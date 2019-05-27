Log in
Asia Aviation PCL

ASIA AVIATION PCL

(AAV)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asia Aviation PCL : Announcement of the Additional Holiday of 2019

0
05/27/2019 | 09:47am EDT

AAV16/2019

May 27, 2019

Subject:

Announcement of the Additional Holiday of 2019

Attention:

President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Asia Aviation Public Company Limited ("AAV") would like to announce the additional AAV's

2019 Public Holidays as follows:

Monday June 3, 2019 The birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Santhat Sanguandikul)

Chief Financial Officer

Authorised to sign on behalf of the Company

222, Don Mueang International Airport, 3rd Fl., Central Office Bldg.,

Room no. 3200, Vibhavadee Rangsit Road, Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210.Tel. 66 (O) 2562 5700, Fax. 66(O) 2562 5705

Disclaimer

Asia Aviation pcl published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 13:43:08 UTC
