Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashtead Group plc    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/25 11:30:00 am
2397.5 GBp   +3.21%
12:37pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/22ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/20ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:37pm EST

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 25thNovember 2019 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its £500m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 18 June 2019.    

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 95,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 25thNovember 2019

Average price paid per Share: 2,379.49 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 2,335 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 2,401 pence

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited        

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 455,896,818 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 43,328,894 ordinary shares in Treasury.      

The figure of 455,896,818 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035285/AHT_Transaction_summary_20191125.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7726 9700

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
12:37pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/22ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/20ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/18ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/15ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/13ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/11ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/08ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/06ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/06ASHTEAD : Notice of Redemption
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group