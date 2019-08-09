Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Asia Satellite Telecom Holdings Ltd.    1135   BMG0534R1088

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM HOLDINGS LTD.

(1135)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/08
9.62 HKD   +1.69%
07:26aASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : DOD-Scheme Document
PU
07:26aASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : DOD-Implementation Agreement
PU
07:26aASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : DOD-Irrevocable Undertakings - Ora Investment Pte. Ltd.
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Satellite Telecom : DOD-Irrevocable Undertakings - Ora Investment Pte. Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 07:26am EDT

DE D OF

Execution Version

Strictly Private & ConfidentialIRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKING

To:

The Directors

Bowenvale Limited (the "Offeror")

Vistra Corporate Service Centre

Wickhams Cay II

Road Town, Tortola VG1110

British Virgin Islands

9 August 2019

Dear Sirs

1.

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company")

We, being Ora Investment Pte. Ltd. (the "

"), refer to the proposed privatization of

the Company by the Offeror by way ofShareholderscheme of arrangement u er Section 99 of the

Comp

ies A 1981 of Bermuda, on and subject to such terms and conditions that are set out

in the

nouncements dated 27 June 2019 and 3 July 2019 jointly issued by the Offeror and the

C mpany in connection with the Proposal

"Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated,

wordsin thi

and expressions defined in the Announc(thements shall have the same meanings when used

2.

Deed.

We:

her by warrant as at the date of this Deed, the date of despatch of the Scheme and the

(a)

date immediately prior to the Effective Date that:

(i)

we

the beneficial owner

of

16,708,437 issued Shares (the "Existi g

Shares"), free and clear of any lien, charge, mortgage, encumbrance or any

(ii)

third party rights whatsoever; and

we have full power and authority to execute, deliver and give the undertakings

3.

contained herein, to perform the obligations hereunder.

Subject to the terms and conditions of this Deed, we hereby irrevocably and unconditionally

undertake that:

omin who is, or has in turn depo ited

(a)

we will instruct our broker, custodian or

Existing Shares with, a CCASS Participant, to exercise or procure the exercise of the

voting rights attached to the Existing Shares:

(i)

at the Court Meeting

o vote in favour of the resolution (which is to be d cided

by poll) to approve

the Scheme as set out in paragraph (a)(ii) of the joint

announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 27 June 2019; and

ASIA-DOCS10748605.4

(ii)

t the duly convened SGM to vote in favour of the sp cial resolutions (which

to be decided by poll) of Shareholders to approve the reduction of the issued

share capital of

Co

p y by the cancellation of the Scheme Shares in

accordance with the

term and subject to the Conditions to be set out in the

(b)

Scheme Document;

for the period from the date hereof until the Effective Date of the Scheme, we shall not:

(i)

offer to acquire the whole or any part of the issued Shares

f the

Co pany nor permit any company in which we,

y or indirectly, Control

maketo ake such an offer, or enter into any

directlor arrangement with any

(ii)

person whether conditionally or otherwise,agreemeto do ny of the foregoing; or

or give any undertaking (whether

al

or

unconditional) to

acc pt, exercise voting rights attached to the Exist n

Shares to approve or

otherwise agree to, any offer, scheme or arrang m , merger or other business

combination made or proposed to be made inconditiorespec

of the Existing Shares by

(c)

any person other than the Offeror;

at any time during the period fr

m the date hereof and ending on the Effective Date of

the Scheme, we will not (save for the pe formance of this Deed):

or otherw se dispose

(i)

sell, offer to sell, mortgage, charg , pledge,

of or create encumbrance over, either directlyhypothecateindi

ctly, conditionally or

(ii)

unconditionally, any Existing Shares or any interest therein;

whole or

enter into any swap

r other arrangement that transfers to another,

in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any Existing Shares

(iii)

or any interest therein; or

enter into any transacti

n with the same effect as any transaction specified in

(d)

Clause 3(c)(i) or (ii) above;

ur nam , we will

to he extent that any of the Existing Shares are not registered in

inst uct our broker, custodian or

ominee who is, o

has in turn dep

ited the Existing

Shares with, a CCASS Participant

to procure the

registered

older(s) her of to take

such action as shall be nec ssary for Clauses 3(a)

(c) of this

Deed to be complied

(e)

with in full in respect of the Existing Shares only; and

any

we shall not circulate this Deed or make any disclo

re in connection herewith

person without your prior written consent, unless

such disclosure (i) is made

to our

directors, officers, employees, adv sers and affili

and

the directors,

officers,

employees and advisers of our affiliates,

or (ii)

iates,required by applicable law or

regulation (including but not limited to the Code

n Takeovers and Mergers) or any

governmental or regulatory body having jurisdiction over us.

