Ashmore : INTERIM REPORT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 31.12.2019

Ashmore Group plc Results for six months ending 31 December 2019 6 February 2020 www.ashmoregroup.com Overview Strong operating and financial performance

AuM +28% YoY and +7% over six months, driven by net inflows of US$5.7 billion Adjusted net revenue +20%, adjusted EBITDA +24%, adjusted EBITDA margin 69% Diluted EPS +56%, benefiting from strong seed capital returns and lower tax rate Interim dividend +5% to 4.80p

Progress against Ashmore's growth strategy

− Solid long-term investment performance, active management took advantage of volatile market conditions − Higher allocations: new and existing clients increasing allocations to Emerging Markets

− Diversification: delivering outperformance in global equities products and generating client flows

− Mobilise Emerging Markets capital: Ashmore Indonesia listed with premium valuation (~30x PER)

Positive outlook for Emerging Markets

− Decent ongoing levels of client activity

− Investors are underweight and continue to allocate more to Emerging Markets − Good environment for Emerging Markets to outperform

− Decent ongoing levels of client activity

− Investors are underweight and continue to allocate more to Emerging Markets − Good environment for Emerging Markets to outperform 2 Financial performance overview AuM +28% YoY, average AuM +24% YoY

Net flows +US$5.7 billion and positive investment performance +US$0.9 billion

Adjusted net revenue +20%

Net management fees +18%, reflecting diversified growth in average AuM

Ongoing cost discipline

˗ Adjusted operating costs +9% reflecting H1 accrual for variable compensation

˗ Non-VC operating costs -6%

˗ Adjusted operating costs +9% reflecting H1 accrual for variable compensation ˗ Non-VC operating costs -6% Adjusted EBITDA +24%

˗ Operating profit margin of 69% reflects strong revenue growth and disciplined cost control

˗ Operating profit margin of 69% reflects strong revenue growth and disciplined cost control Strong cash generation

Operating cash flow of £115.4 million (94% of adjusted

EBITDA)

Profit before tax +42% H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 £m £m YoY % AuM (US$bn) 98.4 76.7 28 Adjusted net revenue 177.3 148.2 20 Adjusted operating costs (56.5) (52.0) 9 Adjusted EBITDA 122.5 98.8 24 - margin 69% 67% Seed capital 8.4 (9.7) nm Profit before tax 132.4 93.0 42 Diluted EPS (p) 15.8 10.1 56 DPS (p) 4.80 4.55 5 Figures stated on an adjusted basis exclude FX translation and seed capital-related items; see Appendix 1 3 Local Emerging Markets businesses offer significant growth and value opportunity Strategy seeks to mobilise Emerging Markets capital

Investable capital pools growing 3x faster than Developed Markets Opportunity for independent managers through domestic regulatory reform and broadening risk appetite Capitalise on increasing investor sophistication

Local businesses are developing well

Collectively manage ~US$6bn AuM Common efficient operating platform Higher revenue margins, expanding profit margins Generate 6% of Group PBT (~£8m) Each of Indonesia, Colombia, Saudi Arabia & India manages >US$1bn

Ashmore Indonesia IPO and listing

Premium valuation No sell-down, Ashmore and management remain committed shareholders Continued strong long-term equity alignment with local team

Local platforms: contribution to Group Group Local vs Group AuM (US$bn) 98.4 5.8 6% Average net management fee 46 77 +67% margin (bps) Average EBITDA margin 69% 47% -32% Employees* 294 95 32% Pre tax profit (£m) 132.4 ~£8m 6% * Excludes 16 Ashmore Avenida project management employees Global asset management platform Local asset management platform Distribution office Strategy focused on higher growth opportunities in Emerging Markets 4 Assets under management Gross subscriptions of US$14.9 billion, 16% of opening AuM (H1 2018/19: US$8.5 billion, 12%)

Institutional clients continue to increase allocations across all fixed income and equity themes New clients active in blended debt, corporate debt and external debt

Gross redemptions of US$9.2 billion, 10% of opening AuM (H1 2018/19: US$6.1 billion, 8%)

