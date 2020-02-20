ASIA BROADBAND : AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Strategic Lithium Property

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a strategic lithium property in Mexico. Management has been coordinating the efforts of land agents and property consultants to assess the viability of several lithium properties over the past several months prior to moving forward with an acquisition. The Company is conducting its final stages of due diligence in preparation to complete an acquisition agreement for the new lithium property.

In addition to the on-going acquisition campaign targeting mineral properties that have historic gold production, the Company's strategic growth program has established a directive to acquire lithium properties and interests to diversify its high growth holdings. The world-wide demand for lithium is expected to continue on a path of tremendous growth induced by the pervasive production of lithium-ion batteries required for electric vehicles, personal electronics and electric storage devices.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

