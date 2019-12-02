Ashtead : Notice of Results

Ashtead Group plc
2nd December 2019
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q2 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31st October 2019 will be announced on Tuesday 10th December 2019.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151
