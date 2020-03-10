Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashmore Group plc    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP PLC

(ASHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Can't pay, won't pay: What now for Lebanon's debt crisis?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

Lebanon has bowed to the inevitable and said it won't be honouring a $1.2 billion bond payment that was due on Monday. It will be its first default, but what options does one of the world's most debt-strained countries now have?

(GRAPHIC: Who holds Lebanon debt - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/LEBANON-DEBT-BONDS/0H001R8FGC82/eikon.png)

OPTION 1 - THE IMF

Lebanon has been crushed by more than $90 billion of debt, equivalent to roughly 170 percent of the country's gross domestic product, and its prime minister has acknowledged that it has little in the way of useful foreign exchange reserves left.

With the country's economy also on its knees the usual approach would be to ask the International Monetary Fund for support while at the same time trying to broker a deal with the creditors that it has just reneged on.

It had a "technical" visit from the IMF last month which the Fund said was "very informative and productive" but that won't cut it. It needs cash and quickly, otherwise the risk is more violence on the streets as the money begins to run out completely.

The IMF would need to see a credible economic plan but that is hard right now. Beirut is a banking hub and the banks now need recapitalising and the country's other main revenue earner, tourism, is being hammered by the coronavirus.

The politics are difficult too. Hezbollah, a heavily armed Shi?ite group which is backed by Iran and designated a terrorist organization by Washington, is one of the main backers of the new Lebanon government.

Hezbollah's leaders have been arguing against IMF involvement, saying the likely terms of a bailout would be so painful that they would spark "a popular revolution".

Lebanon doesn't have many bilateral and multilateral loans so even if all those debts were written off it would only reduce the debt burden by 3.5% of GDP according to Capital Economics.

The country's commercial banks hold the bulk of its Lebanese pound-denominated debt and 16% of its foreign currency debt, so a restructuring would risk wiping out their capital.

(GRAPHIC: Hot spring for Lebanon - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/LEBANON-DEBT/0H001QXWPBFZ/eikon.png)

OPTION 2 - BEG, STEAL AND BORROW

Beirut could try and manage without the IMF but it would still need to do what no previous government has been able to do - slash government spending and start a longer-term programme of tax hikes to get the finances back in shape.

Credit rating agency Fitch has said the government may even raid the deposits and savings held in the country's banks like Cyprus did at the height of its crisis, though the government is saying that won't happen.

Either way it would still have to renegotiate the rest of its debts with its international creditors.

Recent defaulters like Ukraine convinced their lenders to write-off some of their money and agree to push back remaining payments and lower interest rates, though that was with the assistance of the IMF.

Lebanon's bonds also lack legal wording known as 'enhanced collective action clauses', meaning its bonds might need to be renegotiated almost one at a time rather than in one or two big hits as other countries might do.

And if any bond holder or group of bond holders with 25% or more of a bond doesn't like the terms the government is offering they could potentially block the whole process.

As Lebanon's economy minister Raoul Nehme explained, "we are proposing to them (bondholders) to work hand-in-hand to find a solution, which is always better than litigation. But it is their choice to decide whether to cooperate."

OPTION 3 - THE ARGENTINA ROUTE

The final option would be to try and strongarm any resistant bond holders into a deal by effectively locking their money in the country, but it would come with extreme risk.

Sovereign debt lawyers warn it could end up like Argentina. A litigious group of funds took the country's government to a New York court when it refused to pay. That court effectively banned international banks from buying any new Argentina bonds while the case went on and Argentina found itself locked out of international debt markets for the best part of a decade.

If it does end up in a legal battle the funds involved might make claims for the country's remaining assets which could include anything from government-owned property to state-owned firms or infrastructure.

"I just cannot see how they can offer any sensible debt reduction plan," said Aberdeen Standard Investments' portfolio manager Viktor Szabo. "If it ends up as a legal battle it could be worse than Argentina.

By Marc Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASHMORE GROUP PLC
03:09pCAN'T PAY, WON'T PAY : What now for Lebanon's debt crisis?
RE
03/05ASHMORE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26Ashmore Group committed to fund despite hit from Lebanon, Argentina crises
RE
02/10ASHMORE : Interim report for 6 months ending 31.12.2019
PU
02/06Fed Nominee Faces Questions Over Iconoclastic Views and Loyalty to Trump
DJ
02/06ASHMORE : Interim report for 6 months ending 31.12.2019
PU
02/06ASHMORE : profit leaps on asset inflows and investment performance
RE
01/15ASHMORE : second quarter assets up 7.1% on net inflows, market gains
RE
01/15ASHMORE : Q2 aum statement 2019-20
PU
2019Aramco shares slip on day of MSCI, Tadawul inclusion
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 355 M
EBIT 2020 237 M
Net income 2020 210 M
Finance 2020 506 M
Yield 2020 4,53%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,14x
EV / Sales2021 5,32x
Capitalization 2 683 M
Chart ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 527,77  GBp
Last Close Price 395,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP PLC-23.59%3 470
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-16.02%32 083
LEGAL & GENERAL-25.78%16 961
KKR & CO. INC.-18.24%13 402
AMUNDI-21.53%12 592
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-16.67%9 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group