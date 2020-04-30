Asia Pacific Wire & Cable : Presentation Q4

• Thailand - Revenue decreased by $41 million from $213.4 million in 2018 to $172.4 million in 2019, or 19.23%. The decrease was primarily due to the postponement of the delivery of products per the request of a major client.
• North Asia - Revenue decreased by $27.1 million, or 26.12%, from 6 % f
$103.6 million in 2018 to $76.6 million in 2019. The decrease was attributable primarily due to the negative impact of the trade war between the United States and China, and Yayang ceased the
d th
manufacture operation by end of October 2019 and transformed to be a trading company.
ROW - Revenue decreased by $19.7 million, or 18.07%, from $108.9 million in 2018 to $89.2 million in 2019 in the ROW region. The decrease was primarily due to intense competition and market slowdown.
3
Operating (Loss)/ProfitAnalysis
US$'000
For the years ended December 31
2019
2018
Amount
OP%
Amount
OP%
Operating Profit/(Loss)
Thailand
$3,042
1.76 %
$9,539
4.47 %
North Asia
1,237
1.62 %
5,234
5.05 %
ROW
(1,659)
(1.86)%
(2,306)
(2.12)%
Corporate expenses
(3,269)
(3,783)
&adjustments
Total
(649)
(0.19)%
88,684684
22.0404%%
4
Operating Profit/(Loss) Margin Analysis
Operating Profit Margin Changes
Thailand - The operating profit margin of the Thailand region decreased from 4.47% in 2018 to 1.76% in 2019. The decrease was attributable primarily to the decrease in sales of higher margin products.
North Asia - The operating profit margin of the North Asia region
i
decreased from 5.05% in 2018 to 1.69% in 2019. The decrease was attributable primarily to a decrease in sales volume, which eroded the
profit margin, and an increase in severance payments of Yayang due to
f Y d t
the restructure.
ROW - The operating loss margin of the ROW region decreasedfromfrom
(2.12)% in 2018 to operating loss (1.86)% in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in selling price, margin erosion because of competition, as well as higher unit costs.
5
Headcount
2019 Total Headcount
197
224
806
Total Headcount: 1,227
Thailand North Asia ROW
2018 Total Headcount
196
326
804
Total Headcount: 1,326
Thailand North Asia ROW
Asia ROW
6
Summary (Loss)/Income Statement
US$'000
For the years ended December 31
2019
2018
Total Sales
$338,160
$425,940
Cost of Sales
(313,373)
(389,692)
Gross Profit
24,787
36,248
Income from Operations
(649)
8,684
Income Before Tax
1,106
11,332
Net Income
(951)
7,446
Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling
681
4,518
interests
Net Income (Loss) attributable to APWC
(1,632)
2,928
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share (USD)
($0.12)
$0.21
7
Net (Loss)/Income Analysis
Net Profit decreased by $8,397K from profit $7,446K in 2018 to
(loss) $(951)K in 2019 for the following reason:
Operating profit decreased by $9,333K from profit $8,684K in 2018 to loss $(649)K in 2019;
APWC - Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 13:57:08 UTC