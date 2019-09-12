Asia Satellite Telecom : 4KUniverse Expands Across Asia-Pacific via AsiaSat 9

MEDIA RELEASE
4KUniverse Expands across Asia-Pacific via AsiaSat 9
The 4K HDR TV Channel and AsiaSat Partner for a multi-year distribution deal
Hong Kong, 13 September 2019 - The new 4K HDR TV channel, 4KUniverse, and Asia's leading satellite operator, AsiaSat, have entered into a multi-year agreement for the distribution of a 24-hour feed via AsiaSat 9 across the Asia-Pacific.
4KUniverse was part of AsiaSat's 4K-SAT UHD demo channel initiated back in 2015, broadcasting a few hours of UHD programming a day. Now, with the 4K TV market share and 4K set-top-boxes seeing exponential growth, TV operators want to offer the best possible resolution (4K HDR High Dynamic Range) for their customers to enjoy the best ever viewing experience.
4KUniverse is a general entertainment 4K HDR TV channel. Its wide-ranging UHD programming for Asian audience includes early morning airings of the children's series, 'Eddie is a Yeti'; daytime with vegan cooking series 'Plant-Based by Nafsika'; primetime with 'Model Turned Superstar' entertainment series featuring Victoria's Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio; and late-night airings of new docufilms like the Patagonia extreme-skiing film, 'The Empire of Winds'.
4KUniverse is broadcasting in Asia via AsiaSat 9 at 122°E, in 4K HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) HDR with WCG (Wide Color Gamut), which is presently the highest quality, commercially-viable image in broadcasting today. The channel will be available through local licensed distribution partners across the satellite's extensive C-band footprint including key Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Mainland China, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.
"I am thrilled to announce the deal with AsiaSat as we look forward to growing the 4KUniverse footprint across Asia-Pacific," said 4KUniverse Founder & CEO Matthew Mancinelli. "By offering the 4KUniverse channel to their customers, TV platforms and telcos alike can promote regularly scheduled 4K HDR broadcasts. It's time for customers to unleash the full potential of their new TVs."
"The launch of 4KUniverse with its full UHD programme schedule tailored for Asian audience is an exciting addition to AsiaSat 9's growing video neighbourhood. We are grateful to be selected once again by 4KUniverse as their long-term UHD partner in Asia," said Ina Lui, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Business Development & Strategy of AsiaSat.
About 4KUNIVERSE
4KUNIVERSE is the first 24/7 4K HDR general entertainment TV channel in America, airing TV series, movies, documentaries, sports programming all in stunning 4K HDR resolution. The first-of-its-kind channel is available as linear television via cable/satellite and as a direct-to-consumer streaming service.
For more information on 4KUNIVERSE:
About AsiaSat
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat) offers reliable satellite connectivity and media solutions to clients in the broadcast and telecom sectors focusing on enhancing the end-user experience with groundbreaking solutions and comprehensive satellite fleet. From traditional content distribution to headends, telcos, DTH, DTT platforms; Occasional Use; to new IP-based, hybrid OTT service; cutting edge VSAT solutions serving aviation, maritime, mobile backhaul, AsiaSat helps bridge the digital divide, aiming to be the foremost satellite solutions provider, instinctive partner of choice in Asia Pacific.
Youtube| Mobile App
Media Contact:
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited
Winnie Pang, Manager, Marketing Communications | Tel: +852 2500 0880 | Email: wpang@asiasat.com
4KUniverse
Email: press@4kuniversenow.com
4KUniverse's wide-ranging UHD programming delivered by AsiaSat 9 for Asian audience includes the children's series 'Eddie is a Yeti', new docufilm 'The Empire of Winds' and 'Model Turned Superstar' entertainment series.
The new 4K HDR TV channel '4KUniverse'
'Eddie is a Yeti'
'The Empire of Winds'
'Model Turned Superstar'
