EM Equity
• Private Equity
• Overlay
Global Emerging
Markets
• Sovereign
• Bonds (Broad)
• High yield
• Active Equity
• Healthcare
• Hedging
Sub-themes
• Sovereign,
• FX+
• Investment grade
• Global Small Cap
• Infrastructure
• Cash Management
investment grade
• Investment grade
• Local currency
• Global Frontier
• Special Situations
• Short duration
• Bonds, volatility
• Private Debt
• Distressed Debt
managed
• Short duration
• Real Estate
Blended Debt
(USD 26.7bn)
• Blended
• Investment grade
• Absolute return
• ESG
Regional / Country
• Indonesia
• China
• Asia
• Africa
• Andean
focused
• Indonesia
• Latin America
• Colombia
• Middle East (GCC)
Sub-themes
• India
• Indonesia
• Middle East
• Saudi Arabia
Multi-Asset (USD 0.4bn)
• Global
Appendix 3c Quarterly net flows
US$ billion
+8.0
+6.0
+4.0
+2.0
+0.0
-2.0
-4.0
-6.0
-8.0
FY08
FY09
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Appendix 4
AuM movements by theme and fund classification
AuM
Gross
Gross
Reclassification
AuM
US$bn
30 June 2019
Performance
subscriptions
redemptions
Net flows
& other
31 December 2019
External debt
19.1
0.3
1.4
(1.1)
0.3
-
19.7
Local currency
19.7
0.6
4.5
(1.9)
2.6
-
22.9
Corporate debt
15.5
(0.3)
4.1
(4.6)
(0.5)
(0.5)
14.2
Blended debt
24.3
0.2
2.4
(0.7)
1.7
0.5
26.7
Equities
4.4
0.1
1.1
(0.5)
0.6
-
5.1
Alternatives
1.6
(0.1)
0.1
-
0.1
-
1.6
Multi-asset
0.5
-
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
-
0.4
Overlay / liquidity
6.7
0.1
1.3
(0.3)
1.0
-
7.8
Total
91.8
0.9
14.9
(9.2)
5.7
-
98.4
US$bn
31 December 2019
30 June 2019
Ashmore sponsored funds
30.1
31.0
Segregated accounts
63.4
55.8
White label / other
4.9
5.0
Total
98.4
91.8
Appendix 5
Foreign exchange
Sterling strengthened against the US dollar over the period
Period-endrate moved from 1.2727 to 1.3248
Average rate 1.2657 vs 1.2948 in H1 2018/19
P&L FX effects in H1 2019/20:
Translation of net management fees +£3.8 million
Translation of non-Sterling balance sheet items -£0.5 million
Net FX hedges +£3.1 million
Seed capital +£3.2 million
FX sensitivity:
~£4.0 million PBT for 5c movement in GBP:USD rate
£2.5 million for cash deposits (in 'foreign exchange')
£1.5 million for seed capital (in 'finance income')
Currency exposure of cash(1)
31 December 2019
%
30 June 2019
%
£m
£m
US dollar
308.6
74
255.6
55
Sterling
77.1
18
157.8
34
Other
31.5
8
49.7
11
Total
417.2
463.1
Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement
Currency exposure of seed capital
31 December 2019
%
30 June 2019
%
£m
£m
US dollar
227.2
89
250.7
90
Colombian peso
16.3
6
14.8
5
Other
11.8
5
12.3
5
Total
255.3
277.8
Appendix 6
Cash flows and consolidated funds H1 2019/20
£m
As reported
Consolidated funds
Group ex funds
Cash from operations
113.5
(1.9)
115.4
Taxation
(37.9)
-
(37.9)
Interest received
5.3
1.5
3.8
Seeding activities
15.9
(3.1)
19.0
Acquisitions/disposals
0.5
-
0.5
Dividends paid
(87.8)
-
(87.8)
Treasury/own shares
(41.1)
-
(41.1)
FX and other
(18.2)
(0.4)
(17.8)
Increase/(decrease) in cash
(49.8)
(3.9)
(45.9)
Opening cash & cash equivalents
477.2
14.1
463.1
Closing cash & cash equivalents
427.4
10.2
417.2
Appendix 7
Investment performance
31st December 2019
1yr
3yr
5yr
Ashmore
Benchmark
