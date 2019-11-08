Log in
ASIA BROADBAND    AABB

ASIA BROADBAND

(AABB)
ASIA BROADBAND : AABB - Asia Metals Exceeds 2nd Quarter Gross Profit Benchmark and Confirms Highest Quarterly Results To Date

11/08/2019 | 12:36pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the financial results for the 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2019, will be published next week confirming a significant increase in quarterly gross profit from the Company's previous benchmark 2nd quarter results of $1.51 million.  

The Company's management has continued working diligently with its Joint Venture Partner and technical team to implement equipment and facilities expansions and upgrades that have increased current operational output on all levels.  As a result of the increase in production attained in the 3rd quarter, the Company has confirmed record 3rd quarter results and has increased its 2019 budget to include a minimum $6 Million annual gross profit projection. 

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.  

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change. 

Contact the Company at:

Email:      ir@asiabroadbandinc.com  
Website:  www.asiametalsinc.com  
Phone:     702-866-9054      
Cervitude Intelligent Relations  
Nicholas Coriano 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aabb---asia-metals-exceeds-2nd-quarter-gross-profit-benchmark-and-confirms-highest-quarterly-results-to-date-300954850.html

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
