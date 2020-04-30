Asia Pacific Wire & Cable : Presentation Q4

Revenue Changes

• Thailand - Revenue decreased by $41 million from $213.4 million in 2018 to $172.4 million in 2019, or 19.23%. The decrease was primarily due to the postponement of the delivery of products per the request of a major client.

• North Asia - Revenue decreased by $27.1 million, or 26.12%, from 6 % f

$103.6 million in 2018 to $76.6 million in 2019. The decrease was attributable primarily due to the negative impact of the trade war between the United States and China, and Yayang ceased the

manufacture operation by end of October 2019 and transformed to be a trading company.