Asia Satellite Telecom : DOD-Implementation Agreement

THIS AGREEMENT is made on 24 June 2019

BETWEEN:

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED , a company incorporated in Bermuda with its registered office at Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street,

Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda (the " Company "); and BOWENVALE LIMITED , a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its registered office at P.O. Box 957, Offshore Incorporations Centre, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands (the " Offeror ").

INTRODUCTION:

The Offeror intends to acquire the shares it does not already own in the Company. The acquisition is intended to be effected by means of the Scheme, a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of the Companies Act on the terms and subject to the Conditions. The Offeror wishes to request the Company to put forward the Scheme to the Shareholders for consideration and this Agreement sets out the Offeror's request and the Company's agreement to put forward the Scheme to the Shareholders.

THE PARTIES AGREE as follows:

1. INTERPRETATION

1.1 In this Agreement (including the Introduction), terms used and defined in the Announcement shall have the same meaning when used herein unless otherwise defined:

"Announcement" means the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company pursuant to Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code relating to the Proposal, substantially in the form set out in Schedule 1 to this Agreement;

"Applicable Laws" means with respect to any person, any laws, rules, regulations, guidelines, directives, treaties, judgments, decrees, orders or notices of any Relevant Authority that is applicable to such persons;

"Business Day" means a day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in Bermuda or Hong Kong;

"Companies Ordinance" means the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong);

"Court Hearing(s)" means the hearing(s) by the Court of the petition for the sanction of the Scheme;

"Despatch Date" means the date of despatch or publication of the Scheme Document;

"Hong Kong" means the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Long Stop Date" means 11 March 2020;

"Meetings" means the Court Meeting and the SGM;

"NDA" means the confidentiality agreement dated 10 April 2019 entered into between the Company and the Offeror;

