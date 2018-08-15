Log in
ASHTEAD GROUP
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

08/15/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 15 August 2018 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its £1 billion share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 14 December 2017.    

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 70,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 15 August 2018

Average price paid per Share: 2356.8990 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 2315.0000 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 2393.0000 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited        

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 486,484,305 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 12,741,407 ordinary shares in Treasury.      

The figure of 486,484,305 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1508181704-3BEA_Ashtead_Buyback_Detailed_Transactions_180815_CC.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7726 9700