˗ Impacted by redemptions in short duration funds AuM development (US$bn) 14.9(9.2) 0.9 98.4 91.8 AuM at 30 Jun Subscriptions Redemptions Performance AuM at 31 Dec 2019 2019 External Local Corporate Blended Equities Alternatives Multi-asset Overlay/liquidity • Net inflows of +US$5.7 billion Balanced and diversified client base Investment performance +US$0.9 billion Central banks 13%1%12% Sovereign wealth funds 23% 23% Americas Governments 3% 7% Europe ex UK Pension plans 19% 16% UK Corporates/financial 17% Middle East & Africa institutions 29% Fund/sub-advisers 9% 28% Asia Pacific Intermediary retail Foundations/endowments Strong AuM growth driven by net flows from diversified client base 5 Financial results Revenues Net management fees +18%

Strong growth in average AuM Lower average GBPUSD rate

Net management fee margin 46bps

-1bp HoH, split equally between size and other effects -3bps YoY, due to mix (-2bps) and size effects (-1bp)

Performance fees realised despite short-term underperformance Figures stated on an adjusted basis, excluding FX translation and seed capital-related items; see Appendix 1 Strong growth (+18%) in net management fee income 30.7 2.8 5.7 3.8 168.3 142.3 H1 2018/19 AuM growth Large mandates Mix effects FX H1 2019/20 H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 YoY £m £m % Net management fees 168.3 142.3 18 Performance fees 3.4 1.2 183 Other revenue 2.5 2.0 25 FX: hedges 3.1 2.7 15 Adjusted net revenue 177.3 148.2 20 Revenue growth driven by net management fees 6 Financial results Operating costs Non-VC operating costs fell by 6%

operating costs fell by 6% Modest (+2%) increase in like-for-like other operating costs, of which half due to FX Lower amortisation

Average headcount increased 5% YoY

Fixed staff costs +3% YoY

Impact of IFRS 16 in H1 2019/20:

Operating costs: reduced other operating costs by £1.4 million and increased depreciation charge by £1.3 million Net finance income: lease finance expense of £0.3 million

VC = variable compensation Figures stated on an adjusted basis, excluding FX translation and seed capital-related items; see Appendix 1 Operating cost development (£m) 28.02.2 0.3 0.3 26.3 0.1 H1 2018/19 Amortisation IFRS 16 FX Other H1 2019/20 H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 £m £m YoY % Fixed staff costs (13.6) (13.2) (3) Other operating costs (11.0) (12.2) 10 Depreciation & amortisation (1.7) (2.6) 35 Operating costs before VC (26.3) (28.0) 6 Variable compensation (20%) (30.1) (24.8) (21) - adjustment for FX translation (0.1) 0.8 nm Adjusted operating costs (56.5) (52.0) (9) Continued disciplined control of operating costs 7 Financial results Seed capital Total seed capital programme of £274 million

Market value £255.3 million (30 June 2019: £277.8 million) Undrawn commitments of £18.8 million

Active management delivered realised gain of £1.5 million and total profit before tax contribution of £8.4 million

Activity focused on corporate debt, equity, alternatives

˗ New investments of £15.2 million, in the corporate debt, equities and alternatives themes

˗ Successful realisations of £34.6 million, primarily from equities and local currency funds following client flows

˗ New investments of £15.2 million, in the corporate debt, equities and alternatives themes ˗ Successful realisations of £34.6 million, primarily from equities and local currency funds following client flows Seed capital has supported funds representing ~14% of Group AuM (>US$13 billion) Seed capital movement (£m) 277.8 15.2 34.6 3.1255.3 30 June 2019 Investments Realisations Market movement 31 December 2019 Diversified across themes (% of market value) 8% 11% Local currency 4% Corporate debt 13% 30% Blended debt Equities Alternatives 34% Multi-asset Active seed capital programme to support diversified AuM growth 8 Financial results Statutory earnings H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 YoY £m £m % Profit before tax 132.4 93.0 42 Tax (18.2) (19.0) 4 Profit after tax 114.2 74.0 54 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests (1.3) (1.6) 19 Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 112.9 72.4 56 Earnings per share: basic (p) 16.9 10.8 57 Earnings per share: diluted (p) 15.8 10.1 56 Dividends per share (p) 4.80 4.55 5 Effective tax rate 13.7% vs 18.5% statutory UK rate

