Asia Satellite Telecom : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
亞 洲 衛 星 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Stock Code: 1135
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND
TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA
The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will change its address to:
4th Floor North
Cedar House
41 Cedar Avenue
Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda
By Order of the Board
Sue YEUNG
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 17 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 10 directors. The Executive Director is Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG. The Non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory M. ZELUCK (Chairman), Mr. LIU Zhengjun (Deputy Chairman), Mr. LUO Ning, Dr. DING Yucheng, Mr. Herman CHANG Hsiuguo and Mr. FAN Jui-Ying. The Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Marcel R. FENEZ, Mr. Steven R. LEONARD and Ms. Philana Wai Yin POON. The Alternate Director is Mr. CHONG Chi Yeung (alternate to Mr. LUO Ning).
* For identification only
Disclaimer
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:49:03 UTC