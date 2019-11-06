Log in
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/06 03:12:08 am
2376 GBp   -0.42%
02:55aASHTEAD : Notice of Redemption
PU
02:01aASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of Redemption
PR
11/04ASHTEAD : Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer
PU
Ashtead : Notice of Redemption

11/06/2019 | 02:55am EST

The Issuer hereby notifies the Holders of the Notes of a redemption of the Notes, pursuant to paragraph (c) of Section 3.05 of the Indenture and paragraph (c) of Section 6 of the Notes as follows:

Redemption Date: December 6, 2019.

Principal Amount of Notes to be Redeemed: $310,864,000.

Redemption Price: 102.813% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes accrues at a rate of 5.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on October 1 and April 1 of each year. The amount of accrued and unpaid interest to be paid to Holders pursuant to the redemption represents interest accrued from October 1, 2019, the last Interest Payment Date prior to the Redemption Date, to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

Paying Agent: The Notes called for redemption are to be surrendered for payment of the Redemption Price at The Bank of New York Mellon, One Canada Square, 40th Floor, London E14 5AL, England, acting as the Issuer's agent.

On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Price will become due and payable on Notes called for redemption and, unless the Issuer and the Guarantors default in making such redemption payment, interest on Notes called for redemption shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

EACH HOLDER IS URGED TO CONSULT ITS TAX ADVISOR AS TO THE PARTICULAR TAX CONSEQUENCES OF REDEMPTION TO SUCH HOLDER, INCLUDING THE APPLICABILITY AND EFFECT OF FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND OTHER TAX LAWS.

Dated as of November 6, 2019

Disclaimer

Ashtead Group plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:54:03 UTC