For the purpose of this Clause 3:

person

dm tted to participate

Central

A.

"CCASS Participant" sh ll mean

nd Settlement System as

d rect clearing

ipant or general clearing participant,Clearing

custodian pa

an

investor participant who may be an individual or joint

B.

individuals orticipantcorporation; and

"Control" means:

Click or tap here to enter text.

`

ASIA-DOCS10748605.4

a.

right to exe cise, directly or indirectly, at least 50% of the voting equity of the

b.

other person (or other comparable ownership if the person is not a corporation); or

posse sing, directly or indirectly,

ower to direct or cause the direction of the

affairs

or management of the

other person,

whether through the ownership of

voting

securities, by

or

directly or indirectly, of securities

4.

We:

ha

the power to electcontractmaj otherwise,rityof

board of directors or similar body

governing the affairs of such person.

the Scheme Documen ation and in any other

(a)

nfirm and consent to the inclusion in

document required in rel tion to the Proposal of references to the legal name and

registered office of the Shareholder and details of this Deed provided that:

(i)

he Offe or agrees and undertakes to keep all information and details relating

o the di ect or indirect ownership and the identity of any beneficial

wner of

the

Shareholder confidential and not publish or disclose any such information

or detail, save that:

(A)

the Offeror's obligation of confidence under this Clause 4(a)(i) does

not apply to any

which is in the public domain as at the

date of this Agreementinformationsubseque tly becomes publicly known or

made generally available

other than as

result of a breach by

Offeror of th s Clause 4(a)(i)), provided that the Off ror shall not usthe

any

information in the public domain to lead or direct any person to

(B)

id ntify the direct or indirect ownership of the Sh

and

the

Offeror may disclose any information relatingareholder;t the direct or

indi

ct ownership and the identity of any beneficial owner of the

Shar holder if

red to do so by any judicial order, or by specific

requestrequofither

Stock Excha

ge of Hong Kong Limit

or he Securities and FuturThes Commission of Hong Kong, pr vided

writtentha prior to such disclosure, the Offeror shall, t the extent reasonably

practicable and permitted by such judicial order, The Stock Exchange

of Hong Kong Limited or the Securities and Futures Commission of

Hong Kong, consult with the Shareholder before making such

(ii)

disclosure; and

a draft of any such document is sent to us for our pr or r view and approval

(b)

(such approval not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed); and

agree to this Deed being made available for inspection by the SFC and the Stock

5.

Exchange if required by them, and members of the public.

Scheme as set out in

The Offeror undertakes that it will procure the implementation of

Announcements in accordance with the Code on Takeovers and Mthergers and any applicablthe

6

laws.

Our undertakings contained in this Deed shall take effect from the date hereof.

7.

This Deed shall terminate immediately if:

(a)

the Proposal is not implemented by the Long Stop Date;

Click or tap here to enter text.

`

ASIA-DOCS10748605.4

b)

the Scheme is not approved at the Court Meeting;

c)

the Reduction is not approved at the SGM;

d)

at the Court Hearing, the Court does not sanction the Scheme;

e)

the Scheme lapses or is withdrawn; or

8.

(f)

we are required to

our undertaking by any court or competent regulator.

Any date, time or period referrwithdrawto

this Deed s

be of the ssence except to the extent to

which we and the Off ror agree in writing to varyhallny date, time or period, in which event the

9.

varied, date, time or period shall be of the essenc .

dy for breach of this Deed

We agree that damages w

uld not

an

adequate

and

acknowledge that the Offero

may bebentitled to seek remedies

of specific performance

10.

other equitable relief for breach of this Deed.

Notices

A notice under or in connection with this Deed (a "Notice"):

(a)

(ii)

must be in writing and in the English language; and

ceive the

delivered personally or sent by courier or by fax to the p rty due to

to the

ddress

in paragraph 10(b) or to an alternative address,

Noticeson or email address

fied by that party by written notice to the other

(b)

party received before specifiedthe Not ce was despatched.

