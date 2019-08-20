Log in
Asia Satellite Telecom : GRANT OF EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

08/20/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞洲衛星控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1135

GRANT OF EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 May 2019 in relation to, among other things, the resignation of Ms. Maura WONG Hung Hung ("Ms. Wong") as an Independent Non-executive Director with effect from 15 May 2019; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 14 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the application for the grant of a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 3.10A and Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules and an extension of time for appointment of an Independent Non-executive Director (the "Application Announcement"); and (iii) the scheme document dated 31 July 2019 issued jointly by the Company and Bowenvale Limited in relation to, among other things, the proposed privatization of the Company by way of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those used in the Application Announcement.

As disclosed in the Application Announcement, an application had been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 3.10A and Rule

3.11 of the Listing Rules and an extension of time for a period of three months from 15 August 2019 to 14 November 2019 for filling the vacancy of the Independent Non-executive Director.

On 19 August 2019, the Stock Exchange granted a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 3.10A and Rule 3.11 of the Listing Rules and an extension of time from 15 August 2019 to (i) 4 September 2019 (if the Scheme becomes effective and the withdrawal of the listing of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange takes place on 5 September 2019); or (ii) 14 November 2019 (if the Scheme does not become effective and the listing of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will not be withdrawn).

The Company will use its best endeavours to identify and appoint a new Independent Non- executive Director within the extended period and comply with the requirements of the Listing Rules as soon as practicable. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board of

Asia Satellite Telecommunications

Holdings Limited

Sue YEUNG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 10 directors. The Executive Director is Dr. Roger Shun- hong TONG. The Non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory M. ZELUCK (Chairman), Mr. LIU Zhengjun (Deputy Chairman), Mr. LUO Ning, Dr. DING Yucheng, Mr. Herman CHANG Hsiuguo and Mr. FAN Jui-Ying. The Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Marcel R. FENEZ, Mr. Steven R. LEONARD and Ms. Philana Wai Yin POON. The Alternate Director is Mr. CHONG Chi Yeung (alternate to Mr. LUO Ning).

* for identification purpose only

1

Disclaimer

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:31:02 UTC
