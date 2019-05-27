Asia Aviation PCL : Announcement of the Additional Holiday of 2019

AAV16/2019
May 27, 2019
Subject:
Announcement of the Additional Holiday of 2019
Attention:
President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Asia Aviation Public Company Limited ("AAV") would like to announce the additional AAV's
2019 Public Holidays as follows:
Monday June 3, 2019 The birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
(Mr. Santhat Sanguandikul)
Chief Financial Officer
Authorised to sign on behalf of the Company