The addresses referred to in paragraph 10(a)(ii) are:

(i)

in the case of Ora Investment Pte. Ltd.:

Road

#37-01, Capital

Tower,

Address:

168

Robinson

Fax number:

Singapore 068912

+65 6889 8888

(ii)

Marked for the attention of 'Legal Department'; and

in the case of the Offeror:

Able Star Associates Limited

Address:

Jupiter Investment

Holdings, L.L. .

Capital Mansion

c/o The

Corporation Trust

6 Xinyuan Nanlu

mpany

Chaoyang District

Corporation Trust Center

Be jing 100004

1209 Orange Street

China

ity of Wilmington

With a copy to:

County of New Castle

Mr. Chong Chi Yeung

Delaware 19801

Click or tap here to enter text.

USA

Suites 2301-2304, CITIC

Tower

`

ASIA-DOCS10748605.4

cc: 1001 P nnsylvania

1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central,

Avenue

NW

Hong Kong

Washington, DC 20004

Email

USA

qiangjn@citic.com

justin.zhou@carlyle.com

address:

fr nk.lin@carlyle.com

jackchong@citic.com

Marked

wayne.bannon@carlyle.com

Justin Zhou / Frank Lin /

QIANG Jianing / Chong, Chi

for the

Wayne Bannon

Yeung

attention

(c)

of:

A Notice is deemed to be given:

(i)

f delivered by hand (including, without limitation, d livery by a recognised

international courier), upon delivery at the address referred to in paragraph

10(b);

(iii)

sent by mail, upon proof of receipt; and

if sent by email, at the time and on the date recorded on the face of the email

as having b en sent, provided no delivery failure or equivalent notification has

11.

been received by the sender.

under the Contracts (Rights of

No person other than the Offeror and us shall have the

Third

Ordinance (Cap. 623 of the Laws of HonrightKong) to enforce any term of this

Deed. Parties)But is does not affect any right or remedy of a third party which exists or is available

12.

apart from that Ordinance.

The terms of this Deed are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of

13.

Hong Kong.

or claim

out of or in connection with this Deed,

Any dispute,

limitation:controversy( ) an issue regardarising

tual, pre-contractual or non-contractual(including,rights

bligations or liabil ties; and (ii) any issuecontracas

the existence, validity, re ch or termination

withoutf this Deed

(a "Dispute") sh ll be referred to

d finally resolved by arbitration administered

by the Hong Kong I ternational

Arbitration Centre ("HKIAC") under the HKIAC

Administered Arbitration

Rules in force when the No

of Arbitration is submitted in

accordance with such Rules (the "Rules"). The Rules ticear

deemed to be incorporated by

14.

ref rence into this paragraph and as may be amended by the rest of this paragraph.

The

arbitration tribunal ("Tribunal") shall consist of three

arbitrators to be appointed in

cco dance with the Rules. The seat

f the arbitration shall be Hong Kong. The law of this

15.

arbitration paragraph shall be Hong K

law.

The language of the arbitr tion proceedings shall be English. Any award of the Tribunal shall

be made in writing and shall be final and binding on the parties from the day it is made. The

16.

parties undertake to carry out any award without delay.

requesting, before or during arbitral

Nothing this Deed shall preve t or preclude a party

proceedings, from the Hong Kong courts an interim fromeasure of protection (including by way

of injunctive relief).

Click or tap here to enter text.

`

ASIA-DOCS10748605.4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 11:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM HOL
07:26aASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : DOD-Scheme Document
PU
07:26aASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : DOD-Implementation Agreement
PU
07:26aASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : DOD-Irrevocable Undertakings - Ora Investment Pte. Ltd.
PU
07:26aASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : DOD-Roll-over Agreement and Irrevocable Undertakings
PU
07:26aASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : DOD-Written Consent (Merrill Lynch)
PU
08/08ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : AsiaSat Reports 2019 Interim Results
PU
07/30ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : Scheme document of the proposed privatization of asia s..
PU
07/18ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : Delay in despatch of the scheme document
PU
07/17ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : Change of address of principal share registrar and tran..
PU
07/03ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM : Further joint announcement - proposed privatization of ..
PU
More news
Chart ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asia Satellite Telecom Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Shun Hong Tong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Michael Zeluck Chairman
Sue Yeung Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Fred Vong Vice President-Engineering
Fred Ho Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM HOLDINGS LTD.82.54%480
SES-13.17%7 354
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-7.90%4 132
INMARSAT51.60%3 235
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC27.15%3 069
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD-40.72%282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group