ASHMORE GROUP PLC

(ASHM)
Ashmore : INTERIM REPORT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 31.12.2019

02/06/2020 | 05:23am EST

Ashmore Group plc

Results for six months ending 31 December 2019

6 February 2020

www.ashmoregroup.com

Overview

  • Strong operating and financial performance
    • AuM +28% YoY and +7% over six months, driven by net inflows of US$5.7 billion
    • Adjusted net revenue +20%, adjusted EBITDA +24%, adjusted EBITDA margin 69%
    • Diluted EPS +56%, benefiting from strong seed capital returns and lower tax rate
    • Interim dividend +5% to 4.80p
  • Progress against Ashmore's growth strategy
    Solid long-term investment performance, active management took advantage of volatile market conditions Higher allocations: new and existing clients increasing allocations to Emerging Markets
    Diversification: delivering outperformance in global equities products and generating client flows
    Mobilise Emerging Markets capital: Ashmore Indonesia listed with premium valuation (~30x PER)
  • Positive outlook for Emerging Markets
    Decent ongoing levels of client activity
    Investors are underweight and continue to allocate more to Emerging Markets Good environment for Emerging Markets to outperform

2

Financial performance overview

  • AuM +28% YoY, average AuM +24% YoY
    • Net flows +US$5.7 billion and positive investment performance +US$0.9 billion
  • Adjusted net revenue +20%
    • Net management fees +18%, reflecting diversified growth in average AuM
  • Ongoing cost discipline
    ˗ Adjusted operating costs +9% reflecting H1 accrual for variable compensation
    ˗ Non-VC operating costs -6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA +24%
    ˗ Operating profit margin of 69% reflects strong revenue growth and disciplined cost control
  • Strong cash generation
    • Operating cash flow of £115.4 million (94% of adjusted
      EBITDA)
  • Profit before tax +42%

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

£m

£m

YoY %

AuM (US$bn)

98.4

76.7

28

Adjusted net revenue

177.3

148.2

20

Adjusted operating costs

(56.5)

(52.0)

9

Adjusted EBITDA

122.5

98.8

24

- margin

69%

67%

Seed capital

8.4

(9.7)

nm

Profit before tax

132.4

93.0

42

Diluted EPS (p)

15.8

10.1

56

DPS (p)

4.80

4.55

5

Figures stated on an adjusted basis exclude FX translation and seed capital-related items; see Appendix 1

3

Local Emerging Markets businesses offer significant growth and value opportunity

  • Strategy seeks to mobilise Emerging Markets capital
    • Investable capital pools growing 3x faster than Developed Markets
    • Opportunity for independent managers through domestic regulatory reform and broadening risk appetite
    • Capitalise on increasing investor sophistication
  • Local businesses are developing well
    • Collectively manage ~US$6bn AuM
    • Common efficient operating platform
    • Higher revenue margins, expanding profit margins
    • Generate 6% of Group PBT (~£8m)
    • Each of Indonesia, Colombia, Saudi Arabia & India manages >US$1bn
  • Ashmore Indonesia IPO and listing
    • Premium valuation
    • No sell-down, Ashmore and management remain committed shareholders
    • Continued strong long-term equity alignment with local team

Local platforms: contribution to Group

Group

Local

vs Group

AuM (US$bn)

98.4

5.8

6%

Average net management fee

46

77

+67%

margin (bps)

Average EBITDA margin

69%

47%

-32%

Employees*

294

95

32%

Pre tax profit (£m)

132.4

~£8m

6%

* Excludes 16 Ashmore Avenida project management employees

Global asset management platform

Local asset management platform

Distribution office

Strategy focused on higher growth opportunities in Emerging Markets

4

Assets under management

  • Gross subscriptions of US$14.9 billion, 16% of opening AuM (H1 2018/19: US$8.5 billion, 12%)
    • Institutional clients continue to increase allocations across all fixed income and equity themes
    • New clients active in blended debt, corporate debt and external debt
  • Gross redemptions of US$9.2 billion, 10% of opening AuM (H1 2018/19: US$6.1 billion, 8%)
    ˗ Impacted by redemptions in short duration funds

AuM development (US$bn)

14.9(9.2)

