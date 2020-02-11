Asia Resources : REVISED NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 899)

REVISED NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of Special General Meeting (the "SGM") of Asia Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 February 2020 and the announcement of the Company dated 11 February 2020 in relation to, among other things, the postponement of the SGM.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the SGM of the Company will be postponed to be held at Unit 1802, 18/F, Ruttonjee House, Ruttonjee Centre, 11 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions, with or without amendments, as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

"THAT:

the supplemental agreement dated 1 November 2019 (the " Supplemental Agreement "), details of which are disclosed in the circular of the Company dated 6 February 2020, entered into between Asiaciti Investment Limited (the " Purchaser ") and Mr. Li Yuguo, in relation to, among other things, the extension of the repayment date of the full amount of RMB562,500,000 paid by the Purchaser to 遼寧京豐置業有 限公司 (Liaoning Jingfeng Properties Co., Limited) (the " Vendor ") according to the agreement dated 12 October 2017 entered into between the Vendor and the Purchaser regarding the sale and purchase of the properties comprising Floors 7 to 35 of Building T3 under the Shenyang Commodity Housing Pre-sale Contract No. 16122 and the related compensation and interests to 24 April 2020, with an interest rate of 5.25% per annum (a copy of the Supplemental Agreement is marked "A" and produced to the SGM and signed by the chairman of the SGM for identification purpose) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby ratified, confirmed and approved; and any one Director be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and sign, ratify and execute all such documents and take all such steps as the Director in his/her discretion may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable and expedient to implement,