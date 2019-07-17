Log in
Asia Satellite Telecom : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

07/17/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 衛 星 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1135

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will change its address to:

4th Floor North

Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue

Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda

By Order of the Board

Sue YEUNG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 10 directors. The Executive Director is Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG. The Non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory M. ZELUCK (Chairman), Mr. LIU Zhengjun (Deputy Chairman), Mr. LUO Ning, Dr. DING Yucheng, Mr. Herman CHANG Hsiuguo and Mr. FAN Jui-Ying. The Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Marcel R. FENEZ, Mr. Steven R. LEONARD and Ms. Philana Wai Yin POON. The Alternate Director is Mr. CHONG Chi Yeung (alternate to Mr. LUO Ning).

* For identification only

Disclaimer

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:49:03 UTC