0.9

98.4

91.8

AuM at 30 Jun

Subscriptions

Redemptions

Performance

AuM at 31 Dec

2019

2019

External

Local

Corporate

Blended

Equities

Alternatives

Multi-asset

Overlay/liquidity

• Net inflows of +US$5.7 billion

Balanced and diversified client base

  • Investment performance +US$0.9 billion

Central banks

13%1%12%

Sovereign wealth funds

23%

23%

Americas

Governments

3%

7%

Europe ex UK

Pension plans

19%

16%

UK

Corporates/financial

17%

Middle East & Africa

institutions

29%

Fund/sub-advisers

9%

28%

Asia Pacific

Intermediary retail

Foundations/endowments

Strong AuM growth driven by net flows from diversified client base

5

Financial results

Revenues

  • Net management fees +18%
    • Strong growth in average AuM
    • Lower average GBPUSD rate
  • Net management fee margin 46bps
    • -1bpHoH, split equally between size and other effects
    • -3bpsYoY, due to mix (-2bps) and size effects (-1bp)
  • Performance fees realised despite short-term underperformance

Figures stated on an adjusted basis, excluding FX translation and seed capital-related items; see Appendix 1

Strong growth (+18%) in net management fee income

30.7

2.8

5.7

3.8

168.3

142.3

H1 2018/19 AuM growth Large mandates Mix effects FX H1 2019/20

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

YoY

£m

£m

%

Net management fees

168.3

142.3

18

Performance fees

3.4

1.2

183

Other revenue

2.5

2.0

25

FX: hedges

3.1

2.7

15

Adjusted net revenue

177.3

148.2

20

Revenue growth driven by net management fees

6

Financial results

Operating costs

  • Non-VCoperating costs fell by 6%
    • Modest (+2%) increase in like-for-like other operating costs, of which half due to FX
    • Lower amortisation
  • Average headcount increased 5% YoY
    • Fixed staff costs +3% YoY
  • Impact of IFRS 16 in H1 2019/20:
    • Operating costs: reduced other operating costs by £1.4 million and increased depreciation charge by £1.3 million
    • Net finance income: lease finance expense of £0.3 million

VC = variable compensation

Figures stated on an adjusted basis, excluding FX translation and seed capital-related items; see Appendix 1

Operating cost development (£m)

28.02.2

0.3

0.3

26.3

0.1

H1 2018/19

Amortisation

IFRS 16

FX

Other

H1 2019/20

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

£m

£m

YoY %

Fixed staff costs

(13.6)

(13.2)

(3)

Other operating costs

(11.0)

(12.2)

10

Depreciation & amortisation

(1.7)

(2.6)

35

Operating costs before VC

(26.3)

(28.0)

6

Variable compensation (20%)

(30.1)

(24.8)

(21)

- adjustment for FX translation

(0.1)

0.8

nm

Adjusted operating costs

(56.5)

(52.0)

(9)

Continued disciplined control of operating costs

7

Financial results

Seed capital

  • Total seed capital programme of £274 million
    • Market value £255.3 million (30 June 2019: £277.8 million)
    • Undrawn commitments of £18.8 million
  • Active management delivered realised gain of £1.5 million and total profit before tax contribution of £8.4 million
  • Activity focused on corporate debt, equity, alternatives
    ˗ New investments of £15.2 million, in the corporate debt, equities and alternatives themes
    ˗ Successful realisations of £34.6 million, primarily from equities and local currency funds following client flows
  • Seed capital has supported funds representing ~14% of Group AuM (>US$13 billion)

Seed capital movement (£m)

277.8

15.2

34.6

3.1255.3

30 June 2019

Investments

Realisations Market movement 31 December

2019

Diversified across themes (% of market value)

8%

11%

Local currency

4%

Corporate debt

13%

30%

Blended debt

Equities

Alternatives

34%

Multi-asset

Active seed capital programme to support diversified AuM growth

8

Financial results

Statutory earnings

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

YoY

£m

£m

%

Profit before tax

132.4

93.0

42

Tax

(18.2)

(19.0)

4

Profit after tax

114.2

74.0

54

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.3)

(1.6)

19

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

112.9

72.4

56

Earnings per share: basic (p)

16.9

10.8

57

Earnings per share: diluted (p)

15.8

10.1

56

Dividends per share (p)

4.80

4.55

5

  • Effective tax rate 13.7% vs 18.5% statutory UK rate
  • Effect of non-operating items on diluted EPS: FX translation nil (H1 2018/19: +0.3p), seed capital +1.1p (H1
    2018/19: -1.1p)
    • Giving adjusted diluted EPS of 14.7p (H1 2018/19: 10.9p)

