ASHTEAD GROUP

(AHT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/24 08:07:53 am
2229.5 GBp   -0.73%
ASHTEAD : Annual Financial Report
PU
07:05aASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Annual Financial Report
PR
07/22ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Ashtead : Annual Financial Report

07/24/2019 | 07:35am EDT

Ashtead Group PLC

24th July 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the 'Company') has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2019 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM').

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on 10th September 2019 at 2:30pm.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

These documents will also be available shortly on the Company's website: - www.ashtead-group.com.

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

0207 726 9700

Disclaimer

Ashtead Group plc published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 11:34:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 5 129 M
EBIT 2020 1 448 M
Net income 2020 913 M
Debt 2020 3 794 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 10 382 M
Chart ASHTEAD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ashtead Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHTEAD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2 511,36  GBp
Last Close Price 2 246,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Drabble Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Chairman
Brendan Horgan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Michael Pratt Finance Director, Treasurer & Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP37.20%12 921
AIR LEASE CORP35.58%4 551
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS35.01%2 007
AIRCASTLE LIMITED19.37%1 546
MCGRATH RENTCORP24.83%1 527
HERC HOLDINGS INC56.14%1 163
