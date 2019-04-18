Asia Enterprises : Annual General Meeting

REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING LIMITED
Security
ASIA ENTERPRISES HOLDING LTD - SG1S11926551 - A55
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
18-Apr-2019 18:20:51
Status
Replacement
Announcement Reference
SG190401MEET222T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
LEE YIH CHYI
Designation
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Financial Year End
31/12/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attachments.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
18/04/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
16/04/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Place
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
3 Pioneer Sector Walk, Singapore 627897
Attachments
Asia Enterprises AGM Notice FY2018.pdf
AEH_Results of AGM FY2018.pdf
Asia Enterprises AGM FY2018 Presentation.pdf
Total size =1098K
Related Announcements
01/04/2019 17:20:01
Tweet
Share
Attachments
Disclaimer
Asia Enterprises Holding Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:42:05 UTC