Malaysia's economy shrinks 17.1% in Q2, worst contraction in over 20 years

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy shrank
by 17.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, its worst
contraction in over two decades, as strict coronavirus measures
at home and abroad slammed consumer spending and exports, the
central bank said on Friday.
The downturn was far worse than the 10.0% decline forecast
in a Reuters poll, and a sharp fall from the 0.7% expansion in
the first quarter.
It was the first time the economy had contracted since the
global financial crisis in 2009, and marked the worst slump
since the Asia financial crisis when gross domestic product
shrank 11.2% in the fourth quarter of 1998.
"We are likely to see a trough in the second quarter. The
economy is poised for a recovery in the second half and rebound
further in 2021," Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah
Mohd Yunus said at a virtual press conference.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)