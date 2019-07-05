Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashtead Group    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP

(AHT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/05 08:13:36 am
2284.5 GBp   -1.53%
07:46aASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/03ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/01ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 07:46am EDT

Ashtead Group plc

5thJuly 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the “Company”) announces that on 4 July 2019 it made the annual awards for 2019 to 212 senior executives under its Performance Share Plan (“PSP”).

Awards under the PSP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each, which for the directors ordinarily vest on the fifth anniversary of grant for awards made in and after 2017. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group’s Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

The following awards were made to the executive directors:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award
Brendan Horgan   
                  		 70,600
Michael Pratt    
                         		 30,550

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

The Company further announces that the awards made to its executive directors in July 2016 vested on 4 July 2019.

As a result of the vesting of the 2016 award the directors received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares received
Brendan Horgan         
                 		 93,584
Michael Pratt 
                             		 34,995

Brendan Horgan and Michael Pratt sold 46,792 and 16,448 ordinary 10p shares respectively on 4 July 2019 at 2320p per share to fund the tax payable on the exercise and retained the balance of the shares.

The directors’ total shareholdings are:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares Percentage of issued Share capital*
Brendan Horgan         
                		 400,884 0.09
Michael Pratt 
                             		 271,086 0.06

*Excluding treasury shares.

Contact:

Eric Watkins  

Tel: 020 7726 9740


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASHTEAD GROUP
07:46aASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/03ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/01ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/28ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/26ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/21ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/19ASHTEAD : raises payout after US trading success
AQ
06/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 enjoys best day in four months after Draghi's '..
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About