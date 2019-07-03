Asia Satellite Telecom : FURTHER JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED PRIVATIZATION OF ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED - GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME
0
07/03/2019 | 09:43pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Bowenvale Limited
(Incorporated in the British
Virgin Islands with limited liability)
Asia Satellite Telecommunications
Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1135)
FURTHER JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED PRIVATIZATION OF
ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT
GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD
SCHEME
UPDATE ON THE NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE
PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE
The Board announces that on 2 July 2019, based on the 2019 Awards Reference Amount and the applicable market price determined by reference to, among others, the average of the closing market prices of the Shares for the period between 17 June 2019 and 28 June 2019 (both dates inclusive), the Company has granted an aggregate of 733,840 Share Awards, representing approximately 0.19% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, to the Grantees in accordance with the terms of the 2017 ESAS.
Based on the closing price of HK$9.39 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 2 July 2019 (being the date of grant of the 2 July Awards), the total market value of the 2 July Awards amounts to HK$6,890,758.
This announcement is also made by the Company pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code.
Reference is made to (i) the announcement made by the Company on 20 December 2017 regarding the adoption of the 2017 ESAS; and (ii) the joint announcement made by the Company and Bowenvale Limited on 27 June 2019 regarding, among other things, the proposed privatization of the Company through a scheme of arrangement (the "Joint Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
- 1 -
The Board announces that on 2 July 2019, based on the 2019 Awards Reference Amount and the applicable market price determined by reference to, among others, the average of the closing market prices of the Shares for the period between 17 June 2019 and 28 June 2019 (both dates inclusive), the Company has granted an aggregate of 733,840 Share Awards (the "2 July Awards"), representing approximately 0.19% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, to 15 ESAS participants (the "Grantees") in accordance with the terms of the 2017 ESAS.
Based on the closing price of HK$9.39 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on 2 July 2019 (being the date of grant of the 2 July Awards), the total market value of the 2 July Awards amounts to HK$6,890,758.
As part of the 2 July Awards, the Company has granted 181,186 Share Awards, representing 0.05% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, to Ms. Sue YEUNG (the chief financial officer and the company secretary of the Company).
A table showing Ms. Sue YEUNG's interest in Shares, aggregate Unvested Awards, 2019 Vesting Awards, and Net Unvested Awards as at the date of this announcement is set out below:
As at the date of this announcement
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D) = (B) - (C)
Number of
Unvested Awards/
2019 Vesting
Net Unvested
Shares
Value (Note 1)
Awards/
Awards/
owned
Value (Note 1)
Value (Note 1)
Ms. Sue YEUNG
582,439
615,451 /
77,997 /
537,454 /
HK$6,289,909
HK$797,129
HK$5,492,780
Note:
1. Based on the Share Award Offer Price.
If the Scheme becomes effective and the Roll-over Arrangements are implemented, pursuant to the Roll-over Arrangements, (i) Ms. Sue YEUNG shall, as one of the Participating Management Shareholders under the Roll-over Arrangements, waive her right to the accelerated vesting of part of the 2 July Awards attributable to Ms. Sue YEUNG (being 67,401 of 2 July Awards in the aggregate value of HK$626,155 (based on the net asset value of HK$9.29 per Share as at 31 December 2018, although the actual value will be subject to the vesting provisions and the applicable net asset value of the Shares at the time of settlement, subject to a minimum quantum to be
- 2 -
agreed)); and (ii) upon the terms of the MIP to be adopted by the Company following the Effective Date, the Company shall, in relation to the waiver of the accelerated vesting of 67,401 of Ms. Sue YEUNG's 2 July Awards, issue 67,401 Roll-over RSUs in the aggregate value of HK$626,157 and 53,920 Incentive RSUs in the aggregate value of HK$500,917 (based on the net asset value of HK$9.29 per Share as at 31 December 2018, although the actual value will be subject to the vesting provisions and the applicable net asset value of the Shares at the time of settlement, subject to a minimum quantum to be agreed) to Ms. Sue YEUNG.
The final total Roll-over RSUs and Incentive RSUs for every Roll-over Award to be issued to Ms. Sue YEUNG is set out below:
Number of
Number of Roll-over
Number of Incentive
Roll-over
RSUs proposed to be
RSUs proposed to be
Awards
issued under the
issued under the
MIP/Value (Note 2)
MIP/Value (Note 2)
Ms. Sue YEUNG
199,933
199,933 / HK$1,857,378
159,945 / HK$1,485,889
Note:
2. Based on the net asset value of HK$9.29 per Share as at 31 December 2018, although the actual value will be subject to the vesting provisions and the applicable net asset value of the Shares at the time of settlement, subject to a minimum quantum to be agreed.