Ashmore
Benchmark
Ashmore
Benchmark
External debt
Broad
14.0%
15.0%
6.4%
6.7%
8.1%
6.2%
Sovereign
15.7%
15.0%
6.7%
6.7%
7.6%
6.2%
Sovereign IG
15.1%
16.6%
7.7%
7.5%
6.0%
5.6%
Local currency
Bonds
12.8%
13.5%
7.5%
7.0%
3.6%
2.8%
Corporate debt
Broad
11.9%
13.1%
7.6%
6.3%
7.7%
5.9%
HY
10.0%
13.7%
8.2%
6.8%
7.8%
7.4%
IG
13.8%
12.6%
6.6%
6.0%
5.8%
5.0%
Short duration
1.1%
7.2%
4.7%
4.1%
8.9%
4.4%
Blended debt
Blended
11.5%
12.2%
6.8%
6.2%
6.6%
4.3%
Equities
Global EM active equity
27.3%
18.4%
15.2%
11.6%
-
-
Global EM all cap equity
31.9%
18.4%
17.9%
11.6%
9.4%
5.6%
Global EM small cap
17.3%
11.5%
5.8%
6.7%
4.6%
3.0%
Frontier markets
15.8%
18.0%
8.0%
9.2%
5.1%
2.7%
See Appendix 9 for related disclosures
Appendix 8
Historical valuations relative to Developed Markets
External debt
Index: 73 countries, 170 issuers, 780 bonds
550
500
450
400
350
300
250
200
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
EMBI GD spread over UST, bps
Local currency
Index: 18 countries, 18 issuers, 220 bonds
8.0%
6.00%
7.0%
5.50%
6.0%
(%)
5.0%
5.00%
4.0%
4.50%
Yield
3.0%
4.00%
2.0%
1.0%
3.50%
0.0%
3.00%
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
JPM GBI Global (lhs)
JPM GBI-EM GD (lhs)
Yield difference: GBI-EM vs GBI Global (rhs)
Corporate debt
Equities
Index: 56 countries, 690 issuers, 1,553 bonds
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
CEMBI BD spread over UST, bps
5.0
110
4.5
100
4.0
90
3.5
80
3.0
70
2.5
60
2.0
50
1.5
40
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
EM vs DM growth premium (IMF, %, lhs)
MSCI EM vs DM total return (Dec2010=100, rhs)
Appendix 9
Disclosures
Page 12:
Gross performance is shown, weighted by fund AuM, to provide a representative view to analysts and shareholders of Ashmore's investment performance over relevant time periods
Only funds at 31 December 2019 and with a performance benchmark are included, which specifically excludes funds in the alternatives and overlay/liquidity investment themes
83% of Group AuM at 31 December 2019 is in such funds with a one year track record; 72% with three years; and 65% with five years
Reporting of investment performance to existing and prospective fund investors is specific to the fund and the investor's circumstances and objectives and may, for example, include net as well as gross performance
Appendix 7:
Source: Ashmore (un-audited), JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley
Returns gross of fees, dividends reinvested.
Annualised performance shown for periods greater than one year.
Within each investment theme category, all relevant Ashmore Group managed funds globally that have a benchmark reference point have been included.Benchmarks
External debt Broad
JPM EMBI GD
External debt Sovereign
JPM EMBI GD
External debt Sovereign IG
JPM EMBI GD IG
Local currency Bonds
JPM GBI-EM GD
Blended debt
50% EMBI GD, 25% GBI-EM GD, 25% ELMI+
Corporate debt Broad
JPM CEMBI BD
Corporate debt HY
JPM CEMBI BD NIG
Corporate debt IG
JPM CEMBI BD IG
Corporate debt Short duration
JPM CEMBI BD (1-3yr)
Global EM active equity
MSCI EM net
Global EM all cap equity
MSCI EM net
Global EM small cap
MSCI EM Small Cap net
Frontier markets
MSCI Frontier net
