Asia Aviation PCL : Announcement of the Additional Holiday of 2019

AAV16/2019

May 27, 2019

Subject: Announcement of the Additional Holiday of 2019 Attention: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Asia Aviation Public Company Limited ("AAV") would like to announce the additional AAV's

2019 Public Holidays as follows:

Monday June 3, 2019 The birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Santhat Sanguandikul)

Chief Financial Officer

Authorised to sign on behalf of the Company