Effect of non-operating items on diluted EPS: FX translation nil (H1 2018/19: +0.3p), seed capital +1.1p (H1

2018/19: -1.1p)

non-operating items on diluted EPS: FX translation nil (H1 2018/19: +0.3p), seed capital +1.1p (H1 2018/19: -1.1p) Giving adjusted diluted EPS of 14.7p (H1 2018/19: 10.9p)

Strong earnings growth and increased dividend 9 Financial results Cash flow Operations generated cash flow of £115.4 million (1)

94% of adjusted EBITDA

(H1 2018/19: 86%)

H1 cash flows include payment of final dividend and cash component of variable remuneration

Shares purchased to satisfy employee equity awards (£41.1 million)

Net realisation of seed capital investments (£19.0 million) Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement Cash flow (£m) (1) 115.4 37.9 87.8 463.1 41.1 3.8 19.0 0.5 17.8 417.2 Opening cash Operations Taxation Dividends EBT purchases Net seeding Acquisition/disposal Interest FX and other Closing cash Strong cash generation 10 Financial results Balance sheet Excess regulatory capital of £579.7 million

Capital resources of £700.7 million (2) Pillar 2 regulatory capital requirement of £121.0 million Excess capital equivalent to 81p/share

Balance sheet is highly liquid (82%)

£417.3 million cash & cash equivalents (1) £255.3 million seed capital with two-thirds in funds with at least monthly dealing frequency

Consistent balance sheet structure 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1'20 Cash excluding consolidated funds (£m) Seed capital (market value, £m) FX exposure: cash(1) & seed capital Capital resources of £700.7 million (2) • FX exposure is predominantly USD Other currencies ˗ GBP:USD rate moved from 1.2727 to 1.3248 over the six month period ˗ £4.0 million PBT sensitivity to 5c move in GBP:USD Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement Total equity less deductions for intangibles, goodwill, DAC, material holdings and interim ordinary dividend Sterling 11% 9% 417.2 Cash and cash 579.7 Excess equivalents capital Seed capital 177.2 - liquid Regulatory - illiquid US dollar capital 78.1 121.0 80% requirement 53.3 Other net assets Maintained conservative balance sheet 11 Investment performance One year Three years Five years 100% 100% 100% 98% 80% 80% 80% 60% 60% 75% 60% 40% 40% 40% 20% 20% 20% 24% 0% 0% 0% External Local Corporate Blended Equities Multi-asset Group External Local Corporate Blended Equities Multi-asset Group External Local Corporate Blended Equities Multi-asset Group Outperforming Underperforming Delivering strong absolute and relative global EM equities performance One year Three years Five years EM all cap equity +31.9% +17.9% +9.4% Alpha +13.5% +6.3% +3.8% EM active equity +27.3% +15.2% - Alpha +8.9% +3.6% - AuM outperforming versus benchmark on gross annualised basis Active processes deliver long-term outperformance See Appendix 9 for related disclosures 12 Emerging Markets outlook Continued incentives to allocate to Emerging Markets Rising growth premium: positive for currencies and equities

Attractive real rates, benign inflation and monetary policies: local currency bonds

Dovish DM central banks: supports risk assets, highlights external debt spread of ~300bps

Continuing reforms, e.g. China local currency bond index inclusion in 2020

Improvement in recent headwinds, e.g. US/China trade

Underweight investors can access higher risk-adjusted returns in Emerging Markets Main risk to capital flows? Diverse asset classes so single-country issues typically do not impact allocations (but can affect prices in short term)

single-country issues typically do not impact allocations (but can affect prices in short term) Global macro event that affects risk appetite

