ASHTEAD GROUP PLC    AHT   GB0000536739

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(AHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/27 04:23:17 am
1930.5 GBp   +5.49%
03:27aASHTEAD : warns on profit, withdraws $500 million loan as lockdown dents rentals
RE
02:08aASHTEAD : “Ashtead” or “Group”) COVID-19 trading update
PU
03/04ASHTEAD : UK Update
PU
Ashtead : warns on profit, withdraws $500 million loan as lockdown dents rentals

04/27/2020 | 03:27am EDT

Equipment rental firm Ashtead warned on Monday that its annual profit would come in lower than last year and said it had taken out an extra $500 million in debt, as the company faces a slump in rentals due to the coronavirus-led shutdowns.

The company, which rents out diggers, construction tools and other equipment, expects underlying pretax profit for the year through April 30 to be about 1.05 billion pounds. Last year, Ashtead had reported http://www.ashtead-group.com/lib/docs/193411-q42019results-pressrelease.pdf a profit of 1.11 billion pounds.

"Since the middle of March, the unprecedented action taken by governments and the private sector to contain the virus has resulted in adverse conditions within the group's end-markets," the company said.

Ashtead's Sunbelt business, however, posted a 2% rise in its March rental revenue in the United States as the unit provided equipment and services to first responders, hospitals, alternative care facilities and other essential services.

The equipment rental firm had said it would refocus its UK business to mirror the growth of its non-construction businesses in North America as it faces pricing issues and foreign exchange headwinds.

Total U.S. rental revenue is still expected to come in about 15% lower this month, the UK-based company said, adding that since April 10 it has seen the level of its U.S. fleet on rent stabilise and show a "modest improvement."

Ashtead also said it has accessed an additional $500 million through its senior-secured credit facility for one year, increasing the facility size to $4.6 billion, as it looks to shore up its cash reserves to weather the pandemic.

Other cost-saving measures include cutting down its planned capital expenditure by about 500 million pounds, suspending M&A activity and halting its share buyback program.

The company's shares were up 4.7% at 1,915.5 pence, as of 0714 GMT.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 5 030 M
EBIT 2020 1 314 M
Net income 2020 763 M
Debt 2020 4 775 M
Yield 2020 2,21%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
EV / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 8 195 M
Chart ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Ashtead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 149,99  GBp
Last Close Price 1 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan Horgan Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Paul Ashton Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Pratt Finance Director, Treasurer & Executive Director
Lucinda Jane Riches Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanya D. Fratto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-24.19%10 106
AIRCASTLE LIMITED0.00%2 404
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-56.69%2 339
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-27.54%2 067
MCGRATH RENTCORP-33.21%1 242
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS-4.66%1 141