Strong earnings growth and increased dividend

9

Financial results

Cash flow

  • Operations generated cash flow of £115.4 million (1)
    • 94% of adjusted EBITDA
      (H1 2018/19: 86%)
  • H1 cash flows include payment of final dividend and cash component of variable remuneration
  • Shares purchased to satisfy employee equity awards (£41.1 million)
  • Net realisation of seed capital investments (£19.0 million)
  1. Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement

Cash flow (£m) (1)

115.4 37.9

87.8

463.1

41.1

3.8

19.0

0.5

17.8

417.2

Opening cash

Operations

Taxation

Dividends

EBT purchases

Net seeding

Acquisition/disposal

Interest

FX and other

Closing cash

Strong cash generation

10

Financial results

Balance sheet

  • Excess regulatory capital of £579.7 million
    • Capital resources of £700.7 million (2)
    • Pillar 2 regulatory capital requirement of £121.0 million
    • Excess capital equivalent to 81p/share
  • Balance sheet is highly liquid (82%)
    • £417.3 million cash & cash equivalents (1)
    • £255.3 million seed capital with two-thirds in funds with at least monthly dealing frequency

Consistent balance sheet structure

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1'20

Cash excluding consolidated funds (£m)

Seed capital (market value, £m)

FX exposure: cash(1) & seed capital

Capital resources of £700.7 million (2)

• FX exposure is predominantly USD

Other

currencies

˗

GBP:USD rate moved from 1.2727 to

1.3248 over the six month period

˗

£4.0 million PBT sensitivity to 5c move in

GBP:USD

  1. Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement
  2. Total equity less deductions for intangibles, goodwill, DAC, material holdings and interim ordinary dividend

Sterling

11%

9%

417.2

Cash and

cash

579.7

Excess

equivalents

capital

Seed

capital

177.2

- liquid

Regulatory

- illiquid

US dollar

capital

78.1

121.0

80%

requirement

53.3

Other net

assets

Maintained conservative balance sheet

11

Investment performance

One year

Three years

Five years

100%

100%

100%

98%

80%

80%

80%

60%

60%

75%

60%

40%

40%

40%

20%

20%

20%

24%

0%

0%

0%

External

Local

Corporate

Blended

Equities

Multi-asset

Group

External

Local

Corporate

Blended

Equities

Multi-asset

Group

External

Local

Corporate

Blended

Equities

Multi-asset

Group

Outperforming

Underperforming

Delivering strong absolute and relative global EM equities performance

One year

Three years

Five years

EM all cap equity

+31.9%

+17.9%

+9.4%

Alpha

+13.5%

+6.3%

+3.8%

EM active equity

+27.3%

+15.2%

-

Alpha

+8.9%

+3.6%

-

AuM outperforming versus benchmark on gross annualised basis

Active processes deliver long-term outperformance

See Appendix 9 for related disclosures

12

Emerging Markets outlook

Continued incentives to allocate to Emerging Markets

  • Rising growth premium: positive for currencies and equities
  • Attractive real rates, benign inflation and monetary policies: local currency bonds
  • Dovish DM central banks: supports risk assets, highlights external debt spread of ~300bps
  • Continuing reforms, e.g. China local currency bond index inclusion in 2020
  • Improvement in recent headwinds, e.g. US/China trade
  • Underweight investors can access higher risk-adjusted returns in Emerging Markets

Main risk to capital flows?

  • Diverse asset classes so single-country issues typically do not impact allocations (but can affect prices in short term)
  • Global macro event that affects risk appetite
    • US election year
    • Geopolitical risks, e.g. Middle East

Emerging Markets growth premium

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019f

2020f

2021f

2022f

2023f

2024f

Emerging Markets

Developed Markets

EM premium

Emerging Markets inflation

5.5

EM CPI (GBI weighted)

5.0

EM CPI (GBI weighted ex-Argentina,ex-Turkey)

4.5

4.0

3.5

3.0

2.5

2.0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Positive outlook for Emerging Markets

Source: IMF, Ashmore

13

Summary

  • Strong operating and financial performance
    • Broad-basednet inflows of US$5.7 billion
    • Adjusted EBITDA +24%
  • Progress against Ashmore's growth strategy
    • Higher allocations, increased diversification, Ashmore Indonesia listed
  • Positive outlook for Emerging Markets
    Decent ongoing levels of client activity, good environment for Emerging Markets

