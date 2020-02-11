Log in
ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0899)
Asia Resources : REVISED NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

02/11/2020 | 03:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 899)

REVISED NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of Special General Meeting (the "SGM") of Asia Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 February 2020 and the announcement of the Company dated 11 February 2020 in relation to, among other things, the postponement of the SGM.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the SGM of the Company will be postponed to be held at Unit 1802, 18/F, Ruttonjee House, Ruttonjee Centre, 11 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions, with or without amendments, as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

"THAT:

  1. the supplemental agreement dated 1 November 2019 (the "Supplemental Agreement"), details of which are disclosed in the circular of the Company dated 6 February 2020, entered into between Asiaciti Investment Limited (the "Purchaser") and Mr. Li Yuguo, in relation to, among other things, the extension of the repayment date of the full amount of RMB562,500,000 paid by the Purchaser to 遼寧京豐置業有 限公司 (Liaoning Jingfeng Properties Co., Limited) (the "Vendor") according to the agreement dated 12 October 2017 entered into between the Vendor and the Purchaser regarding the sale and purchase of the properties comprising Floors 7 to 35 of Building T3 under the Shenyang Commodity Housing Pre-sale Contract No. 16122 and the related compensation and interests to 24 April 2020, with an interest rate of 5.25% per annum (a copy of the Supplemental Agreement is marked "A" and produced to the SGM and signed by the chairman of the SGM for identification purpose) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby ratified, confirmed and approved; and
  2. any one Director be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and sign, ratify and execute all such documents and take all such steps as the Director in his/her discretion may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement,
  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

give effect to or in connection with the Supplemental Agreement and any of the transactions contemplated thereunder and to agree to such variations, amendments or waivers as are, in his/their opinion, in the interests of the Company and its shareholders."

By Order of the Board

Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Liu Yan Chee James

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

Notes:

  1. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, subject to the provisions of the bye-laws of the Company, vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
  2. To be valid, a form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be lodged with the Company's Branch Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than Sunday, 1 March 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong Time) or not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the said meeting or any adjourned meeting.
  3. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the SGM, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 27 February 2020 to Tuesday, 3 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the SGM (or at any adjournment thereof), all transfers of shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates and the appropriate transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong Time) on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.
  4. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened or any adjournment thereof, should he/she so wish, and in such event, the authority of the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  5. In the case of joint holders of a share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto to, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the above meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  6. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect at the time of the Meeting, the Meeting will be held as scheduled unless further notice posted on the websites of the Company at http://www.asiaresources899.com.hk and the Stock Exchange at http://www.hkexnews.hk to notify Shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting.
    Shareholders should make their own decision as to whether they would attend the Meeting under bad weather conditions bearing in mind their own situation and if they should choose to do so, they are advised to exercise care and caution.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive directors, Mr. Li Yuguo, Mr. Liu Yan Chee James and Ms. Guo Yumei; two non-executive directors, Mr. Yang Xiaoqiang and Mr. Huang Yilin; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Ba Junyu, Mr. Zhu Xueyi and Mr. Wong Chung Man.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Asia Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:37:08 UTC
