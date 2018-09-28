Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Asia Resources Holdings Ltd    0899   BMG0536F1775

ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD (0899)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Asia Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 899)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

Reference is made to the announcement dated 12 July 2018 (the "Announcement") of Asia Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in relation to the disposal of entire issued share capital of the Disposal Company I and Disposal Company II. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise defined.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent for the Disposal had been fulfilled and the completion of the Disposal contemplated under the Agreement took place on 28 September 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out therein. Upon Completion, the Disposal Company I and Disposal Company II are no longer subsidiaries of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Li Yuguo

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of four executive directors, Mr. Li Yuguo, Ms. Guo Yumei, Mr. Liu Yan Chee James and Mr. Chan Yuk Sang; two non-executive directors, Mr. Yang Xiaoqiang and Mr. Huang Yilin; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Ba Junyu, Mr. Zhu Xueyi and Mr. Wong Chung Man.

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Asia Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LT
12:47pASIA RESOURCES : Voluntary announcement - completion of disposal of subsidiaries
PU
09/03ASIA RESOURCES : Change of authorized representative
PU
09/03ASIA RESOURCES : Voluntary announcement - full redemption of convertible bonds
PU
08/31ASIA RESOURCES : (1) change of address of principal place of business in hong ko..
PU
08/31ASIA RESOURCES : (1) poll results of the annual general meeting held on 31 augus..
PU
08/03ASIA RESOURCES : Connected transaction in relation to subscription of new shares..
PU
08/02ASIA RESOURCES : Form of proxy for annual general meeting (or any adjournment th..
PU
07/24ASIA RESOURCES : Appointment of independent non-executive directors and members ..
PU
07/24ASIA RESOURCES : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
07/11ASIA RESOURCES : Voluntary announcement - cessation of operation of money lendin..
PU
More news
Chart ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Asia Resources Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Chee Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Guo Li Chairman
Jie Liu Feng Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yi Lin Huang Non-Executive Director
Yuk Sang Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD-6.54%0
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-10.61%86 415
MORGAN STANLEY-8.96%83 226
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-1.65%68 526
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-8.67%27 608
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-19.96%17 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.