14

Appendices

Appendix 1a

Adjusted profits reconciliation

Adjusted

Adjusted

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

£m

£m

YoY %

Net revenue

176.8

152.1

16

FX translation

0.5

(3.9)

nm

Adjusted net revenue

177.3

148.2

20

Operating costs ex consolidated funds

(54.7)

(50.2)

(9)

VC on FX translation

(0.1)

0.8

nm

Adjusted operating costs

(54.8)

(49.4)

(11)

Adjusted EBITDA

122.5

98.8

24

EBITDA margin

69%

67%

Depreciation and amortisation

(1.7)

(2.6)

35

Total adjusted operating costs

(56.5)

(52.0)

(9)

Net finance income

3.7

3.8

(3)

Associates and joint ventures

(0.1)

(0.4)

75

Seed capital-related items

8.4

(9.7)

nm

Foreign exchange translation net of VC

(0.4)

3.1

nm

Profit before tax

132.4

93.0

42

16

Appendix 1b

Seed capital

  • Consolidated funds:
    • Line-by-lineconsolidation in financial statements
    • FX taken to reserves
    • PBT contribution of £4.6 million
  • Unconsolidated funds:
    • Market returns including FX recognised in Finance income
    • PBT contribution of £3.8 million

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

£m

£m

Gains/(losses) on investment securities

4.2

(18.6)

Change in third-party interests in consolidated funds

(0.5)

7.8

Operating costs

(1.1)

(1.4)

Interest and dividend income

2.0

5.8

Sub-total: consolidated funds

4.6

(6.4)

Finance income

- market return

0.6

(2.9)

- foreign exchange

3.2

(0.4)

Sub-total: unconsolidated funds

3.8

(3.3)

Total profit/(loss)

8.4

(9.7)

- realised

1.5

1.0

- unrealised

6.9

(10.7)

Seed capital included in Finance income

5.8

2.5

Interest income

3.7

3.8

Reported Finance income

9.5

6.3

17

Appendix 2a

Net management and performance fees by theme

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

£m

£m

US$m

US$m

External debt

31.8

27.2

40.2

34.9

Local currency

31.6

26.0

40.0

33.6

Corporate debt

29.9

23.5

37.7

30.4

Blended debt

49.1

39.2

61.8

50.5

Equities

12.4

12.7

15.7

16.3

Alternatives

7.6

7.5

9.7

9.6

Multi-asset

1.7

2.6

2.1

3.3

Overlay / liquidity

4.2

3.6

5.3

4.7

Total net management fee income

168.3

142.3

212.5

183.3

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

H1 2019/20

H1 2018/19

£m

£m

US$m

US$m

External debt

2.4

0.5

3.0

0.6

Local currency

-

-

-

-

Corporate debt

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.3

Blended debt

0.9

0.2

1.2

0.3

Equities

-

-

-

-

Alternatives

-

0.3

-

0.4

Multi-asset

-

-

-

-

Overlay / liquidity

-

-

-

-

Total performance fee income

3.4

1.2

4.3

1.6

18

Appendix 2b

Management fee margins

H1 2018/19

H2 2018/19

H1 2019/20

134

131127

98

80

84

72

70

68

49 47 46

58 54 52

50 48 49

46

42 41

39 39 39

16 16 16

Group

External debt

Local currency Corporate debt

Blended debt

Equities

Alternatives

Multi-asset

Overlay

Fixed income: 45bps

(H1 2018/19: 47bps)

(H2 2018/19: 45bps)

19

Appendix 3a

Assets under management

AuM by theme (US$bn)

0.4

1.6 7.8 19.7

5.1

26.7

22.9

14.2

External debt

Local currency

Corporate debt

Blended debt

Equities

Alternatives

Multi-asset

Overlay/liquidity

AuM as invested (US$bn)

1.77.9

External debt

5.3

38.0 Local currency

15.9

Corporate debt

Equities

Alternatives

Overlay/liquidity

29.6

AuM by client type

13% 1% 12%

Central banks

Sovereign wealth funds

3%

7%

Governments

19%

16%

Pension plans

Corporates/financial institutions

Fund/sub-advisers

29%

Intermediary retail

Foundations/endowments

AuM by client location

23%

23%

Americas

Europe ex UK

17%

UK

28%

Middle East & Africa

9%

Asia Pacific

20

Appendix 3b

Investment themes

External Debt

Local Currency

Corporate Debt

Equities

Alternatives

Overlay/

Liquidity

(USD 19.7bn)

