Asia Satellite Telecom : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 5 OCTOBER 2018

ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED 亞洲衛星控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1135)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 5 OCTOBER 2018

Reference is made to the circular of the Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14 September 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other matters, the proposed continuing connected transactions of which Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the transponder master agreement (the "Transponder Master Agreement") with CITIC Digital Media Networks Co., Ltd and CITIC Digital Media Networks Co., Ltd. Satellite Telecommunications Branch.

At the special general meeting (the "SGM") of the Company held on 5 October 2018, voting was conducted by way of a poll on the proposed resolution as set out in the Notice of SGM dated 14 September 2018.

As at the date of the SGM, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 391,195,500 shares. Bowenvale Limited holds 291,174,695 shares, representing approximately 74.43% of the total issued share capital of the Company, as at the date of the SGM, is required to abstain from voting at the SGM. The total number of shares entitling the independent shareholders of the Company to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM was 100,020,805 shares. Apart from the aforesaid, there is no restriction on shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolution at the SGM.

The vote-taking at the SGM was scrutinised by the Company's share registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. The proposed resolution was duly passed by the independent shareholders and poll results were as follows:

Number of Votes and PercentageOrdinary Resolution (Note 1)

(Note 2)

For

Against

1.

To approve the Transponder Master Agreement and the Proposed Transactions (both as defined in the circular of the Company dated 14 September 2018 (the ''Circular'') (including the Proposed Caps (as defined in the Circular)), and to authorise the directors of the Company to execute such documents and to do such acts as may be considered by such directors in their discretion to be necessary or incidental in connection with the Transponder Master Agreement.

64,350,100 (95.132%)

3,292,800 (4.868%)

Notes:

1. The full text of the Ordinary Resolution is set out in the notice of the SGM.

2. The number of votes and percentage are based on the total number of shares held by the independent shareholders of the Company who voted at the SGM in person or by proxy or corporate representative.

By order of the Board

Sue YEUNG Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 11 directors. The Executive Director is Dr. Roger Shun-hong TONG. The Non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory M. ZELUCK (Chairman), Mr. JU Wei Min (Deputy Chairman), Mr. LUO Ning, Dr. DING Yucheng, Mr. Herman CHANG Hsiuguo and Mr. FAN Jui-Ying. The Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Marcel R. FENEZ, Mr. Steven R. LEONARD, Ms. Philana Wai Yin POON and Ms. Maura WONG Hung Hung. The Alternate Director is Mr. CHONG Chi Yeung (alternate to Mr. LUO Ning).

