Asia Satellite Telecom : 4KUniverse Expands Across Asia-Pacific via AsiaSat 9

4KUniverse Expands across Asia-Pacific via AsiaSat 9

The 4K HDR TV Channel and AsiaSat Partner for a multi-year distribution deal

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019 - The new 4K HDR TV channel, 4KUniverse, and Asia's leading satellite operator, AsiaSat, have entered into a multi-year agreement for the distribution of a 24-hour feed via AsiaSat 9 across the Asia-Pacific.

4KUniverse was part of AsiaSat's 4K-SAT UHD demo channel initiated back in 2015, broadcasting a few hours of UHD programming a day. Now, with the 4K TV market share and 4K set-top-boxes seeing exponential growth, TV operators want to offer the best possible resolution (4K HDR High Dynamic Range) for their customers to enjoy the best ever viewing experience.

4KUniverse is a general entertainment 4K HDR TV channel. Its wide-ranging UHD programming for Asian audience includes early morning airings of the children's series, 'Eddie is a Yeti'; daytime with vegan cooking series 'Plant-Based by Nafsika'; primetime with 'Model Turned Superstar' entertainment series featuring Victoria's Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio; and late-night airings of new docufilms like the Patagonia extreme-skiing film, 'The Empire of Winds'.

4KUniverse is broadcasting in Asia via AsiaSat 9 at 122°E, in 4K HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) HDR with WCG (Wide Color Gamut), which is presently the highest quality, commercially-viable image in broadcasting today. The channel will be available through local licensed distribution partners across the satellite's extensive C-band footprint including key Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Mainland China, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

"I am thrilled to announce the deal with AsiaSat as we look forward to growing the 4KUniverse footprint across Asia-Pacific," said 4KUniverse Founder & CEO Matthew Mancinelli. "By offering the 4KUniverse channel to their customers, TV platforms and telcos alike can promote regularly scheduled 4K HDR broadcasts. It's time for customers to unleash the full potential of their new TVs."

