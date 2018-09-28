Asia Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 899)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

Reference is made to the announcement dated 12 July 2018 (the "Announcement") of Asia Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in relation to the disposal of entire issued share capital of the Disposal Company I and Disposal Company II. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise defined.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent for the Disposal had been fulfilled and the completion of the Disposal contemplated under the Agreement took place on 28 September 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out therein. Upon Completion, the Disposal Company I and Disposal Company II are no longer subsidiaries of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Li Yuguo

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of four executive directors, Mr. Li Yuguo, Ms. Guo Yumei, Mr. Liu Yan Chee James and Mr. Chan Yuk Sang; two non-executive directors, Mr. Yang Xiaoqiang and Mr. Huang Yilin; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Ba Junyu, Mr. Zhu Xueyi and Mr. Wong Chung Man.

*

For identification purpose only