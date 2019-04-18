Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Asia Enterprises Holding Limited    AEHL   SG1S11926551

ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING LIMITED

(AEHL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Enterprises : Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 06:43am EDT

REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING LIMITED

Security

ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING LTD - SG1S11926551 - A55

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date & Time of Broadcast

18-Apr-2019 18:20:51

Status

Replacement

Announcement Reference

SG190401MEET222T

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

LEE YIH CHYI

Designation

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Financial Year End

31/12/2018

Event Narrative

Narrative Type

Narrative Text

Additional Text

Please refer to the attachments.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time

18/04/2019 10:00:00

Response Deadline Date

16/04/2019 10:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

Venue(s)

Venue details

Meeting Venue

3 Pioneer Sector Walk, Singapore 627897

Attachments

Asia Enterprises AGM Notice FY2018.pdf

AEH_Results of AGM FY2018.pdf

Asia Enterprises AGM FY2018 Presentation.pdf

Total size =1098K

Related Announcements

01/04/2019 17:20:01

Disclaimer

Asia Enterprises Holding Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING L
06:43aASIA ENTERPRISES : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/17ASIA ENTERPRISES : Retirement Of Executive Officer
PU
04/01ASIA ENTERPRISES : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/01ASIA ENTERPRISES : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
PU
2018ASIA ENTERPRISES : Third Quarter Results
PU
2018ASIA ENTERPRISES : Fruit Farming Is a Lucrative Business
AQ
2018ASIA ENTERPRISES : Full Yearly Results
PU
2018ASIA ENTERPRISES : Change of Joint Company Secretary
PU
2017ASIA ENTERPRISES : The Company Wins Shareholder Communication Excellence Award
PU
2017ASIA ENTERPRISES : Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Director
PU
More news
Chart ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asia Enterprises Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Yvonne Lee Yih Chyi MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Choon Bok Lee Executive Chairman
Keng Thwan Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Tan Keh Yan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Harmaidy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING LIMITED1.91%0
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.17.85%25 512
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 945
EVRAZ PLC39.23%12 599
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.16.12%10 800
JSW STEEL-5.07%10 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About