US election year Geopolitical risks, e.g. Middle East

Emerging Markets growth premium 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019f 2020f 2021f 2022f 2023f 2024f Emerging Markets Developed Markets EM premium Emerging Markets inflation 5.5 EM CPI (GBI weighted) 5.0 EM CPI (GBI weighted ex-Argentina,ex-Turkey) 4.5 4.0 3.5 3.0 2.5 2.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Positive outlook for Emerging Markets Source: IMF, Ashmore 13 Summary Strong operating and financial performance

Broad-based net inflows of US$5.7 billion Adjusted EBITDA +24%

Progress against Ashmore's growth strategy

Higher allocations, increased diversification, Ashmore Indonesia listed

Positive outlook for Emerging Markets

− Decent ongoing levels of client activity, good environment for Emerging Markets 14 Appendices Appendix 1a Adjusted profits reconciliation Adjusted Adjusted H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 £m £m YoY % Net revenue 176.8 152.1 16 FX translation 0.5 (3.9) nm Adjusted net revenue 177.3 148.2 20 Operating costs ex consolidated funds (54.7) (50.2) (9) VC on FX translation (0.1) 0.8 nm Adjusted operating costs (54.8) (49.4) (11) Adjusted EBITDA 122.5 98.8 24 EBITDA margin 69% 67% Depreciation and amortisation (1.7) (2.6) 35 Total adjusted operating costs (56.5) (52.0) (9) Net finance income 3.7 3.8 (3) Associates and joint ventures (0.1) (0.4) 75 Seed capital-related items 8.4 (9.7) nm Foreign exchange translation net of VC (0.4) 3.1 nm Profit before tax 132.4 93.0 42 16 Appendix 1b Seed capital Consolidated funds:

Line-by-line consolidation in financial statements FX taken to reserves PBT contribution of £4.6 million

Unconsolidated funds:

Market returns including FX recognised in Finance income PBT contribution of £3.8 million