(USD 22.9bn)

(USD 14.2bn)

(USD 5.1bn)

(USD 1.6bn)

(USD 7.8bn)

Broad

Bonds

Broad

Global EM Equity

Private Equity

Overlay

Global Emerging

Markets

Sovereign

Bonds (Broad)

High yield

Active Equity

Healthcare

Hedging

Sub-themes

Sovereign,

FX+

Investment grade

Global Small Cap

Infrastructure

Cash Management

investment grade

Investment grade

Local currency

Global Frontier

Special Situations

Short duration

Bonds, volatility

Private Debt

Distressed Debt

managed

Short duration

Real Estate

Blended Debt

(USD 26.7bn)

Blended

Investment grade

Absolute return

ESG

Regional / Country

Indonesia

China

Asia

Africa

Andean

focused

Indonesia

Latin America

Colombia

Middle East (GCC)

Sub-themes

India

Indonesia

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Multi-Asset (USD 0.4bn)

Global

21

Appendix 3c Quarterly net flows

US$ billion

+8.0

+6.0

+4.0

+2.0

+0.0

-2.0

-4.0

-6.0

-8.0

FY08

FY09

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

22

Appendix 4

AuM movements by theme and fund classification

AuM

Gross

Gross

Reclassification

AuM

US$bn

30 June 2019

Performance

subscriptions

redemptions

Net flows

& other

31 December 2019

External debt

19.1

0.3

1.4

(1.1)

0.3

-

19.7

Local currency

19.7

0.6

4.5

(1.9)

2.6

-

22.9

Corporate debt

15.5

(0.3)

4.1

(4.6)

(0.5)

(0.5)

14.2

Blended debt

24.3

0.2

2.4

(0.7)

1.7

0.5

26.7

Equities

4.4

0.1

1.1

(0.5)

0.6

-

5.1

Alternatives

1.6

(0.1)

0.1

-

0.1

-

1.6

Multi-asset

0.5

-

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

0.4

Overlay / liquidity

6.7

0.1

1.3

(0.3)

1.0

-

7.8

Total

91.8

0.9

14.9

(9.2)

5.7

-

98.4

US$bn

31 December 2019

30 June 2019

Ashmore sponsored funds

30.1

31.0

Segregated accounts

63.4

55.8

White label / other

4.9

5.0

Total

98.4

91.8

23

Appendix 5

Foreign exchange

  • Sterling strengthened against the US dollar over the period
    • Period-endrate moved from 1.2727 to 1.3248
    • Average rate 1.2657 vs 1.2948 in H1 2018/19
  • P&L FX effects in H1 2019/20:
    • Translation of net management fees +£3.8 million
    • Translation of non-Sterling balance sheet items -£0.5 million
    • Net FX hedges +£3.1 million
    • Seed capital +£3.2 million

FX sensitivity:

  • ~£4.0 million PBT for 5c movement in GBP:USD rate
    • £2.5 million for cash deposits (in 'foreign exchange')
    • £1.5 million for seed capital (in 'finance income')

Currency exposure of cash(1)

31 December 2019

%

30 June 2019

%

£m

£m

US dollar

308.6

74

255.6

55

Sterling

77.1

18

157.8

34

Other

31.5

8

49.7

11

Total

417.2

463.1

  1. Excludes consolidated funds. See Appendix for reconciliation to statutory consolidated cash flow statement

Currency exposure of seed capital

31 December 2019

%

30 June 2019

%

£m

£m

US dollar

227.2

89

250.7

90

Colombian peso

16.3

6

14.8

5

Other

11.8

5

12.3

5

Total

255.3

277.8

24

Appendix 6

Cash flows and consolidated funds H1 2019/20

£m

As reported

Consolidated funds

Group ex funds

Cash from operations

113.5

(1.9)

115.4

Taxation

(37.9)

-

(37.9)

Interest received

5.3

1.5

3.8

Seeding activities

15.9

(3.1)

19.0

Acquisitions/disposals

0.5

-

0.5

Dividends paid

(87.8)

-

(87.8)

Treasury/own shares

(41.1)

-

(41.1)

FX and other

(18.2)

(0.4)

(17.8)

Increase/(decrease) in cash

(49.8)

(3.9)

(45.9)

