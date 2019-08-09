Asia Satellite Telecom : DOD-Irrevocable Undertakings - Ora Investment Pte. Ltd.
08/09/2019 | 07:26am EDT
DE D OF
Execution Version
Strictly Private & Confidential
IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKING
To:
The Directors
Bowenvale Limited (the "Offeror")
Vistra Corporate Service Centre
Wickhams Cay II
Road Town, Tortola VG1110
British Virgin Islands
9 August 2019
Dear Sirs
1.
ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company")
We, being Ora Investment Pte. Ltd. (the "
"), refer to the proposed privatization of
the Company by the Offeror by way ofShareholderscheme of arrangement u er Section 99 of the
Comp
ies A 1981 of Bermuda, on and subject to such terms and conditions that are set out
in the
nouncements dated 27 June 2019 and 3 July 2019 jointly issued by the Offeror and the
C mpany in connection with the Proposal
"Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated,
wordsin thi
and expressions defined in the Announc(thements shall have the same meanings when used
2.
Deed.
We:
her by warrant as at the date of this Deed, the date of despatch of the Scheme and the
(a)
date immediately prior to the Effective Date that:
(i)
we
the beneficial owner
of
16,708,437 issued Shares (the "Existi g
Shares"), free and clear of any lien, charge, mortgage, encumbrance or any
(ii)
third party rights whatsoever; and
we have full power and authority to execute, deliver and give the undertakings
3.
contained herein, to perform the obligations hereunder.
Subject to the terms and conditions of this Deed, we hereby irrevocably and unconditionally
undertake that:
omin who is, or has in turn depo ited
(a)
we will instruct our broker, custodian or
Existing Shares with, a CCASS Participant, to exercise or procure the exercise of the
voting rights attached to the Existing Shares:
(i)
at the Court Meeting
o vote in favour of the resolution (which is to be d cided
by poll) to approve
the Scheme as set out in paragraph (a)(ii) of the joint
announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 27 June 2019; and
(ii)
t the duly convened SGM to vote in favour of the sp cial resolutions (which
to be decided by poll) of Shareholders to approve the reduction of the issued
share capital of
Co
p y by the cancellation of the Scheme Shares in
accordance with the
term and subject to the Conditions to be set out in the
(b)
Scheme Document;
for the period from the date hereof until the Effective Date of the Scheme, we shall not:
(i)
offer to acquire the whole or any part of the issued Shares
f the
Co pany nor permit any company in which we,
y or indirectly, Control
maketo ake such an offer, or enter into any
directlor arrangement with any
(ii)
person whether conditionally or otherwise,agreemeto do ny of the foregoing; or
or give any undertaking (whether
al
or
unconditional) to
acc pt, exercise voting rights attached to the Exist n
Shares to approve or
otherwise agree to, any offer, scheme or arrang m , merger or other business
combination made or proposed to be made inconditiorespec
of the Existing Shares by
(c)
any person other than the Offeror;
at any time during the period fr
m the date hereof and ending on the Effective Date of
the Scheme, we will not (save for the pe formance of this Deed):
or otherw se dispose
(i)
sell, offer to sell, mortgage, charg , pledge,
of or create encumbrance over, either directlyhypothecateindi
ctly, conditionally or
(ii)
unconditionally, any Existing Shares or any interest therein;
whole or
enter into any swap
r other arrangement that transfers to another,
in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any Existing Shares
(iii)
or any interest therein; or
enter into any transacti
n with the same effect as any transaction specified in
(d)
Clause 3(c)(i) or (ii) above;
ur nam , we will
to he extent that any of the Existing Shares are not registered in
inst uct our broker, custodian or
ominee who is, o
has in turn dep
ited the Existing
Shares with, a CCASS Participant
to procure the
registered
older(s) her of to take
such action as shall be nec ssary for Clauses 3(a)
(c) of this
Deed to be complied
(e)
with in full in respect of the Existing Shares only; and
any
we shall not circulate this Deed or make any disclo
re in connection herewith
person without your prior written consent, unless
such disclosure (i) is made
to our
directors, officers, employees, adv sers and affili
and
the directors,
officers,
employees and advisers of our affiliates,
or (ii)
iates,required by applicable law or
regulation (including but not limited to the Code
n Takeovers and Mergers) or any
governmental or regulatory body having jurisdiction over us.
For the purpose of this Clause 3:
person
dm tted to participate
Central
A.
"CCASS Participant" sh ll mean
nd Settlement System as
d rect clearing
ipant or general clearing participant,Clearing
custodian pa
an
investor participant who may be an individual or joint
B.
individuals orticipantcorporation; and
"Control" means:
Click or tap here to enter text.
`
ASIA-DOCS10748605.4
a.
right to exe cise, directly or indirectly, at least 50% of the voting equity of the
b.
other person (or other comparable ownership if the person is not a corporation); or
posse sing, directly or indirectly,
ower to direct or cause the direction of the
affairs
or management of the
other person,
whether through the ownership of
voting
securities, by
or
directly or indirectly, of securities
4.
We:
ha
the power to electcontractmaj otherwise,rityof
board of directors or similar body
governing the affairs of such person.
the Scheme Documen ation and in any other
(a)
nfirm and consent to the inclusion in
document required in rel tion to the Proposal of references to the legal name and
registered office of the Shareholder and details of this Deed provided that:
(i)
he Offe or agrees and undertakes to keep all information and details relating
o the di ect or indirect ownership and the identity of any beneficial
wner of
the
Shareholder confidential and not publish or disclose any such information
or detail, save that:
(A)
the Offeror's obligation of confidence under this Clause 4(a)(i) does
not apply to any
which is in the public domain as at the
date of this Agreementinformationsubseque tly becomes publicly known or
made generally available
other than as
result of a breach by
Offeror of th s Clause 4(a)(i)), provided that the Off ror shall not usthe
any
information in the public domain to lead or direct any person to
(B)
id ntify the direct or indirect ownership of the Sh
and
the
Offeror may disclose any information relatingareholder;t the direct or
indi
ct ownership and the identity of any beneficial owner of the
Shar holder if
red to do so by any judicial order, or by specific
requestrequofither
Stock Excha
ge of Hong Kong Limit
or he Securities and FuturThes Commission of Hong Kong, pr vided
writtentha prior to such disclosure, the Offeror shall, t the extent reasonably
practicable and permitted by such judicial order, The Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited or the Securities and Futures Commission of
Hong Kong, consult with the Shareholder before making such
(ii)
disclosure; and
a draft of any such document is sent to us for our pr or r view and approval
(b)
(such approval not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed); and
agree to this Deed being made available for inspection by the SFC and the Stock
5.
Exchange if required by them, and members of the public.
Scheme as set out in
The Offeror undertakes that it will procure the implementation of
Announcements in accordance with the Code on Takeovers and Mthergers and any applicablthe
6
laws.
Our undertakings contained in this Deed shall take effect from the date hereof.
7.
This Deed shall terminate immediately if:
(a)
the Proposal is not implemented by the Long Stop Date;
Click or tap here to enter text.
`
ASIA-DOCS10748605.4
b)
the Scheme is not approved at the Court Meeting;
c)
the Reduction is not approved at the SGM;
d)
at the Court Hearing, the Court does not sanction the Scheme;
e)
the Scheme lapses or is withdrawn; or
8.
(f)
we are required to
our undertaking by any court or competent regulator.
Any date, time or period referrwithdrawto
this Deed s
be of the ssence except to the extent to
which we and the Off ror agree in writing to varyhallny date, time or period, in which event the
9.
varied, date, time or period shall be of the essenc .
dy for breach of this Deed
We agree that damages w
uld not
an
adequate
and
acknowledge that the Offero
may bebentitled to seek remedies
of specific performance
10.
other equitable relief for breach of this Deed.
