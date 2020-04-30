Log in
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable : Presentation Q4

04/30/2020 | 09:58am EDT

Presentation

of 2019 Year End Financial

Results

April 24, 2020

1

Revenue Summary

US$'000

For the years ended December 31,

2019

2018

YOY

Net Revenue

Thailand

$172,385

$213,424

(19.23)%

North Asia

76,575

103,647

(26.12)%

ROW

89,200

108,869

(18.07)%

Total

338,160

425,940

(20.61)%

2

Revenue Analysis

Revenue Changes

• Thailand - Revenue decreased by $41 million from $213.4 million in 2018 to $172.4 million in 2019, or 19.23%. The decrease was primarily due to the postponement of the delivery of products per the request of a major client.

• North Asia - Revenue decreased by $27.1 million, or 26.12%, from 6 % f

$103.6 million in 2018 to $76.6 million in 2019. The decrease was attributable primarily due to the negative impact of the trade war between the United States and China, and Yayang ceased the

d th

manufacture operation by end of October 2019 and transformed to be a trading company.

  • ROW - Revenue decreased by $19.7 million, or 18.07%, from $108.9 million in 2018 to $89.2 million in 2019 in the ROW region. The decrease was primarily due to intense competition and market slowdown.

3

Operating (Loss)/ProfitAnalysis

US$'000

For the years ended December 31

2019

2018

Amount

OP%

Amount

OP%

Operating Profit/(Loss)

Thailand

$3,042

1.76 %

$9,539

4.47 %

North Asia

1,237

1.62 %

5,234

5.05 %

ROW

(1,659)

(1.86)%

(2,306)

(2.12)%

Corporate expenses

(3,269)

(3,783)

&adjustments

Total

(649)

(0.19)%

88,684684

22.0404%%

4

Operating Profit/(Loss) Margin Analysis

Operating Profit Margin Changes

  • Thailand - The operating profit margin of the Thailand region decreased from 4.47% in 2018 to 1.76% in 2019. The decrease was attributable primarily to the decrease in sales of higher margin products.
  • North Asia - The operating profit margin of the North Asia region
    1. i
      decreased from 5.05% in 2018 to 1.69% in 2019. The decrease was attributable primarily to a decrease in sales volume, which eroded the

profit margin, and an increase in severance payments of Yayang due to

f Y d t

the restructure.

  • ROW - The operating loss margin of the ROW region decreasedfromfrom

(2.12)% in 2018 to operating loss (1.86)% in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in selling price, margin erosion because of competition, as well as higher unit costs.

5

Headcount

2019 Total Headcount

197

224

806

Total Headcount: 1,227

Thailand North Asia ROW

2018 Total Headcount

196

326

804

Total Headcount: 1,326

Thailand North Asia ROW

Asia ROW

6

Summary (Loss)/Income Statement

US$'000

For the years ended December 31

2019

2018

Total Sales

$338,160

$425,940

Cost of Sales

(313,373)

(389,692)

Gross Profit

24,787

36,248

Income from Operations

(649)

8,684

Income Before Tax

1,106

11,332

Net Income

(951)

7,446

Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling

681

4,518

interests

Net Income (Loss) attributable to APWC

(1,632)

2,928

Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share (USD)

($0.12)

$0.21

7

Net (Loss)/Income Analysis

Net Profit decreased by $8,397K from profit $7,446K in 2018 to

(loss) $(951)K in 2019 for the following reason:

  • Operating profit decreased by $9,333K from profit $8,684K in 2018 to loss $(649)K in 2019;

8

Summary Balance Sheet

US$'000

2019/12/31

2018/12/31

Current Assets

239,504

254,148

Other Assets

59,407

5151,650650

TOTAL ASSETS

298,911

305,798

Current Liabilities

53,649

7171,738738

Other Liabilities

16,827

12,244

TOTAL LIABILITIES

70,476

8383,982982

Total Shareholders' Equity

228,435

221,816

TOTAL LIABS and SHS' EQUITY

298,911

305305,798798

Net Book Value Per Share

11.13

10.86

9

Exchange Rate - Closing Rate

US$ / AUD$

US$ / RMB$

US$ / SGD$ USUS$$

// THBTHB$$

31-Dec-18

1.42

6.87

1.37

32.22

31-Dec-19

1.43

6.96

11.3535

2929.6969

Appreciation

(Depreciation) of

(0.68%)

(1.39%)

1.52%

7.86%

local currency

against USD

10

Exchange Rate - Average Rate

US$ / AUD$

US$ / RMB$

US$ / SGD$ USUS$$

// THBTHB$$

Jan - Dec 2018

1.34

6.62

1.35

32.18

Jan - Dec 2019

1.44

6.92

1.36

30.87

Appreciation

(Depreciation) of

(7.43%)

(4.46%)

(1.07%)

4.06%

local currency

against USD

11

Copper Price Comparison

Close Price

AverageAverage PricePrice

Dec 31, 2018

5,965

Jan - Dec 2018

6,525

Dec 31, 2019

6,156

Jan - Dec 2019

66,005005

Increase (Decrease)

3.20%

Increase (Decrease)

(7.97)%

of Copper Price

of Copper Price

12

Competitor Comparison

大亞

萬泰

榮星

寶勝

Nexans

Prysmian

APWC

Revenue (USD'000)

587,270

158,875

94,096

4,811,479

5,155,043

12,876,973

338,160

Gross Margin

7.19%

16.06%

11.94%

6.52%

17.05%

37.38%

7.33%

Current Ratio

134.42%

132.65%

177.75%

105.62%

131.04%04%

122122.47%47%

446446.43%43%

(CA / CL)

AR Turnover Days

63

78

83

61

81

49

83

(365 days / (Sales / Average AR) )

Inventory Turnover Days

(365 days / (COGS / Average

77

87

41

20

106

77

98

Inventory))

Debt Ratio

59.65 %

51.34 %

38.17 %

71.16 %

75.55 %

75.19 %

23.58 %

(Total Liabilities / Total Assets)

R.O.A

2.81 %

4.19 %

3.27 %

1.12 %

(2.31)%

2.82 %

(0.32)%

(NI / Total Assets)

R.O.E

6.97 %

8.61 %

5.30 %

3.88 %

(9.43)%

11.38 %

(0.42)%

(NI / Shareholders' Equity)

NI

18,920

5,613

2,880

27,477

(132,094)

331,356

(951)

Profit Ratio

3.22 %

3.53 %

3.06 %

0.57 %

(2.56)%

2.57 %

(0.28)%

(NI / Net Sales)

EPS

0.02869

0.04

0.02

0.019

(3.15)

1.24

(0.12)

13

Thank You

14

Disclaimer

APWC - Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 13:57:08 UTC
