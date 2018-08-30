Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Asia Pacific Wire & Cable    APWC   BMG0535E1066

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE (APWC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) (“APWC” or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on all issued and outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2018, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2018.

This cash dividend of over $1.1 million is in line with the Company’s stated dividend policy of paying approximately 25% of net income attributable to APWC shareholders. 2017 net income attributable to APWC shareholders was approximately $8.7 million, but included $4.4 million in one-time gains from the sale of the land use rights and buildings of the Company’s Ningbo, China facility, which would have resulted in net income from ordinary operations of $4.3 million. 

The Company’s dividend is slightly lower than last year’s dividend of $.10 per share, primarily due to the fact that APWC needs to reserve certain funds for entry into new possible business lines. The Company has previously stated that it intends to diversify its business beyond wire and cable products.  Pursuant to this, APWC’s Board of Directors has approved the establishment of a new entity to facilitate the establishment of the Company’s renewable energy business in Taiwan.

Because the Taiwan government is promoting renewable energy and offers attractive feed-in tariffs to purchase green energy, the Company believes that it should take this opportunity to enter this business.  Furthermore, APWC is well positioned to enter the renewable energy business sector by aligning international corporate players with Taiwanese authorities, key strategic developers and material suppliers in the industry. APWC’s management team expects to develop and launch its renewable energy business initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications (copper and fiber optic) and power cable and enameled wire products in the Asia Pacific region, primarily in Thailand, China, Singapore and Australia. The Company manufactures and distributes its own wire and cable products and also distributes wire and cable products manufactured by its principal shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Company, a Taiwanese company. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cables to certain of its customers. For more information on the Company, visit www.apwcc.com. Information on the Company' website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Asia Alpha Investor Relations
Lisa A. Gray
Partner & Senior Account Manager
Phone: +1-212-989-9899
Email: lisa@asiaalphair.com
Web:  https://asiaalphair.com/		 

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE
01:31pAsia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Declares Cash Dividend
GL
06/25Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financi..
GL
06/22Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation to Host 2018 Annual Shareholders Meetin..
GL
05/04Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results
GL
2017Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financi..
GL
2017ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017Asia Pacific Wire and Cable Declares Cash Dividend
GL
2017ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE : Reports certain Financial Results for the First Six ..
PU
2017ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE : and Cable to Host 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting o..
PU
2017Asia Pacific Wire and Cable to Host 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Octob..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Asia Pacific Wire & Cable reports 1H results 
06/25Asia Pacific Wire & Cable reports Q1 results 
05/25LightPath Tech Focuses On Autonomous Vehicles 
05/11HIDDEN TREASURE : Asia Pacific Wire & Cable - Small-Cap Bargain With At Least 46.. 
05/04Asia Pacific Wire & Cable reports FY results 
Chart ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE
Duration : Period :
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Tang Yuan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chao Chun Cheng Non-Executive Chairman
William Gong Wei Chief Operating Officer
Ivan Hsia Chief Financial Officer
Yichin Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE-7.27%0
PRYSMIAN-16.27%6 770
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-33.57%4 154
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%3 344
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO18.06%2 224
LS CORP.--.--%1 990
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.