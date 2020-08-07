Asia Cement China : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation

亞 洲 水 泥（中 國）控 股 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 743)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED

REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. Ho Siu Pik ("Ms. Ho") has tendered her resignation as the company secretary of the Company and has ceased to act as an authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with effect from 7 August 2020. Ms. Ho confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board further announces that Ms. Chow Yuk Yin, Ivy ("Ms. Chow") has been appointed to replace Ms. Ho as the company secretary and authorised representative of the Company with effect from 7 August 2020.

Ms. Chow is currently a Director of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. She is a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom as well as an Ordinary Member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Ms. Chow has over 20 years of work experience in the field of corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Ho for her contributions towards the Company during her tenure of office and also extend its welcome to Ms. Chow on her appointment.

By Order of the Board

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation

HSU Shu-tong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020