None of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.
If the Scheme lapses or is otherwise terminated, the 2 July Awards shall vest as follows:
as to 25% of the 2 July Awards on the second anniversary date of granting, i.e. 2 July 2021;
as to 25% of the 2 July Awards on the third anniversary date of granting, i.e. 2 July 2022;
as to 25% of the 2 July Awards on the fourth anniversary date of granting, i.e. 2 July 2023; and
as to the remaining 25% of the 2 July Awards on the fifth anniversary date of granting, i.e. 2 July 2024.
- 3 -
If the Scheme does not become effective, the Trustee will be issued new Shares pursuant to the general mandate of the Company granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 June 2019 to satisfy the 2 July Awards. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not issued any Shares pursuant to such general mandate of the Company. To the extent any of the 2 July Awards will need to be satisfied by the issue of new Shares, such new Shares will be subject to approval from the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, such new Shares. An application will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, such new Shares. The new Shares will be allotted and issued at nominal value and no new funds will be raised as a result of the aforesaid allotment and issue.
If the Scheme becomes effective, the Offeror shall pay to the Trustee the Share Award Offer Price for each 2 July Award which does not constitute a Roll-over Award (if the Roll-over Arrangements are implemented), or for each 2 July Award (if the Roll-over Arrangements are not implemented). If the Roll-over Arrangements are implemented, no Share Award Offer Price will be paid in respect of each 2 July Award which constitutes a Roll-over Award. Conditional upon the Scheme becoming effective, the Offeror shall pay to the Trustee the Share Award Amount in respect of the 2 July Awards to be cancelled, which shall be paid by the Trustee to the relevant Grantees on the Effective Date as soon as practicable after the Trustee receives such amount from the Offeror under the Scheme.
FINANCIAL RESOURCES
On the basis of the Scheme Consideration Price of HK$10.22 per Scheme Share and 100,020,805 Scheme Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Scheme Shares are in aggregate valued at approximately HK$1,022 million. On the basis of the Share Award Offer Price of HK$10.22 per Unvested Award or 2019 Award, 2,735,250 Unvested Awards and 241,546 Estimated Number of 2019 Awards to be awarded to Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG (assuming the Roll-over Arrangements are not implemented and the 2019 Awards are granted in July 2019) as at the date of this announcement, the Share Award Amount is approximately HK$30 million. Based on the Scheme Shares in issue, the number of Unvested Awards and the Estimated Number of 2019 Awards to be awarded to Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG (assuming the Roll-over Arrangements are not implemented and the 2019 Awards are granted in July 2019), in each case, as at the date of this announcement, the total amount of cash required to effect the Proposal is approximately HK$1,053 million.
The Offeror intends to finance the cash required for the Proposal using the proceeds of external debt financing.
- 4 -
Based on the above and taking the higher of (a) HK$9,968,445 (being the revised Estimated 2019 Awards Consideration following the grant of the 2019 Awards to ESAS Participants (other than Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG) on 2 July 2019 and (b) the 2019 Awards Reference Amount, BofAML, the financial adviser to the Offeror, is satisfied that sufficient financial resources are available to the Offeror for the full implementation of the Proposal in accordance with its terms.
If and to the extent 2019 Awards are granted to Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG, following such grant and hence the determination of the final number of Unvested Awards as at the Effective Date, the Scheme Document will set out an updated confirmation by BofAML as to whether it is satisfied that sufficient financial resources are available to the Offeror for the full implementation of the Proposal, including cancellation of all of the 2019 Awards (assuming the Roll-over Arrangements are not implemented).
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE GRANT OF THE 2 JULY AWARDS
The Board made the 2 July Awards to the Grantees to recognize and reward their past efforts and contributions to the growth and development of the Group, as well as provide incentive to the Grantees to continue to contribute to the Group.
UPDATE ON NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
This announcement is also made by the Company pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code.
As at the date of this announcement and taking into account the 2 July Awards, the relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) issued by the Company are as follows:
391,195,500 Shares in issue; and
2,735,250 Unvested Awards. The number of Unvested Awards has increased from 2,001,410 to 2,735,250 as a result of the grant of the 2 July Awards.
Save as disclosed above, the Company has no other relevant securities and no other changes in the number of relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as at the date of this announcement.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 01:42:04 UTC