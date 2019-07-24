Ashtead : Annual Financial Report

Ashtead Group PLC

24th July 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the 'Company') has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2019 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM').

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on 10th September 2019 at 2:30pm.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

These documents will also be available shortly on the Company's website: - www.ashtead-group.com.

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

0207 726 9700