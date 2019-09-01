Log in
Asia Satellite Telecom : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

09/01/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 衛 星 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1135

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business has been changed to 15 Dai Kwai Street, Tai Po Industrial Estate, New Territories, Hong Kong with effect from 1 September 2019. The telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Sue YEUNG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 10 directors. The Executive Director is Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG. The Non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory M. ZELUCK (Chairman), Mr. LIU Zhengjun (Deputy Chairman), Mr. LUO Ning, Dr. DING Yucheng, Mr. Herman CHANG Hsiuguo and Mr. FAN Jui-Ying. The Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Marcel R. FENEZ, Mr. Steven R. LEONARD and Ms. Philana Wai Yin POON. The Alternate Director is Mr. CHONG Chi Yeung (alternate to Mr. LUO Ning).

* For identification only

Disclaimer

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 10:21:05 UTC
