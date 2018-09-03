Asia Resources : CHANGE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 899)

CHANGE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Mr. Chan Shi Yin Keith ceased to be an executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018, and he also ceased to be the authorized representative of the Company for the purpose of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from the same day. Mr. Liu Yan Chee James, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as the authorized representative of the Company with effect from 31 August 2018.

By order of the Board

Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Li Yuguo

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of four executive directors, Mr. Li Yuguo, Mr. Liu Yan Chee James, Mr. Chan Yuk Sang and Ms. Guo Yumei; one non-executive director, Mr. Huang Yilin; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Ng Ping Yiu, Mr. Ba Junyu and Mr. Wong Chung Man.

