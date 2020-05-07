Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashmore Group plc    ASHM   GB00B132NW22

ASHMORE GROUP PLC

(ASHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rathbone posts drop in funds under management at March 31; sees inflows picking up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Rathbone Brothers on Thursday posted a 15.4% slump in funds under management as of the end of March due to the coronavirus-led selloff in financial markets, but was encouraged that the second quarter had started well with strong inflows.

"There remains a great deal of uncertainty around the duration and severity of the pandemic, and we expect that global market conditions will remain volatile and interest rates low," the British wealth manager said.

Rathbone said funds under management and administration decreased to 42.6 billion pounds from 50.4 billion pounds as at December end, but added that total net organic inflows during April was 0.4 billion pounds.

Total net inflows were 0.7 billion pounds in the first quarter, compared to 0.2 billion pounds in the year-earlier period.

Investors have shied away from equities this year as risk sentiment took a beating after coronavirus-led lockdowns brought economies to a virtual halt, raising fears of a deep recession.

Rathbone's rivals St James's Place, Ashmore, Jupiter Fund Management and Brewin Dolphin have also reported a sharp fall in their AUMs during the period.

Bigger U.S. rival BlackRock's AUM plunged by nearly a trillion dollars at the end of its fourth quarter due to the market woes.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC -0.97% 369 Delayed Quote.-28.07%
BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC -0.91% 271 Delayed Quote.-26.56%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC 2.35% 226.2 Delayed Quote.-46.04%
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC 3.53% 1511.575 Delayed Quote.-31.46%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC 0.42% 820.8 Delayed Quote.-28.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASHMORE GROUP PLC
03:10aRathbone posts drop in funds under management at March 31; sees inflows picki..
RE
04/30St James's Place cuts dividend as first-quarter AUM falls
RE
04/17UK's Brewin Dolphin takes 7 billion pound selloff hit
RE
04/16ASHMORE : AUM plunge as investors shun emerging markets amid coronavirus selloff
RE
04/16ASHMORE : Q3 aum statement 2019-20
PU
04/15UK shares hit by sliding oil price, lockdown worries
RE
04/09ASHMORE GROUP PLC : quaterly sales release
03/13ASHMORE : fund exposed to Lebanon, Argentina, suffers $1 billion net outflow sin..
RE
03/10CAN'T PAY, WON'T PAY : What now for Lebanon's debt crisis?
RE
03/05ASHMORE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 331 M
EBIT 2020 220 M
Net income 2020 174 M
Finance 2020 485 M
Yield 2020 4,47%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,06x
EV / Sales2021 6,47x
Capitalization 2 493 M
Chart ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashmore Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHMORE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 372,77  GBp
Last Close Price 372,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Langhorn Coombs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Thomas Adam Shippey Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Anne Pringle Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Peter Adamson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHMORE GROUP PLC-28.07%3 079
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-9.44%34 585
LEGAL & GENERAL-33.43%14 577
KKR & CO. INC.-15.67%13 700
AMUNDI-16.38%13 389
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-30.87%8 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group