H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 £m £m Gains/(losses) on investment securities 4.2 (18.6) Change in third-party interests in consolidated funds (0.5) 7.8 Operating costs (1.1) (1.4) Interest and dividend income 2.0 5.8 Sub-total: consolidated funds 4.6 (6.4) Finance income - market return 0.6 (2.9) - foreign exchange 3.2 (0.4) Sub-total: unconsolidated funds 3.8 (3.3) Total profit/(loss) 8.4 (9.7) - realised 1.5 1.0 - unrealised 6.9 (10.7) Seed capital included in Finance income 5.8 2.5 Interest income 3.7 3.8 Reported Finance income 9.5 6.3 17 Appendix 2a Net management and performance fees by theme H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 £m £m US$m US$m External debt 31.8 27.2 40.2 34.9 Local currency 31.6 26.0 40.0 33.6 Corporate debt 29.9 23.5 37.7 30.4 Blended debt 49.1 39.2 61.8 50.5 Equities 12.4 12.7 15.7 16.3 Alternatives 7.6 7.5 9.7 9.6 Multi-asset 1.7 2.6 2.1 3.3 Overlay / liquidity 4.2 3.6 5.3 4.7 Total net management fee income 168.3 142.3 212.5 183.3 H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 H1 2019/20 H1 2018/19 £m £m US$m US$m External debt 2.4 0.5 3.0 0.6 Local currency - - - - Corporate debt 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.3 Blended debt 0.9 0.2 1.2 0.3 Equities - - - - Alternatives - 0.3 - 0.4 Multi-asset - - - - Overlay / liquidity - - - - Total performance fee income 3.4 1.2 4.3 1.6 18 Appendix 2b Management fee margins H1 2018/19 H2 2018/19 H1 2019/20 134 131127 98 80 84 72 70 68 49 47 46 58 54 52 50 48 49 46 42 41 39 39 39 16 16 16 Group External debt Local currency Corporate debt Blended debt Equities Alternatives Multi-asset Overlay Fixed income: 45bps (H1 2018/19: 47bps) (H2 2018/19: 45bps) 19 Appendix 3a Assets under management AuM by theme (US$bn) 0.4 1.6 7.8 19.7 5.1 26.7 22.9 14.2 External debt Local currency Corporate debt Blended debt Equities Alternatives Multi-asset Overlay/liquidity AuM as invested (US$bn) 1.77.9 External debt 5.3 38.0 Local currency 15.9 Corporate debt Equities Alternatives Overlay/liquidity 29.6 AuM by client type 13% 1% 12% Central banks Sovereign wealth funds 3% 7% Governments 19% 16% Pension plans Corporates/financial institutions Fund/sub-advisers 29% Intermediary retail Foundations/endowments AuM by client location 23% 23% Americas Europe ex UK 17% UK 28% Middle East & Africa 9% Asia Pacific 20 Appendix 3b Investment themes External Debt Local Currency Corporate Debt Equities Alternatives Overlay/ Liquidity (USD 19.7bn) (USD 22.9bn) (USD 14.2bn) (USD 5.1bn) (USD 1.6bn) (USD 7.8bn) • Broad • Bonds • Broad • Global EM Equity • Private Equity • Overlay Global Emerging Markets • Sovereign • Bonds (Broad) • High yield • Active Equity • Healthcare • Hedging Sub-themes • Sovereign, • FX+ • Investment grade • Global Small Cap • Infrastructure • Cash Management investment grade • Investment grade • Local currency • Global Frontier • Special Situations • Short duration • Bonds, volatility • Private Debt • Distressed Debt managed • Short duration • Real Estate Blended Debt (USD 26.7bn) • Blended • Investment grade • Absolute return • ESG Regional / Country • Indonesia • China • Asia • Africa • Andean focused • Indonesia • Latin America • Colombia • Middle East (GCC) Sub-themes • India • Indonesia • Middle East • Saudi Arabia Multi-Asset (USD 0.4bn) • Global 21 Appendix 3c Quarterly net flows US$ billion +8.0 +6.0 +4.0 +2.0 +0.0 -2.0 -4.0 -6.0 -8.0 FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 22 Appendix 4 AuM movements by theme and fund classification AuM Gross Gross Reclassification AuM US$bn 30 June 2019 Performance subscriptions redemptions Net flows & other 31 December 2019 External debt 19.1 0.3 1.4 (1.1) 0.3 - 19.7 Local currency 19.7 0.6 4.5 (1.9) 2.6 - 22.9 Corporate debt 15.5 (0.3) 4.1 (4.6) (0.5) (0.5) 14.2 Blended debt 24.3 0.2 2.4 (0.7) 1.7 0.5 26.7 Equities 4.4 0.1 1.1 (0.5) 0.6 - 5.1 Alternatives 1.6 (0.1) 0.1 - 0.1 - 1.6 Multi-asset 0.5 - - (0.1) (0.1) - 0.4 Overlay / liquidity 6.7 0.1 1.3 (0.3) 1.0 - 7.8 Total 91.8 0.9 14.9 (9.2) 5.7 - 98.4 US$bn 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Ashmore sponsored funds 30.1 31.0 Segregated accounts 63.4 55.8 White label / other 4.9 5.0 Total 98.4 91.8 23 Appendix 5 Foreign exchange Sterling strengthened against the US dollar over the period

Period-end rate moved from 1.2727 to 1.3248 Average rate 1.2657 vs 1.2948 in H1 2018/19

P&L FX effects in H1 2019/20:

Translation of net management fees +£3.8 million Translation of non-Sterling balance sheet items -£0.5 million Net FX hedges +£3.1 million Seed capital +£3.2 million

FX sensitivity: ~£4.0 million PBT for 5c movement in GBP:USD rate

£2.5 million for cash deposits (in 'foreign exchange') £1.5 million for seed capital (in 'finance income')

