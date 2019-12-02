Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ashtead Group plc    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 12/02 11:30:00 am
2317.5 GBp   -1.38%
01:25pASHTEAD : Notice of Results
PU
12:23pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
12:21pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ashtead : Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:25pm EST

Ashtead Group plc

2nd December 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q2 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31st October 2019 will be announced on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151

Disclaimer

Ashtead Group plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 18:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
01:25pASHTEAD : Notice of Results
PU
12:23pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Notice of Results
PR
12:21pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/29ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE slips on ex-div trading, U.S.-China trade doubts
RE
11/27ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/25ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/22ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/20ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/18ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 5 212 M
EBIT 2020 1 453 M
Net income 2020 905 M
Debt 2020 4 238 M
Yield 2020 1,87%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
EV / Sales2021 2,54x
Capitalization 10 669 M
Chart ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashtead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2 593,49  GBp
Last Close Price 2 350,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Horgan Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Pratt Finance Director, Treasurer & Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC43.56%13 798
AIR LEASE CORPORATION53.69%5 233
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED21.92%2 736
AIRCASTLE LIMITED85.56%2 388
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS38.48%1 819
MCGRATH RENTCORP42.46%1 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group