Opening cash & cash equivalents

477.2

14.1

463.1

Closing cash & cash equivalents

427.4

10.2

417.2

25

Appendix 7

Investment performance

31st December 2019

1yr

3yr

5yr

Ashmore

Benchmark

Ashmore

Benchmark

Ashmore

Benchmark

External debt

Broad

14.0%

15.0%

6.4%

6.7%

8.1%

6.2%

Sovereign

15.7%

15.0%

6.7%

6.7%

7.6%

6.2%

Sovereign IG

15.1%

16.6%

7.7%

7.5%

6.0%

5.6%

Local currency

Bonds

12.8%

13.5%

7.5%

7.0%

3.6%

2.8%

Corporate debt

Broad

11.9%

13.1%

7.6%

6.3%

7.7%

5.9%

HY

10.0%

13.7%

8.2%

6.8%

7.8%

7.4%

IG

13.8%

12.6%

6.6%

6.0%

5.8%

5.0%

Short duration

1.1%

7.2%

4.7%

4.1%

8.9%

4.4%

Blended debt

Blended

11.5%

12.2%

6.8%

6.2%

6.6%

4.3%

Equities

Global EM active equity

27.3%

18.4%

15.2%

11.6%

-

-

Global EM all cap equity

31.9%

18.4%

17.9%

11.6%

9.4%

5.6%

Global EM small cap

17.3%

11.5%

5.8%

6.7%

4.6%

3.0%

Frontier markets

15.8%

18.0%

8.0%

9.2%

5.1%

2.7%

See Appendix 9 for related disclosures

26

Appendix 8

Historical valuations relative to Developed Markets

External debt

Index: 73 countries, 170 issuers, 780 bonds

550

500

450

400

350

300

250

200

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

EMBI GD spread over UST, bps

Local currency

Index: 18 countries, 18 issuers, 220 bonds

8.0%

6.00%

7.0%

5.50%

6.0%

(%)

5.0%

5.00%

4.0%

4.50%

Yield

3.0%

4.00%

2.0%

1.0%

3.50%

0.0%

3.00%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

JPM GBI Global (lhs)

JPM GBI-EM GD (lhs)

Yield difference: GBI-EM vs GBI Global (rhs)

Corporate debt

Equities

Index: 56 countries, 690 issuers, 1,553 bonds

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

CEMBI BD spread over UST, bps

5.0

110

4.5

100

4.0

90

3.5

80

3.0

70

2.5

60

2.0

50

1.5

40

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

EM vs DM growth premium (IMF, %, lhs)

MSCI EM vs DM total return (Dec2010=100, rhs)

27

Appendix 9

Disclosures

Page 12:

  • Gross performance is shown, weighted by fund AuM, to provide a representative view to analysts and shareholders of Ashmore's investment performance over relevant time periods
  • Only funds at 31 December 2019 and with a performance benchmark are included, which specifically excludes funds in the alternatives and overlay/liquidity investment themes
  • 83% of Group AuM at 31 December 2019 is in such funds with a one year track record; 72% with three years; and 65% with five years
  • Reporting of investment performance to existing and prospective fund investors is specific to the fund and the investor's circumstances and objectives and may, for example, include net as well as gross performance

Appendix 7:

Source: Ashmore (un-audited), JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley

  • Returns gross of fees, dividends reinvested.
  • Annualised performance shown for periods greater than one year.
  • Within each investment theme category, all relevant Ashmore Group managed funds globally that have a benchmark reference point have been included. Benchmarks

External debt Broad

JPM EMBI GD

External debt Sovereign

JPM EMBI GD

External debt Sovereign IG

JPM EMBI GD IG

Local currency Bonds

JPM GBI-EM GD

Blended debt

50% EMBI GD, 25% GBI-EM GD, 25% ELMI+

Corporate debt Broad

JPM CEMBI BD

Corporate debt HY

JPM CEMBI BD NIG

Corporate debt IG

JPM CEMBI BD IG

Corporate debt Short duration

JPM CEMBI BD (1-3yr)

Global EM active equity

MSCI EM net

Global EM all cap equity

MSCI EM net

Global EM small cap

MSCI EM Small Cap net

Frontier markets

MSCI Frontier net

28

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in Ashmore Group plc or any other invitation or inducement to engage in investment activities. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments or investments denominated in different currencies to rise and fall. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

29

Disclaimer

Ashmore Group plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:22:03 UTC
