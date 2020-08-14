Log in
ASIA FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(662)
Malaysia's economy shrinks 17.1% in Q2, worst contraction in over 20 years

08/14/2020 | 12:00am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy shrank by 17.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, its worst contraction in over two decades, as strict coronavirus measures at home and abroad slammed consumer spending and exports, the central bank said on Friday.

The downturn was far worse than the 10.0% decline forecast in a Reuters poll, and a sharp fall from the 0.7% expansion in the first quarter.

It was the first time the economy had contracted since the global financial crisis in 2009, and marked the worst slump since the Asia financial crisis when gross domestic product shrank 11.2% in the fourth quarter of 1998.

"We are likely to see a trough in the second quarter. The economy is poised for a recovery in the second half and rebound further in 2021," Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said at a virtual press conference. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Financials
Sales 2019 1 398 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2019 409 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net cash 2019 3 220 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,47x
Yield 2019 2,13%
Capitalization 3 038 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 14,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Charnwut Chan President & Executive Director
Yau Hing Chan Executive Chairman
Karen Ko Chief Operating Officer
Cui Ping He Chief Financial Officer
Kok Ho Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.00%392
ALLIANZ SE-15.94%90 690
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.15%59 087
CHUBB LIMITED-15.71%58 804
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-10.75%57 902
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-40.17%26 653
