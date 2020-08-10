Asia Commercial : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR AND COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Kee did not hold any directorships in other listed public companies during the last three years.

Mr. Kee's professional and working experience in the legal field would be beneficial to the further development of the Company's corporate management and governance. The Board and the Nomination Committee of the Company consider Mr. Kee's appointment to be beneficial in achieving additional diversity in the Board through enhancing the diversity in the education and professional background of the Board members.

There is no service contract signed between the Company and Mr. Kee. Under the letter of appointment made between the Company and Mr. Kee, Mr. Kee would be entitled to a director's fee of HK$238,000 per annum for his service. The fee was determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities, expected time commitments, the prevailing market conditions and general level of director's fees to the independent non-executive directors of other issuers whose principal business activities and scale of business operations are comparable to those of the Group.

Mr. Kee's appointment will be for an initial term of three years commencing on 10 August 2020, subject to the requirement of the bye-laws of the Company. As such, Mr. Kee will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company, at which he will retire and will be eligible for re-election. Thereafter, he will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company.

Mr. Kee does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Kee does not have any interests in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong.

Mr. Kee has met all the independence guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules (the

Listing Rules ") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of independence has been submitted to the Stock Exchange.

There is no information that is required to be disclosed by Mr. Kee pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his appointment.

Following the appointment of Mr. Kee, the Board now comprises of three independent non-executive Directors and the audit committee now comprises of three members. The Company is in compliance with Rule 3.10 and Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules.