Asia Satellite Telecom : FURTHER JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED PRIVATIZATION OF ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED - GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

If the Scheme does not become effective, the Trustee will be issued new Shares pursuant to the general mandate of the Company granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 June 2019 to satisfy the 2 July Awards. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not issued any Shares pursuant to such general mandate of the Company. To the extent any of the 2 July Awards will need to be satisfied by the issue of new Shares, such new Shares will be subject to approval from the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, such new Shares. An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, such new Shares. The new Shares will be allotted and issued at nominal value and no new funds will be raised as a result of the aforesaid allotment and issue.

If the Scheme becomes effective, the Offeror shall pay to the Trustee the Share Award Offer Price for each 2 July Award which does not constitute a Roll-over Award (if the Roll-over Arrangements are implemented), or for each 2 July Award (if the Roll-over Arrangements are not implemented). If the Roll-over Arrangements are implemented, no Share Award Offer Price will be paid in respect of each 2 July Award which constitutes a Roll-over Award. Conditional upon the Scheme becoming effective, the Offeror shall pay to the Trustee the Share Award Amount in respect of the 2 July Awards to be cancelled, which shall be paid by the Trustee to the relevant Grantees on the Effective Date as soon as practicable after the Trustee receives such amount from the Offeror under the Scheme.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES

On the basis of the Scheme Consideration Price of HK$10.22 per Scheme Share and 100,020,805 Scheme Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Scheme Shares are in aggregate valued at approximately HK$1,022 million. On the basis of the Share Award Offer Price of HK$10.22 per Unvested Award or 2019 Award, 2,735,250 Unvested Awards and 241,546 Estimated Number of 2019 Awards to be awarded to Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG (assuming the Roll-over Arrangements are not implemented and the 2019 Awards are granted in July 2019) as at the date of this announcement, the Share Award Amount is approximately HK$30 million. Based on the Scheme Shares in issue, the number of Unvested Awards and the Estimated Number of 2019 Awards to be awarded to Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG (assuming the Roll-over Arrangements are not implemented and the 2019 Awards are granted in July 2019), in each case, as at the date of this announcement, the total amount of cash required to effect the Proposal is approximately HK$1,053 million.

The Offeror intends to finance the cash required for the Proposal using the proceeds of external debt financing.