Notices
A notice under or in connection with this Deed (a "Notice"):
(a)
(ii)
must be in writing and in the English language; and
ceive the
delivered personally or sent by courier or by fax to the p rty due to
to the
ddress
in paragraph 10(b) or to an alternative address,
Noticeson or email address
fied by that party by written notice to the other
(b)
party received before specifiedthe Not ce was despatched.
The addresses referred to in paragraph 10(a)(ii) are:
(i)
in the case of Ora Investment Pte. Ltd.:
Road
#37-01, Capital
Tower,
Address:
168
Robinson
Fax number:
Singapore 068912
+65 6889 8888
(ii)
Marked for the attention of 'Legal Department'; and
in the case of the Offeror:
Able Star Associates Limited
Address:
Jupiter Investment
Holdings, L.L. .
Capital Mansion
c/o The
Corporation Trust
6 Xinyuan Nanlu
mpany
Chaoyang District
Corporation Trust Center
Be jing 100004
1209 Orange Street
China
ity of Wilmington
With a copy to:
County of New Castle
Mr. Chong Chi Yeung
Delaware 19801
Click or tap here to enter text.
USA
Suites 2301-2304, CITIC
Tower
`
ASIA-DOCS10748605.4
cc: 1001 P nnsylvania
1 Tim Mei Avenue, Central,
Avenue
NW
Hong Kong
Washington, DC 20004
Email
USA
qiangjn@citic.com
justin.zhou@carlyle.com
address:
fr nk.lin@carlyle.com
jackchong@citic.com
Marked
wayne.bannon@carlyle.com
Justin Zhou / Frank Lin /
QIANG Jianing / Chong, Chi
for the
Wayne Bannon
Yeung
attention
(c)
of:
A Notice is deemed to be given:
(i)
f delivered by hand (including, without limitation, d livery by a recognised
international courier), upon delivery at the address referred to in paragraph
10(b);
(iii)
sent by mail, upon proof of receipt; and
if sent by email, at the time and on the date recorded on the face of the email
as having b en sent, provided no delivery failure or equivalent notification has
11.
been received by the sender.
under the Contracts (Rights of
No person other than the Offeror and us shall have the
Third
Ordinance (Cap. 623 of the Laws of HonrightKong) to enforce any term of this
Deed. Parties)But is does not affect any right or remedy of a third party which exists or is available
12.
apart from that Ordinance.
The terms of this Deed are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of
13.
Hong Kong.
or claim
out of or in connection with this Deed,
Any dispute,
limitation:controversy( ) an issue regardarising
tual, pre-contractual or non-contractual(including,rights
bligations or liabil ties; and (ii) any issuecontracas
the existence, validity, re ch or termination
withoutf this Deed
(a "Dispute") sh ll be referred to
d finally resolved by arbitration administered
by the Hong Kong I ternational
Arbitration Centre ("HKIAC") under the HKIAC
Administered Arbitration
Rules in force when the No
of Arbitration is submitted in
accordance with such Rules (the "Rules"). The Rules ticear
deemed to be incorporated by
14.
ref rence into this paragraph and as may be amended by the rest of this paragraph.
The
arbitration tribunal ("Tribunal") shall consist of three
arbitrators to be appointed in
cco dance with the Rules. The seat
f the arbitration shall be Hong Kong. The law of this
15.
arbitration paragraph shall be Hong K
law.
The language of the arbitr tion proceedings shall be English. Any award of the Tribunal shall
be made in writing and shall be final and binding on the parties from the day it is made. The
16.
parties undertake to carry out any award without delay.
requesting, before or during arbitral
Nothing this Deed shall preve t or preclude a party
proceedings, from the Hong Kong courts an interim fromeasure of protection (including by way
of injunctive relief).
Click or tap here to enter text.
`
ASIA-DOCS10748605.4
