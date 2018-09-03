Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Asia Resources Holdings Ltd    0899   BMG0536F1775

ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD (0899)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Asia Resources : CHANGE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 02:57pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 899)

CHANGE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Mr. Chan Shi Yin Keith ceased to be an executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018, and he also ceased to be the authorized representative of the Company for the purpose of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from the same day. Mr. Liu Yan Chee James, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as the authorized representative of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018.

By order of the Board

Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Li Yuguo

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of four executive directors, Mr. Li Yuguo, Mr. Liu Yan Chee James, Mr. Chan Yuk Sang and Ms. Guo Yumei; one non-executive director, Mr. Huang Yilin; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Ng Ping Yiu, Mr. Ba Junyu and Mr. Wong Chung Man.

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Asia Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 12:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LT
02:57pASIA RESOURCES : Change of authorized representative
PU
02:42pASIA RESOURCES : Voluntary announcement - full redemption of convertible bonds
PU
08/31ASIA RESOURCES : (1) change of address of principal place of business in hong ko..
PU
08/31ASIA RESOURCES : (1) poll results of the annual general meeting held on 31 augus..
PU
08/03ASIA RESOURCES : Connected transaction in relation to subscription of new shares..
PU
08/02ASIA RESOURCES : Form of proxy for annual general meeting (or any adjournment th..
PU
07/24ASIA RESOURCES : Appointment of independent non-executive directors and members ..
PU
07/24ASIA RESOURCES : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
07/11ASIA RESOURCES : Voluntary announcement - cessation of operation of money lendin..
PU
06/04ASIA RESOURCES : Notice of the special general meeting
PU
More news
Chart ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Asia Resources Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Chee Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Guo Li Chairman
Jie Liu Feng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yi Lin Huang Non-Executive Director
Shi Yin Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD21.50%0
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-6.65%89 787
MORGAN STANLEY-6.94%85 198
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-1.13%68 620
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-11.71%27 108
HUATAI SECURITIES-11.01%17 271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.