Currency exposure of cash(1) 31 December 2019 % 30 June 2019 % £m £m US dollar 308.6 74 255.6 55 Sterling 77.1 18 157.8 34 Other 31.5 8 49.7 11 Total 417.2 463.1 Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement Currency exposure of seed capital 31 December 2019 % 30 June 2019 % £m £m US dollar 227.2 89 250.7 90 Colombian peso 16.3 6 14.8 5 Other 11.8 5 12.3 5 Total 255.3 277.8 24 Appendix 6 Cash flows and consolidated funds H1 2019/20 £m As reported Consolidated funds Group ex funds Cash from operations 113.5 (1.9) 115.4 Taxation (37.9) - (37.9) Interest received 5.3 1.5 3.8 Seeding activities 15.9 (3.1) 19.0 Acquisitions/disposals 0.5 - 0.5 Dividends paid (87.8) - (87.8) Treasury/own shares (41.1) - (41.1) FX and other (18.2) (0.4) (17.8) Increase/(decrease) in cash (49.8) (3.9) (45.9) Opening cash & cash equivalents 477.2 14.1 463.1 Closing cash & cash equivalents 427.4 10.2 417.2 25 Appendix 7 Investment performance 31st December 2019 1yr 3yr 5yr Ashmore Benchmark Ashmore Benchmark Ashmore Benchmark External debt Broad 14.0% 15.0% 6.4% 6.7% 8.1% 6.2% Sovereign 15.7% 15.0% 6.7% 6.7% 7.6% 6.2% Sovereign IG 15.1% 16.6% 7.7% 7.5% 6.0% 5.6% Local currency Bonds 12.8% 13.5% 7.5% 7.0% 3.6% 2.8% Corporate debt Broad 11.9% 13.1% 7.6% 6.3% 7.7% 5.9% HY 10.0% 13.7% 8.2% 6.8% 7.8% 7.4% IG 13.8% 12.6% 6.6% 6.0% 5.8% 5.0% Short duration 1.1% 7.2% 4.7% 4.1% 8.9% 4.4% Blended debt Blended 11.5% 12.2% 6.8% 6.2% 6.6% 4.3% Equities Global EM active equity 27.3% 18.4% 15.2% 11.6% - - Global EM all cap equity 31.9% 18.4% 17.9% 11.6% 9.4% 5.6% Global EM small cap 17.3% 11.5% 5.8% 6.7% 4.6% 3.0% Frontier markets 15.8% 18.0% 8.0% 9.2% 5.1% 2.7% See Appendix 9 for related disclosures 26 Appendix 8 Historical valuations relative to Developed Markets External debt Index: 73 countries, 170 issuers, 780 bonds 550 500 450 400 350 300 250 200 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 EMBI GD spread over UST, bps Local currency Index: 18 countries, 18 issuers, 220 bonds 8.0% 6.00% 7.0% 5.50% 6.0% (%) 5.0% 5.00% 4.0% 4.50% Yield 3.0% 4.00% 2.0% 1.0% 3.50% 0.0% 3.00% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 JPM GBI Global (lhs) JPM GBI-EM GD (lhs) Yield difference: GBI-EM vs GBI Global (rhs) Corporate debt Equities Index: 56 countries, 690 issuers, 1,553 bonds 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 CEMBI BD spread over UST, bps 5.0 110 4.5 100 4.0 90 3.5 80 3.0 70 2.5 60 2.0 50 1.5 40 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 EM vs DM growth premium (IMF, %, lhs) MSCI EM vs DM total return (Dec2010=100, rhs) 27 Appendix 9 Disclosures Page 12: Gross performance is shown, weighted by fund AuM, to provide a representative view to analysts and shareholders of Ashmore's investment performance over relevant time periods

Only funds at 31 December 2019 and with a performance benchmark are included, which specifically excludes funds in the alternatives and overlay/liquidity investment themes

83% of Group AuM at 31 December 2019 is in such funds with a one year track record; 72% with three years; and 65% with five years

Reporting of investment performance to existing and prospective fund investors is specific to the fund and the investor's circumstances and objectives and may, for example, include net as well as gross performance Appendix 7: Source: Ashmore (un-audited), JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley Returns gross of fees, dividends reinvested.

Annualised performance shown for periods greater than one year.

Disclaimer IMPORTANT INFORMATION This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in Ashmore Group plc or any other invitation or inducement to engage in investment activities. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments or investments denominated in different currencies to rise and fall. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

